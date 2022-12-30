A driver who fatally struck a man with his car in Long Beach Sunday later contacted police to report the incident and cooperate with the investigation, according to the Long Beach Police Dept.Officers responded at 11:10 p.m. Sunday to the area of Harbor Scenic Drive and Ocean Boulevard, where they found a victim in the roadway who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LBPD."While officers were conducting their investigation, the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian contacted police," LBPD officials said Monday.Investigators said a 2013 Nissan Altima, driven by a 20-year-old Lakewood resident, was traveling northbound on Harbor Scenic Drive toward the Ocean Boulevard bridge when the car struck a man attempting to cross westbound on foot across lanes of traffic under the Ocean Boulevard bridge.Police said the motorist had a valid driver's license and proof of insurance. Police said speed, distracted driving and driving under the influence do not appear to be factors in the crash.The LBPD's Collision Investigation Detail urged anyone with information about the crash to call (562) 570-7355 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO