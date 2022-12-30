Read full article on original website
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
Dollar General Reopens After RemodelBryan DijkhuizenStruthers, OH
ysnlive.com
THE IRISH STAND TALL IN STRUTHERS
STRUTHERS OH- Everyone knows how tough it can be to go in to the Struthers Fieldhouse and win. Ursuline learned that all too well on Monday. They had to fight back a mighty Wildcats rally in a game that looked to be in hand. The Irish opened up the game by building a 20-4 lead, but Ursuline stood tall against the adversity and earned the win 52-49.
ysnlive.com
FALCONS STAY STREAKING
CLEVELAND OH- In the second game of the girls and boys doubleheader, the home of The Cavs, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse was the venue for an All-American Conference (AAC) matchup! Coach Bubon and The Howland Tigers played home team to their conference foe in The Austintown Fitch Falcons, led by Coach Beany. Howland came in the Monday afternoon contest sporting a 6-2 record, while Fitch came in 5-3. However, it would be the first conference game for either school on the boys side this season and the first AAC conference game on the boys side overall!
ysnlive.com
TIGERS COME OUT ON TOP IN AAC CLASSIC IN CLEVELAND
CLEVELAND OH- In a special edition of an All-American Conference (AAC) matchup, The Howland Tigers did battle with The Austintown Fitch Falcons in a girls and boys doubleheader, hosted in Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. In the home of The Cavaliers, the two conference opponents did not disappoint on the big stage!
ysnlive.com
CANFIELD GRABS VICTORY IN BATTLE OF 224
CANFIELD OH- It was a highly anticipated matchup on Friday as Canfield and Poland got together to bring in the new year with a bang. The first half was as electric as anyone could have hoped. Both teams were trading blows back and forth. Canfield was doing it from the perimeter hitting five three pointers in the first two quarters. The Cardinals shot their way to a 27-23 lead at halftime. The third quarter was when Canfield flexed their muscles as they outscored the Bulldogs 19-10 in the frame. It would set the scene for a 54-39 win.
ysnlive.com
LEOPARDS LET LOOSE IN LABRAE
LEAVITTSBURG, OH – It was a good way to start off 2023 for the Liberty girls’ basketball team on Monday. Playing on the road, the Leopards would take down conference foe LaBrae handedly by a score of 75-36 in a game that featured two 20+ point quarters by the Leopards; a 22-9 first quarter and a convincing 22-4 fourth quarter.
Local football state champions to meet this fall
The Valley's two football state champions from 2022 are set to meet in a marquee matchup in each of the next two regular seasons.
Man shot multiple times in Campbell
Campbell police say a man was shot multiple times late Thursday night.
27 First News
David Charles Willis, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Charles Willis, 27, of Niles, Ohio passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at his home. He was born August 23, 1995, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Thomas O. Willis and Linda D. (Lenney) Willis. David attended Champion High School. He worked in customer...
explore venango
Terry W. Mong Sr.
Terry W. Mong Sr., 75, of Franklin, passed away on Monday December 26th, 2022 at UPMC Northwest Hospital. He was born on August 25, 1947 to the late Billy R. and Alice M. (Beers) Mong. Terry graduated from Franklin High School in 1965. He married the love of his life,...
The winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' is…
The winner of a brand new home worth over $650,000 was announced Saturday night on News 5 Cleveland. Find out the name the winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' here.
27 First News
The coldest time of the year
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are now into January and pushing through the second month of Meteorological winter. This is the time of the year that the coldest temperatures typically push into the area. The shortest day of the year was on December 21, 2022. This date is known...
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for great corned beef, you can't go wrong with this joint, which has been around since 1981. Their corned beef sandwiches are massive and piled high with the juicy meat. Customers also love their Reubens and New Yorker sandwiches. For breakfast, they offer great corned beef omelets and wraps stuffed with corned beef, eggs, cheese, and home fries.
cranberryeagle.com
Condition of Mars student hit by car Nov. 29 improves
Just more than one month after a 13-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle on Route 228, she has been moved out of intensive care but continues what will be a long, hard recovery, according to her family. Paige Lauten, an eighth-grade student at Mars Area Middle School, is being...
whbc.com
Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents of a Canton home suffered what the city’s fire department terms “substantial” burn injuries in a fire Sunday morning. Three men were in the home in 1200 block of 24th Street NE between Gibbs and Rowland Avenues,...
Local restaurateur passes away at 62
He was born Richard Alberini, Jr. but everyone called him Chookie.
fox5ny.com
Video: Boat gets stuck in frozen Pittsburgh river
PITTSBURGH, Penn. - A boat left in a Pittsburgh river will likely sink soon after getting stuck in a frozen river. Video from William Bara shows the boat practically buried by ice after temperatures dipped down to -5 degrees over Christmas weekend. A week later, the temperatures are in the 50s, which spells trouble for the boat, Bara told Storyful.
First Night Youngstown pauses New Year’s fireworks
Youngstown will not be hosting its New Year's Eve fireworks display this year.
New Year’s Day 1953: Hank Williams Sr. dies in West Virginia
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On New Year’s Day 69 years ago in 1953, one of the most famous country singers in America would take their last breath in West Virginia. Hank Williams Sr. who was one of the most popular artists at the time was on his way to a New Year’s concert in Canton, Ohio. He was scheduled to perform in Charleston, WV the day before but had to cancel due to an ice storm.
cleveland19.com
Crash shuts down I-77 south in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash shut down a portion of I-77 south in Canton on Friday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. past Whipple Avenue. I-77 south is shut down from Everhard Road/Whipple Avenue to route 62. Drivers currently on that route face about 35-minute delays before the...
Sinkhole closes Trumbull County roadway
A large sinkhole has opened up, closing a road in Bazetta Township.
