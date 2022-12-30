Read full article on original website
Arizona begins removal of containers in border wall gaps
Four months after they were first placed, the removal of Governor Ducey's container wall began on Monday.
fox10phoenix.com
Latest on the shipping containers at the Arizona-Mexico border as Katie Hobbs becomes governor
PHOENIX - In his last act in office, former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey started removing the shipping containers he began placing months ago along the Arizona-Mexico border. The project was supposed to cost taxpayers about $120 million to install and 3,000 containers were to be placed in the border wall gaps – it's a project that is no more.
Father of I-8 gunshot victim pleads not guilty
Jose Gallardo pleads not guilty at the Yuma Superior Court on Tuesday who was accused of murdering his 19-year-old son.
SignalsAZ
Yuma 2023 Inauguration Ceremony is Jan 6
The 2023 Inauguration Ceremony will occur at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in the Historic Yuma Theatre, 254 S. Main St. Mayor Douglas Nicholls, Presiding Municipal Judge James Coil and Councilmember Gary Knight were re-elected along with incoming new councilmembers Arturo Morales and Carol Smith. Each will begin a four-year term in office with this inauguration.
YRMC welcomes Yuma baby born on New Year’s Day
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is celebrating the New Year with a brand new face.
kyma.com
Pet Talk: Meet Benji
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meet our Pet of the Week Benji. Benji is a 3-year-old male boxer who loves toys and other dogs. He is treat-motivated and likes to be petted and enjoys water. Benji also will play fetch and jump in your lap. Benji has a lot of...
Yuma law enforcement is on high alert for New Year
Both Yuma Police Department (YPD) and Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) will be scattered around Yuma Saturday night.
kyma.com
Convicted felon caught on New Years Eve
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department responded to a car crash on New Year's Eve, and to their surprise, weapons, drugs, and a convicted felon were all found in one of the vehicles. The crash happened on Rockwood Ave and police say when they arrived they started...
kawc.org
Arizona taxpayers to foot the bill to remove shipping containers at the border
PHOENIX -- Arizona taxpayers are going to spend another $76 million to take down the shipping containers along the border including in Yuma County that Gov. Doug Ducey used state dollars to put there in the first place. Copies of new contracts show the Department of Administration has agreed to...
Fire at Betty’s Kitchen National Recreational Trail
A fire broke out at Betty's Kitchen National Recreation Trail in Yuma earlier Saturday.
kyma.com
Lingering rain showers still possible into Tuesday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Yesterday was an active weather day to kick off the New Year. Yuma's afternoon high temperature was average, we received some measurable rain, and it was pretty windy. Look below to get a breakdown of our New Year's weather conditions. We can still expect some...
hstoday.us
OIG Delivers Verdict on El Centro and San Diego Facilities Following Inspections
The Office of Inspector General (OIG) has found that El Centro and San Diego facilities generally met U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) standards but struggled with prolonged detention and data integrity. In March 2022, OIG conducted unannounced inspections of four CBP facilities in the El Centro and San Diego...
kyma.com
CITY OF CALEXICO DECLARES LOCAL EMERGENCY
CALEXICO, CALIF. (KYMA, KECY) - THE CALEXICO CITY COUNCIL WILL CONDUCT A SPECIAL MEETING TO DECLARE A LOCAL EMERGENCY REGARDING THE INFLUX OF MIGRANTS COMING FROM THE BORDER AND THE IMPACT OF TITLE 42 ON ITS COMMUNITY. THE CITY OF CALEXICO SAY THEY ARE NOT PREPARED FOR THIS CRISIS. MIGRANTS...
iheart.com
Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California
Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
Joe Biden pardons Yuma man, 5 others convicted of murder, drug, alcohol crimes
KINGSHILL (AP) — President Joe Biden has pardoned six people who have served out sentences after convictions on a murder charge and drug- and alcohol-related crimes, including an 80-year-old woman convicted of killing her abusive husband about a half-century ago and a man who pleaded guilty to using a telephone for a cocaine transaction in the 1970s.
Elderly lady goes missing on New Year’s Day
An elderly woman went missing during the first day of the New Year.
RV trailer home completely destroyed in fire
An RV home caught on fire around 4 a.m. Friday morning and is a total loss. The home burned to the ground with nothing salvageable, but luckily three adults and two dogs living in the home were able to get out safely.
Calexico man arrested in armed dispute
Calexico Police Officers learned Ramon Landeros was armed with an AK-47 rifle while wearing a tactical bulletproof vest.
13-year-old boy dies in Can-Am accident
Two young teenagers were driving a Can-Am on Tuesday morning when the vehicle overturned causing the death of one of them.
Christmas eve attempted murder
In the early hours of Christmas Eve, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a shooting in a neighborhood off of First Avenue and 22nd St.
