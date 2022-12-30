Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui police seek suspect accused in violent home break-in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect accused of breaking into a Pukalani home and assaulting the homeowner. The incident happened on New Year’s Day. Police described the suspect as 5-foot-8 and weighing about 180 pounds. He was wearing a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Investigation underway after Maui police fatally shoot man holding weapon in Kahului
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities on Maui are investigating after police fatally shot a man who was “wielding a weapon over his head” in Kahului on Thursday night, officials said. Authorities responded to the scene near Puukani Street around 7 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed that nearby officers responded...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mother: Son fatally shot by Maui police officer suffered from mental health issues
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The corner of Pu’ukani Street and South Pu’unene Avenue in Kahului seemed back to normal on Friday with lots of traffic buzzing by. But in one home, Leodelfa Antallan is mourning the loss of her son. “I miss my son, he doesn’t deserve to die,”...
Man dead after advancing on officers with weapon
According to Maui police, there is an active police investigation in Kahului.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect in the killings of 4 Idaho students has been arrested in Pennsylvania
1 dead, 3 seriously injured after retaining wall collapses at home in Kailua. HFD, Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services responded around noon to reports of a collapsed retaining wall, approximately 15 feet in height, on Akiikii Place with possible people buried in debris. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Hawaii...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Don’t be that person’: Grieving families plea for sober New Year’s driving
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Families who’ve lost a loved one to a drunk driver have a message for New Year revelers: Think of them and their pain before getting behind the wheel this New Year’s weekend. It will be Shayna Park’s second New Year without her big sister Azalia....
bigislandnow.com
Police search for pedestrian struck by vehicle in Puna
Big Island police need help with identifying a pedestrian who is thought to have been struck by a vehicle the evening of Dec. 30 in a Puna subdivision and they are asking the public if it has any information. Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday, Puna Patrol officers responded to an...
KITV.com
Memorial services announced for Hawaii's last princess Abigail Kawānanakoa
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The family of Hawaii's last princess, Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, has announced her memorial services. Princess Kawānanakoa will lie in state starting Jan. 22 in Iolani Palace.
mauinow.com
Video: Maui rings in 2023
Video footage from across Central and South Maui shows fireworks being set off to ring in the New Year. *Mahalo to Maui resident, Lucas Zarro for the visuals. Prior to the weekend festivities, the Maui Police Department announced it would be conducting firework enforcement operations in addition to sobriety checkpoints over the New Year’s weekend.
'The whole school loved him': 22-year-old Hawaii football player dies in construction accident
Brigham Young University offensive lineman Sione Veikoso was killed in a construction accident in his hometown in Hawaii. His high school football coach remembers him as a "gentle giant" and said, “everybody loved Sione, the whole school loved him, the administration, the faculty.” KHNL's Kyle Chinen reports.Jan. 1, 2023.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii
Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015. Parking rates have increased at Honolulu's airport for the first time in eight years. Casey Lund breaks down the new prices. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For years, the Kahala Hotel and Resort had its own fireworks show,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
At swearing-in, Maui's new mayor pledges fiscal responsibility
There is more conflict ahead for the Department of Land and Natural Resources — with a controversial new appointee taking over this week. Lifeguards rescue dozens from Oahu beaches as big surf rolls in. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Big surf and crowded beaches kept Oahu lifeguards busy on...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Meet Hawaii’s first babies of the new year (and their very proud parents)!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Brace yourself for a cuteness overload. Hawaii welcomed the first babies of the new year just a few hours after the clock struck midnight. North Hawaii Community Hospital on Hawaii Island saw its first birth at 2:08 am. Meanwhile, little Lio Vasa — due Jan. 11 —...
nomadlawyer.org
07 Best Places to live in Hawaii in 2023
Best Places to live in Hawaii: It is not wrong to say that Hawaii is not just a State, but it’s a state of grace. You will get all here. Beautiful seas, sun and islands. It’s like an aesthetic full world inside our big world. You will get...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lifeguards rescue dozens from Oahu beaches as big surf rolls in
HPD chief, mayor agree systemic changes are needed after ‘disturbing’ night of fireworks. Despite the concern, neither provided a detailed outline on what that would look like. Kevin McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, not giving up. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Here's the latest on the...
bigislandnow.com
Ocean View man sought by police for over a year found on Christmas Day
A wanted Ocean View man sought by authorities for more than a year is out on bail after his arrest on Christmas Day. Hawaiʻi Police located 42-year-old Ronald Patrick Keahonui Kahihikolo in Kailua-Kona. He’s been wanted since July 2021 on three outstanding arrest warrants, as well as for questioning in several other criminal investigations. At 12:54 p.m., Kona Patrol officers responded to a residence in the 78-6800 block of Māmalahoa Highway in Kailua-Kona regarding the location of a stolen motorcycle. Upon arrival, officers located the stolen motorcycle and Kahihikolo, who was then taken into custody.
mauinow.com
Maui fire crews respond to 10 fires, 3 fireworks injuries over New Year’s holiday
Maui fire fighters responded to 10 fires, and three fireworks related injuries during the New Year’s holiday between 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2023. Fire officials say five of the fires were trash bin/dumpster fires, and two...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaiian Now Permits WebFare Changes Online, But Not Flight Credits
A sore point for many, including us, about Hawaii bellwether Hawaiian Airlines was that changes didn’t permit getting lower “web fares” but only the highest fares possible. As of today, we find that has changed for the better. There’s just one big gotcha to be aware of, which we’ll explain too, in what took an hour with the Call Center to resolve. First, the good news…
Kala Baybatan Tanaka is part of a four-woman team that recently set the record for fastest rowing time from California to Hawaii.
Kala has deep ties to her Hawaiian roots. Her ancestors navigated the oceans for centuries using their knowledge of the stars, the sun, the currents and the wind. Today, she does the same. It’s not that she navigates without technology. Rather, she uses the natural technology around her. It’s called...
Photo gallery: two nēnē mates reunited, a family is born
There are many species of wildlife in Hawai'i that are found no where else in the world.
