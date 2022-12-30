ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dak Limping? Cowboys QB 'Hyperextended Knee' Revealed?

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Q5no_0jyvYnnA00

“He’s in good shape,” Jerry Jones says of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and his knee. “He might have hyperextended it a little bit.'' Wait. What?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are brushing off the turnover concerns involving quarterback Dak Prescott ... and seemingly brushing off any Dak-related injury concerns as well.

“He’s in good shape,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said during a Friday morning appearance on 105.3 The Fan. “He might have hyperextended (his knee) a little bit.''

Wait. What?

It did appear that Prescott had "a hitch in his git-along'' in the first half of Thursday night’s game at the Titans, but he played through it to complete the 27-13 Dallas win.

Over the course of the game, Prescott was involved with a fumbled exchange from center, a poor throw resulting in an interception, and yet another "volleyball'' pick that was the fault of his targeted pass-catcher.

But just as Jones is dismissing the injury issue - "We were checking with the sideline (from Jerry's suite) and we knew he was going to be good,'' the owner said - Prescott is dealing just fine with the turnover plague.

Prescott admitted his 14-interception output (an NFL-worst) is "frustrating" and that this six-game streak with at least one misfire "has to stop" by the time the postseason hits. But he sounds more confident than ever in his ability to overcome those mistakes if and when they happen.

"It might be frustrating, but by the time, I'd say a minute after I've sat down on the sideline, I've got it out of my head," Prescott noted, before playfully chiding the viewing public for brushing off the impact of a win. "The style points and all that, that's for you all who think games are won on paper."

If the favored Eagles beat the Saints on Sunday, the 12-win Cowboys will be locked into the fifth seed in the NFC, at which point they can think about sitting key and injured players in their finale at Washington. Micah Parsons will be a candidate for that; maybe Prescott should be as well.

