Read full article on original website
Roy G. Gomez
4d ago
Judges that pull this stunt should be held accountable 1. Disbarred 2. Multiple Million Dollar Civil Rights Violation lawsuit. We have a similar problem here in Dallas, TX, with the Dallas County DA. 😡😡😡😡😡😠😠
Reply(4)
16
Gabe Medina
4d ago
my thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the officers that died today 🙏 I'm so sorry about the news 😢
Reply
8
Jim Martin
4d ago
well six comments so far wow people all I got to say is good job officers! saved taxpayers a whole bunch of money he got what he deserved peace out😵😵😵😵
Reply
5
Related
Driver contacts police after leaving scene of fatal pedestrian crash
A driver who fatally struck a man with his car in Long Beach Sunday later contacted police to report the incident and cooperate with the investigation, according to the Long Beach Police Dept.Officers responded at 11:10 p.m. Sunday to the area of Harbor Scenic Drive and Ocean Boulevard, where they found a victim in the roadway who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LBPD."While officers were conducting their investigation, the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian contacted police," LBPD officials said Monday.Investigators said a 2013 Nissan Altima, driven by a 20-year-old Lakewood resident, was traveling northbound on Harbor Scenic Drive toward the Ocean Boulevard bridge when the car struck a man attempting to cross westbound on foot across lanes of traffic under the Ocean Boulevard bridge.Police said the motorist had a valid driver's license and proof of insurance. Police said speed, distracted driving and driving under the influence do not appear to be factors in the crash.The LBPD's Collision Investigation Detail urged anyone with information about the crash to call (562) 570-7355 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
California deputy killed by driver with violent history who was later killed in a shootout
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, had pulled over a pickup truck...
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results in 37 Felony Arrests
December 31, 2022 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reported between December 17, 2022, and December 30, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
Slain Deputy Isaiah Cordero mourned by community, colleagues. 'This could have been prevented'
The beloved deputy's suspected killer had an extensive criminal history, leading some to say Cordero's death could have been prevented.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed by MTA Bus
La Crescenta, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and killed by an MTA bus Sunday morning in the city of La Crescenta. Glendale Police Officers and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a traffic collision on Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue around 10:00 a.m., Jan. 1. An MTA...
foxla.com
Inland Empire mourns loss of deputy killed in line of duty
The Inland Empire is in mourning after losing a Riverside County deputy in a shooting in Jurupa Valley. Thirty-two-year-old Isaiah Cordero was shot and killed by a man who ended up leading authorities on a police chase and a shootout. The suspect ended up dying from the shootout.
Police identify woman killed in North Hollywood shooting
A 39-year-old man was killed and another is in critical condition Thursday after a shooting in a North Hollywood apartment area. The fatal shooting victim was identified as Feliz Cruz Menjivar, of North Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The shooting occurred at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday in an alley...
Missing 4-year-old boy located after being abducted by father
A missing four-year-old boy has been located after he was taken by his father on Friday night in Long Beach. Zayne Rhodes was abducted by his father, Stephen Rhodes, from his mother's home located on the 5700 block of Orange Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Stephen Rhodes took his son and the vehicle of the latter's mother, a black 2018 Chevrolet Impala.The amber alert was deactivated just after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. It's unclear exactly where the father and son were located. No other information was provided.
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
KTVU FOX 2
Nursing student killed by driver doing donuts during California sideshow
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for driver in connection with the death of a nursing student attending a sideshow, or what is known elsewhere as a "street takeover," in South Los Angeles on Christmas night. The death was reported Sunday around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard...
Camera captures masked thieves stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools from gardener in Reseda
A local gardener has been left reeling just before the holidays after he had thousands of dollars worth of gardening equipment stolen from his truck in Reseda on Monday. Rafael Sandoval said that the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m., while he was working. He's frustrated that they were able to rip him off so quickly and in broad daylight. "Frustrating. ... Why does this happen in they daytime?" he said. "These people, they're not afraid of anything."The video, posted online by a client of Sandoval's, shows two masked people scoping out his SUV before shattering the passenger side window. From there,...
People
375K+
Followers
64K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 24