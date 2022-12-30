ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kahului, HI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui police seek suspect accused in violent home break-in

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect accused of breaking into a Pukalani home and assaulting the homeowner. The incident happened on New Year’s Day. Police described the suspect as 5-foot-8 and weighing about 180 pounds. He was wearing a...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect in the killings of 4 Idaho students has been arrested in Pennsylvania

1 dead, 3 seriously injured after retaining wall collapses at home in Kailua. HFD, Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services responded around noon to reports of a collapsed retaining wall, approximately 15 feet in height, on Akiikii Place with possible people buried in debris. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Hawaii...
KAILUA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police search for pedestrian struck by vehicle in Puna

Big Island police need help with identifying a pedestrian who is thought to have been struck by a vehicle the evening of Dec. 30 in a Puna subdivision and they are asking the public if it has any information. Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday, Puna Patrol officers responded to an...
HAWAIIAN BEACHES, HI
mauinow.com

Video: Maui rings in 2023

Video footage from across Central and South Maui shows fireworks being set off to ring in the New Year. *Mahalo to Maui resident, Lucas Zarro for the visuals. Prior to the weekend festivities, the Maui Police Department announced it would be conducting firework enforcement operations in addition to sobriety checkpoints over the New Year’s weekend.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii

Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015. Parking rates have increased at Honolulu's airport for the first time in eight years. Casey Lund breaks down the new prices. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For years, the Kahala Hotel and Resort had its own fireworks show,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

At swearing-in, Maui's new mayor pledges fiscal responsibility

There is more conflict ahead for the Department of Land and Natural Resources — with a controversial new appointee taking over this week. Lifeguards rescue dozens from Oahu beaches as big surf rolls in. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Big surf and crowded beaches kept Oahu lifeguards busy on...
HAWAII STATE
nomadlawyer.org

07 Best Places to live in Hawaii in 2023

Best Places to live in Hawaii: It is not wrong to say that Hawaii is not just a State, but it’s a state of grace. You will get all here. Beautiful seas, sun and islands. It’s like an aesthetic full world inside our big world. You will get...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Lifeguards rescue dozens from Oahu beaches as big surf rolls in

HPD chief, mayor agree systemic changes are needed after ‘disturbing’ night of fireworks. Despite the concern, neither provided a detailed outline on what that would look like. Kevin McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, not giving up. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Here's the latest on the...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Ocean View man sought by police for over a year found on Christmas Day

A wanted Ocean View man sought by authorities for more than a year is out on bail after his arrest on Christmas Day. Hawaiʻi Police located 42-year-old Ronald Patrick Keahonui Kahihikolo in Kailua-Kona. He’s been wanted since July 2021 on three outstanding arrest warrants, as well as for questioning in several other criminal investigations. At 12:54 p.m., Kona Patrol officers responded to a residence in the 78-6800 block of Māmalahoa Highway in Kailua-Kona regarding the location of a stolen motorcycle. Upon arrival, officers located the stolen motorcycle and Kahihikolo, who was then taken into custody.
OCEAN VIEW, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaiian Now Permits WebFare Changes Online, But Not Flight Credits

A sore point for many, including us, about Hawaii bellwether Hawaiian Airlines was that changes didn’t permit getting lower “web fares” but only the highest fares possible. As of today, we find that has changed for the better. There’s just one big gotcha to be aware of, which we’ll explain too, in what took an hour with the Call Center to resolve. First, the good news…
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy