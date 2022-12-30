Read full article on original website
A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna
The Atlanta Braves could be among the teams interested in San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. Here’s what it would cost to acquire him:. Trent Grisham had a historically-bad season from the dish last season, as he hit under the Mendoza line for a 152-game stretch. It was enough to make some Padres fans wonder if this Gold Glove-level outfielder was worth a gaping hole in the lineup.
Mets Reportedly May Trade Starting Pitcher; Could Be Perfect Match For Red Sox
There still are plenty of interesting options available for the Red Sox
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Mets hire ex-Yankees outfielder as assistant hitting coach
More changes for the New York Mets. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports “Eric Hinske expected to be Mets’ new assistant hitting coach, sources tell @TheAthletic. The Mets shuffled coaching roles early in the offseason, naming Eric Chavez bench coach and Jeremy Barnes hitting coach. Hinske previously worked for Mets GM Billy Eppler with Angels in ‘18.”
Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic
Boston Red Sox owner John Henry made an appearance at Monday’s Winter Classic game at Fenway Park, and he received a pretty clear message from Boston fans. Henry was booed by the Fenway Park crowd as he left the field prior to puck drop between the Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. Henry had to walk through... The post Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Dodger Prospect Involved in Darvish Deal is Heading to the Yankees
After time on several minor league teams, Willie Calhoun hopes to get back on track with his new contract.
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
Longtime Major League Baseball star Fred Valentine has died at the age of 87, according to a report out in the past days from one of Valentine's former Major League clubs.
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
RUMOR: Trevor Bauer’s surprising effect on Dodgers’ Chris Taylor
Chris Taylor will likely spend the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, Dodgers’ fans and media personalities have recently brought up Trevor Bauer’s potential effect on Taylor. Rumors are currently swirling about a possible Taylor trade since LA will need to pay Bauer an eye-opening amount of money whether they release him or […] The post RUMOR: Trevor Bauer’s surprising effect on Dodgers’ Chris Taylor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets fans will be pleased with latest Carlos Correa update, but there’s a catch
Carlos Correa and the New York Mets are still working to finalize a deal, per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo. DiComo reports that there is “significant incentive for both sides to finalize the contract.” But he adds that completing a deal could take even more time than it already has due to his looming health concerns. Correa […] The post Mets fans will be pleased with latest Carlos Correa update, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
National League Team Reportedly Looking To Snatch Red Sox Top Prospects For Pitcher
Should the Red Sox consider making a move?
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Opines Trevor Bauer Less Than Welcome in LA Clubhouse
In reality, no one knows what players are thinking at the moment.
RUMOR: Twins could make shocking Sonny Gray move, add former All-Star after quiet free agency
The Minnesota Twins have lost out on Carlos Correa but are still eager to put together a winning team. After adding Christian Vazquez and Joey Gallo in free agency, they are still looking to make some more moves. The Twins are desperate to improve on the mound, going so far as to consider trades for […] The post RUMOR: Twins could make shocking Sonny Gray move, add former All-Star after quiet free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers Land Knicks’ Julius Randle In Bold Trade Scenario
Sometimes, all you can do is cut your losses. Let’s say you’ve been running a business for years. You’ve never turned a profit, and it doesn’t look like you will any time soon. There’s an NBA lesson in here. It won’t be an easy decision...
Braves News: Lucas Luetge discusses time with Yankees, more
With the New Year finally here, activity across the MLB should start to pick back up as teams look to shore up any lingering needs on their rosters. However, until moves are made, it is always fun to learn a bit more about new faces in new places. For the Braves, that includes left-handed reliever Lucas Luetge:
Dodgers: Fan Favorite Relief Pitcher Makes a Big Announcement on IG
Dodgers right-handed reliever Brusdar Graterol and wife announce big news on social media
SNY host (and troll) senselessly rips Yankees for ‘not living up to expectations’
From the people who brought you “The NL East is Over!” in May, we now have a non-New York Yankees fan telling us what the expectations should be for the New York Yankees. SNY’s Sal Licata has done it again. His sports theater is second to only Stephen A. Smith.
Brian Sabean rejoins Yankees after 30 years with Giants
Former San Francisco Giants general manager Brian Sabean has joined the New York Yankees as executive adviser to GM Brian Cashman
Trevor Bauer takes indirect jab at contrasting Dodgers reports
The Los Angeles Dodgers have until January 6th to make a final decision on SP Trevor Bauer. A number of contrasting reports have surfaced in reference to Dodgers’ players feelings on the controversial pitcher. An initial report stated that players wanted LA to release Bauer. However, a recent report said otherwise, as it claimed some […] The post Trevor Bauer takes indirect jab at contrasting Dodgers reports appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Knicks reportedly could trade Obi Toppin to Pacers: How a deal might look
The New York Knicks reportedly could break up the playing time long-jam at power forward by sending 2020 first-round pick
