Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police shoot, kill suspect following road rage incident

By Ana Gutierrez
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police officers shot and killed a suspect following a road rage incident and vehicle chase Friday morning, they announced in a news conference.

Officers were alerted of road rage near Charleston and Lamb boulevards at 11:01 a.m. where the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim.

Police arrived at the scene, found the suspect’s vehicle, and tried to conduct a stop. The suspect fled and led police on a chase that ended near Colusa Circle and Sacramento Drive.

Las Vegas police were involved in a shooting near Charleston and Lamb Friday morning. (KLAS)

Officers then shot and killed the suspect, police said. Details about what exactly led up to the shooting were not made available.

An initial tweet from LVMPD at 11:35 a.m. said that all officers involved were “OK” and the suspect involved in the shooting was “contained.”

Neighbors told 8 News Now they heard several gunshots and witnessed police shoot a woman in a red vehicle.

SWAT responded to the scene and drivers were asked to avoid the area. Road closures were temporarily in place.

This is the 13th officer-involved shooting of 2022. Per LVMPD policy, the officers’ identities will be released after 48 hours.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 20

Guest
3d ago

Most of these posts and people are full of it. This is a complete stranger and you couldn’t care less. You want to put on a front that your concerned. Social media is full of fake people.

3
Marly Duran
4d ago

I assumed it would be a male suspect. Women aren't usually the road raging, gun pulling ones- though it's becoming much more common. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. How quickly situations can get out of hand, escalating beyond our control.

6
Chris Maxey
3d ago

well maybe she should have not pulled a gun. she did it to her self. I do not feel bad for her at all.

