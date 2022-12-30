A wanted Ocean View man sought by authorities for more than a year is out on bail after his arrest on Christmas Day. Hawaiʻi Police located 42-year-old Ronald Patrick Keahonui Kahihikolo in Kailua-Kona. He’s been wanted since July 2021 on three outstanding arrest warrants, as well as for questioning in several other criminal investigations. At 12:54 p.m., Kona Patrol officers responded to a residence in the 78-6800 block of Māmalahoa Highway in Kailua-Kona regarding the location of a stolen motorcycle. Upon arrival, officers located the stolen motorcycle and Kahihikolo, who was then taken into custody.

OCEAN VIEW, HI ・ 7 DAYS AGO