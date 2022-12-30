Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Related
Iconic Hartford Seafood Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure
One of the largest seafood restaurants in Connecticut has just announced their permanent closure on social media. This one really hurts, it's has been one of my favorite restaurants since they opened almost 30 years ago. The Chowder Pot is located right off I-91/Rt.5 at 165 Brainard Road in Hartford,...
Chowder Pot Of Hartford Will Soon Close After Nearly 30 Years In Business
A seafood restaurant in Connecticut will soon close its doors after nearly 30 years in business. The Chowder Pot of Hartford is set to close in the coming months, the business announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The owners said the building is "showing its age" after many years of functioning...
trumbulltimes.com
East Coast Greenway — spanning from Maine to Florida — will link Bloomfield and Simsbury
BLOOMFIELD — A small slice of a trail running from the Canadian border to Key West is now under construction, connecting Bloomfield to Simsbury. The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile trail from Maine to Florida for active transportation like biking, walking, running and inline skating. Connecticut is home to 200 miles of the trail, 104 of which are protected and separate from the road. The route is considered 53 percent completed in the state.
Eviction “Answers” Reveal Renters’ Struggles
“Stage 4 cirrhosis requiring liver transplant and I am ineligible.”. “It rains inside my sons room and I use my mop bucket to catch the water.”. “I lost my mother and had to use money for funeral.”. Those are just a few of the explanations that New Haven tenants offered...
Conn. cannabis shops to open soon, Mass. businesses brace for impact
SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Macre has visited recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts. He has seen Connecticut plates in the parking lot and thought about the Connecticut money going into the till. Soon, as a co-owner of manager of Still River Wellness in Torrington, Connecticut, Macre will be in a position...
Julia's Bakery In Orange Shutters After Decades In Business
A longtime Connecticut bakery known for its fresh pastries and cakes made from scratch has permanently closed. Julia's Bakery, located in the New Haven County town of Orange, officially closed on New Year's Day. Owner Jeff Chandler announced plans for the closure on Friday, Dec. 2. "This journey now ending...
DoingItLocal
City of Bridgeport Receives Funds
Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport is set to receive funding from the recent 2023 Bipartisan Omnibus Spending Bill that was passed to assist municipal governments. The $1.7 trillion bill allows towns and cities throughout Connecticut to receive funding for projects under the process that was once known as “earmarking.” The practice allocates large pots of money to lawmakers to aid their state and respective districts. In the case of Bridgeport, Congressman Jim Himes, Senator Chris Murphy, and Senator Richard Blumenthal have all submitted requests that were approved for projects that would take place in the Park City.
New Haven Independent
St. Jude Property In Derby Sells For $3.1 Million
DERBY — The former St. Jude Church was recently sold for $3.1 million to a Milford-based Christian church. A deed of sale was filed in the office of Derby Town/City Clerk Marc Garofalo on Dec. 13. The new owner of the buildings and its surrounding 16 acres at 71...
multihousingnews.com
Connecticut Property Changes Hands for $49M
The former owner recently implemented a two-year capital improvement program. Yellowstone Property Group has acquired Reserve41, a 164-unit multifamily community in Norwalk, Conn., for $48.7 million. The seller was Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Belpointe. CBRE brokered the deal for the seller and procured the buyer. Built in 1959,...
Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently awarded a four-year contract for management of the Hartford, New Haven, and Stamford divisions of CTtransit to RATP Dev USA, a company that operates and maintains urban and intercity transportation systems on four continents. Under the contract, RATP Dev USA will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of […] The post Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project appeared first on Transportation Today.
NBC Connecticut
New Britain Avenue in West Hartford Reopens After Crash
New Britain Avenue in West Hartford has reopened after a crash on Tuesday morning. Police said the crash involved two vehicles. New Britain Avenue was closed at South Quaker Lane. It has since reopened. No injuries were reported.
CT State Police Squad Recovers $20Ks In Milford Cryptocurrency Scam
Last year, the Connecticut State Police Organized Crime Task Force was able to retrieve $20,000 from a $41,150 cryptocurrency or Bitcoin scam. The task force learned of a complaint from a New Haven County resident in Milford in September 2022 regarding larceny by false pretenses, the state police said. The...
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in Connecticut
There’s nothing like spending a quiet day in the library, browsing the seemingly endless rows of books. While the small local library you grew up with may have its own distinct charm, there's nothing quite like this library that can be found in the iconic Connecticut city of New Haven.
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Connecticut is often overshadowed by New York and New Jersey when it comes to the great bagel debate. While we may not have as many options when it comes to delis, that doesn't mean our bagels are any less delicious.
Connecticut’s first recreational pot dispensaries to open next week
In just one week, nine of Connecticut's first recreational marijuana dispensaries will open their doors to customers. But how will this affect dispensaries in our area?
Hartford Hospital welcomes its 1st baby of 2023
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Hospital’s first baby of 2023 is a boy! Logan Tyler Campbell was born at 3:44 a.m. Sunday to mom Sara Campbell, of New Britain. Logan is her first child. “This new year brings new life and new beginnings,” she said in a written announcement from the hospital. Logan weighs eight […]
Connecticut State Police recover more than $20K during cryptocurrency scam investigation
(WTNH) – Connecticut State Police detectives recovered more than $20,000 during a cryptocurrency scam investigation. State police said on September 2, 2022, officials learned of a complaint from a Milford resident regarding a larceny by false pretenses. The larceny resulted in the loss of $41,150 when the victim was scammed into depositing the money into […]
Car crashes into building in Tolland, ravages liquor store
TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A car crashed into a Tolland building on Tuesday and ravaged a liquor store, according to town officials. Tolland Town Manager Brian Foley said the car crashed into the Village Spirit Shop and caused internal structural damage to the store. Hundreds of liquor bottles could be seen on the store’s floor […]
What will be closed on January 2nd
New Year's Day is on January 1st, but what does that mean for Monday?
Comments / 0