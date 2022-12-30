CANFIELD OH- It was a highly anticipated matchup on Friday as Canfield and Poland got together to bring in the new year with a bang. The first half was as electric as anyone could have hoped. Both teams were trading blows back and forth. Canfield was doing it from the perimeter hitting five three pointers in the first two quarters. The Cardinals shot their way to a 27-23 lead at halftime. The third quarter was when Canfield flexed their muscles as they outscored the Bulldogs 19-10 in the frame. It would set the scene for a 54-39 win.

