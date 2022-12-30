ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mocomotive.com

Small Business of the Month: Blissful Waters Float Center

The Hello Woodlands Small Business of the Month is brought to you by Miguel Lopez of Conganas LLC and highlights a local small business that serves the Montgomery County community. Read our interview below with this month’s Small Business of the Month, Blissful Waters Float Center, and owner Melody Fraser….
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County hospital welcomes its first baby of 2023

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Health in College Station welcomed its first baby of the new year. The baby’s name is Madilynn Renee Breeding, and she was born at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday to Madison Breeding. According to St. Joseph Health in College Station, there have been...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Things that happen at Waffle House:

1. You ask for a cup of hot water to soak your utensils. 2. Your bill is gonna be different EVERY time. 3. You're gonna get that all-star. 4. You want your drink in a to-go cup because we know their glasses a Lil cloudy and we know they aren't clean all the way.
SANTA FE, TX
coveringkaty.com

Credit card thief burglarizes car in George Bush Park

WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap hopes the public can identify a suspect wanted for using stolen credit cards taken in a car burglary at George Bush Park. The victim's purse and all her credit cards were stolen on December 3, 2022....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Lindsay Lohan’s stepmother arrested in Montgomery County on her third DWI charge

Kate Major Lohan, the stepmother of actress Lindsay Lohan, was booked into the Montgomery County jail late last week after she was arrested on a warrant for violating her bond conditions for a felony charge of driving while intoxicated. This is Lohan’s third arrest for DWI, court records show.
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: OH BABY! Meet the Houston area’s first babies of 2023

Happy New Year! Let’s give a warm welcome to the Houston area’s first babies of 2023!. St. Luke’s Hospital in Sugar Land welcomed baby Sebastian at 12:10 a.m. Sebastian weighed eight pounds and 12.2 ounces. He was originally due on Dec. 29, 2022. Francesca. Hospital: Texas Children’s...
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Casual Garden Oaks steakhouse and ambitious Memorial-area Mexican restaurant surprisingly shutter

Two more Houston restaurants served their final meals as 2022 came to an end. Maize and Cherry Block Smokehouse have closed their doors.Only open since September, Cherry Block Smokehouse served Southern-inspired steakhouse fare in a casual, family-friendly environment. It evolved out of Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Kitchen, a stand in downtown’s Bravery Chef Hall that earned praise for its use of Texas ingredients and a decadent cheeseburger. It joined restaurants such as Rooster & Rice and LuLoo's Day & Night in Garden Oaks' Stomping Grounds development.In a message posted to Instagram, Cherry Block owner Felix Florez stated that the...
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Hit-and-run driver still on the run following Katy area fatality

WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS - (Covering Katy News) The Harris County Sheriff's Office hopes a public tip will lead them to the driver who struck and killed a man on FM 529 at Barker Cypress Road in the pre-dawn hours of Christmas Day. Sheriff's deputies responded to the accident at...
KATY, TX
KHOU

Child drowns in pool at Katy home, sheriff says

KATY, Texas — A young boy, about 5 years old, drowned Sunday at a home in Katy, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. This happened at about 8 p.m. on Smokey River Drive near Keith Harrow Boulevard, just west of the Grand Parkway. Investigators said there was a...
KATY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy