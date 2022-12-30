ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

SignalsAZ

Yuma 2023 Inauguration Ceremony is Jan 6

The 2023 Inauguration Ceremony will occur at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in the Historic Yuma Theatre, 254 S. Main St. Mayor Douglas Nicholls, Presiding Municipal Judge James Coil and Councilmember Gary Knight were re-elected along with incoming new councilmembers Arturo Morales and Carol Smith. Each will begin a four-year term in office with this inauguration.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Pet Talk: Meet Benji

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meet our Pet of the Week Benji. Benji is a 3-year-old male boxer who loves toys and other dogs. He is treat-motivated and likes to be petted and enjoys water. Benji also will play fetch and jump in your lap. Benji has a lot of...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Convicted felon caught on New Years Eve

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department responded to a car crash on New Year's Eve, and to their surprise, weapons, drugs, and a convicted felon were all found in one of the vehicles. The crash happened on Rockwood Ave and police say when they arrived they started...
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

Lingering rain showers still possible into Tuesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Yesterday was an active weather day to kick off the New Year. Yuma's afternoon high temperature was average, we received some measurable rain, and it was pretty windy. Look below to get a breakdown of our New Year's weather conditions. We can still expect some...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

CITY OF CALEXICO DECLARES LOCAL EMERGENCY

CALEXICO, CALIF. (KYMA, KECY) - THE CALEXICO CITY COUNCIL WILL CONDUCT A SPECIAL MEETING TO DECLARE A LOCAL EMERGENCY REGARDING THE INFLUX OF MIGRANTS COMING FROM THE BORDER AND THE IMPACT OF TITLE 42 ON ITS COMMUNITY. THE CITY OF CALEXICO SAY THEY ARE NOT PREPARED FOR THIS CRISIS. MIGRANTS...
CALEXICO, CA
iheart.com

Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California

Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KYMA News 11

RV trailer home completely destroyed in fire

An RV home caught on fire around 4 a.m. Friday morning and is a total loss. The home burned to the ground with nothing salvageable, but luckily three adults and two dogs living in the home were able to get out safely. The post RV trailer home completely destroyed in fire appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Christmas eve attempted murder

In the early hours of Christmas Eve, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a shooting in a neighborhood off of First Avenue and 22nd St. The post Christmas eve attempted murder appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ

