The Woodlands-area transportation projects in early 2023 include Kuykendahl, Grogans Mill roads
Grogans Mill Road and Research Forest Drive will see turn lane improvements in 2023. (Matt Stephens/Community Impact Newspaper) Road projects beginning in 2023 include work by Montgomery County precincts 2 and 3. Kuykendahl Road turn lane construction. Contracting company Teamwork will start work in January to add a right-turn lane…
Interfaith of The Woodlands Serves Nearly 10,000 Neighbors Through Their 2022 Holiday GIVING Programs
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Interfaith of The Woodlands remained busy throughout the 2022 holiday season as they served 9,929 local neighbors, including children and seniors, between November and December. Interfaith’s Holiday GIVING Programs provide families, children and seniors with gifts and food. These programs help to ease some of…
Small Business of the Month: Blissful Waters Float Center
The Hello Woodlands Small Business of the Month is brought to you by Miguel Lopez of Conganas LLC and highlights a local small business that serves the Montgomery County community. Read our interview below with this month’s Small Business of the Month, Blissful Waters Float Center, and owner Melody Fraser….
Houston, Montgomery County police launch efforts to stop New Year’s Eve drunken driving
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Law enforcement agencies throughout the Houston area are launching initiatives aimed at curtailing drunken and impaired driving on New Year’s Eve. From boosting the number of officers and deputies on patrol, to issuing warrants for anyone who refuses to…
'We lead the country': How Harris County has become one of the deadliest places to drive
The county leads the country in intoxicated-related deaths every year and it could be because of a lack of public transportation, according to Sean Teare, the head of the Vehicular Crime Division of HCSO.
Brazos County hospital welcomes its first baby of 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Health in College Station welcomed its first baby of the new year. The baby’s name is Madilynn Renee Breeding, and she was born at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday to Madison Breeding. According to St. Joseph Health in College Station, there have been...
5-year-old boy drowns in pool while family celebrates New Year's in Katy area, deputies say
Deputies said the boy's mother was watching the child in the kitchen, but at some point, he was found in the pool. She tried performing CPR, but unfortunately, the boy died at the hospital.
'We don’t know what happened' | Family searching for answers after Wingstop employee killed in Katy
KATY, Texas — It's been about three days since Freddy Salgado was shot and killed outside his job and no arrests have been made. Salgado, 22, was killed Friday outside of the Wingstop on North Fry Road near Kieth Harrow Boulevard. He was working a double at the restaurant the night he died.
Credit card thief burglarizes car in George Bush Park
WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap hopes the public can identify a suspect wanted for using stolen credit cards taken in a car burglary at George Bush Park. The victim's purse and all her credit cards were stolen on December 3, 2022....
Houston girl, 12, struck by celebratory gunfire; close call for 3-year-old's family
The Houston Police Department says a 12-year-old girl was grazed in the neck by a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year's Day. Around the same time, another family says a bullet barely missed a 3-year-old girl.
Appliances worth thousands of dollars taken from Fifth Ward home on same day as delivery
The items that were stolen were two water heaters, a dishwasher, and vent pipe parts, and in minutes, they were taken by thieves that the homeowner called "professionals."
Lindsay Lohan’s stepmother arrested in Montgomery County on her third DWI charge
Kate Major Lohan, the stepmother of actress Lindsay Lohan, was booked into the Montgomery County jail late last week after she was arrested on a warrant for violating her bond conditions for a felony charge of driving while intoxicated. This is Lohan’s third arrest for DWI, court records show.
PHOTOS: OH BABY! Meet the Houston area’s first babies of 2023
Happy New Year! Let’s give a warm welcome to the Houston area’s first babies of 2023!. St. Luke’s Hospital in Sugar Land welcomed baby Sebastian at 12:10 a.m. Sebastian weighed eight pounds and 12.2 ounces. He was originally due on Dec. 29, 2022. Francesca. Hospital: Texas Children’s...
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo targets Texas Lieutenant Governor during swearing-in ceremony
A swearing-in ceremony was held for several Harris County officials on Monday. The event was pretty low-key until Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo delivered remarks toward Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.
Casual Garden Oaks steakhouse and ambitious Memorial-area Mexican restaurant surprisingly shutter
Two more Houston restaurants served their final meals as 2022 came to an end. Maize and Cherry Block Smokehouse have closed their doors.Only open since September, Cherry Block Smokehouse served Southern-inspired steakhouse fare in a casual, family-friendly environment. It evolved out of Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Kitchen, a stand in downtown’s Bravery Chef Hall that earned praise for its use of Texas ingredients and a decadent cheeseburger. It joined restaurants such as Rooster & Rice and LuLoo's Day & Night in Garden Oaks' Stomping Grounds development.In a message posted to Instagram, Cherry Block owner Felix Florez stated that the...
Hit-and-run driver still on the run following Katy area fatality
WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS - (Covering Katy News) The Harris County Sheriff's Office hopes a public tip will lead them to the driver who struck and killed a man on FM 529 at Barker Cypress Road in the pre-dawn hours of Christmas Day. Sheriff's deputies responded to the accident at...
Child drowns in pool at Katy home, sheriff says
KATY, Texas — A young boy, about 5 years old, drowned Sunday at a home in Katy, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. This happened at about 8 p.m. on Smokey River Drive near Keith Harrow Boulevard, just west of the Grand Parkway. Investigators said there was a...
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo takes oath for 2nd term and is joined by newly-elected Lesley Briones
Four years since the last swear-in, Houston has fought through the COVID-19 pandemic beginning in 2020, and Texas' power grid failure during the deadly freeze in 2021.
