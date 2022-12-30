Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia state senator revives effort to ban Dominion campaign donations
A Virginia state senator has revived his call to ban Dominion and other public utilities from donating to political campaigns, a proposal that was stalled by the General Assembly last year despite bipartisan support.
wsvaonline.com
Sierra Club rejects governors decision
The Virginia chapter of the Sierra Club says it’s spent the last year working toward climate solutions that benefit all residents of the commonwealth. But they see Governor Glenn Youngkin’s decision to pull out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative as detrimental to that goal. Chapter spokesperson Tim...
NBC 29 News
Virginia Consumer Protection Act in effect Jan. 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act just went into effect January 1, 2023. In the digital age, many companies have access to sensitive consumer data. Some people may be unaware of just how much data they’re releasing when setting up an Alexa or using sites like Amazon. Click here to read on the kind of information companies can access, collect, and sell. Doing this helps companies create more targeted ads.
Kingsport Times-News
Energy, mental health, UVA Wise on SW Va. legislative agenda
GATE CITY — While bills have not been prefiled yet for the 2023 Virginia General Assembly session, House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore says the Southwest Virginia delegation already has a core agenda for the session, which starts Jan. 11. With redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census, legislative...
wvtf.org
Va. News: Saving bee populations and a banner year for libraries
One Virginia city is looking to slow the alarming decline in honeybee populations. And there are still plenty of people who use the public library even if they don't go there. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.
whro.org
Industrial warehouse projects are stoking tensions — and legal challenges — in communities around Hampton Roads
A Hampton neighborhood fought for months against a project to turn a former school site into warehouses. Residents in Chesapeake show up in force at council meetings to protest an industrial “mega-site” backed by city leaders. Suffolk citizens are suing their city government over a project to build...
Personal data protection law to go into effect New Year’s Day in Virginia
The Consumer Protection Act is set to go into effect at the beginning of next year, making it more difficult for large corporations to use Virginians' personal information for profit.
VA State Grocery Tax To End Jan. 1
As proof of the saying “Elections have consequences,” Virginia’s current 1.5% tax on groceries and personal hygiene products will end on January 1, 2023. While running for office in 2021, then-candidate Glenn Youngkin (R) made the abolishment of this tax one of his campaign promises. During the 2022 General Assembly last winter, the initiative passed […]
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Va. farmers will help set national policy issues for 2023
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO—Virginia Farm Bureau Federation members will join other farmers and ranchers from across the country as they shape national policies during the 104th consecutive American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention & Trade Show. . Eight VFBF voting delegates and eight VFBF women’s delegates will attend the event,...
Washington Examiner
Virginia lawmakers could consider repeals to state gun laws
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers could soon consider legislation seeking to repeal prohibitions on where firearms can be carried in the Commonwealth under proposals pre-filed by Republican legislators earlier this month. House Bill 1428, pre-filed by Republican Del. Dave LaRock and state Sens. Amanda Chase and Frank M....
thenewsprogress.com
New Virginia Governor, New Virginia Vison
Recently Governor Youngkin rolled out his proposed amendments to the existing 2022-2024 biennial budget. The Governor’s amendments to the biennial budget will build on the nearly $4 billion of tax relief already provided in the Budget. By increasing the standard deduction and providing businesses with a corporate tax cut...
chathamstartribune.com
Berry seeks Democratic nomination
Trudy Berry, of Lunenburg County, has announced her candidacy to be the Democratic nominee for the new 9th District of the Virginia State Senate. In a press release Thursday, Dec. 22, Berry’s campaign said she was running, “because this district needs new leadership to provide a new perspective and outlook to pass legislation that will protect our rights and improve our rural economy while maintaining our rural landscape.”
southarkansassun.com
$500 Stimulus Payments To Arrive In Virginia In February 2023
$500 in stimulus payments will arrive in Virginia this February 2023. These payments are due to ARISE, the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, says Notheis. $500 worth of stimulus payments will arrive for the residents of Alexandria City in Virginia beginning in February 2023. The stimulus payments are due to ARISE or Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity, the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program. The stimulus payments will arrive in Alexandria, Virginia every month for two years. However, according to Julie Mullen, ARISE’s coordinator, only 170 recipients will be selected to receive these stimulus payments. If by February and all 170 recipients are not completed yet, there may be delays.
Virginia Lt. Gov. Sears calls for investigation into national merit award scandal
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate one of the state's top high schools for not informing students that they had qualified for a national award until after important deadlines, a failure critics are attributing to the school leaders' ideology.
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Groundbreaking in Sussex looks to the future
The State of Virginia, and especially Sussex County, got an early Christmas Present this month when Restoration Bioproducts broke ground for its new facility in Waverly – the first such site in the entire commonwealth. So popular that first 7 years’ production for the plant, which is scheduled to...
fox5dc.com
New Virginia laws starting in 2023
There will be new laws on the books across the area in 2023, including in Virginia. Fairfax County's Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano joins FOX 5 to break down what's new.
WDBJ7.com
State lawmakers to consider marijuana marketplace during General Assembly session
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - When Virginia lawmakers consider unfinished business early next year, a marijuana marketplace will be one item on their list. Virginia legalized the possession of small amounts last year, but has made little progress toward establishing a framework for legal sales. Advocates for marijuana reform are hoping...
q101online.com
New troopers graduate from academy
The year 2022 ended with a number of new state troopers starting their patrols in Virginia. Governor Glenn Youngkin welcomed the next generation of Virginia State Police troopers, during the commencement exercises Friday afternoon at the Virginia State Police Academy in North Chesterfield. Youngkin personally presented each of the 34 graduates with their uniform pin.
Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
shoredailynews.com
Governor Youngkin announces $875 K in Farmland Preservation Grants
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
Comments / 0