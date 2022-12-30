Read full article on original website
Charlize Theron says she used to 'make fun of' people she knew who were Marvel fans prior to her 'Doctor Strange 2' cameo: 'I was ignorant'
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron spoke about how she landed her Marvel role as Clea and what drew her to the character.
Upworthy
Keanu Reeves bows down before fans in touching moment after overwhelming response from audience
Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble celebrities known in Hollywood. He is known for his good deeds and charitable actions all around the world. During the John Wick panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil, the world's largest pop culture festival with attractions and talks covering comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and books, Keanu took the stage to explain a bit more about what viewers may expect from him. Keanu was evidently moved by the effusive response and sank to his knees, bowing to the audience, according to social media footage, reports Unilad.
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next
With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise told her to ‘stop being such a p—y’ on film set
Mission accomplished. Emily Blunt claims Tom Cruise gave her some unconventional — yet motivating — advice when they worked together on “Edge of Tomorrow.” The actress, now 39, recalled her Hollywood co-star delivering some tough love on the set of the 2014 action flick, a departure from her typical rom-com fare. She said Cruise told her to “stop being such a p—y” as she struggled with her 85-pound costume. “We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would’ve been great if we had CGI’d them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way,” she revealed on the “SmartLess” podcast...
What Happened To Jeremy Renner? Everything We Know So Far
The "Hawkeye" actor was airlifted to a Reno area hospital after an incident on New Year's Day at his home near Lake Tahoe.
‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’
Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him
Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
Netflix viewers left in tears after watching 'saddest movie of all time'
Netflix viewers have been left in floods of tears after watching a movie they've dubbed as being the 'saddest movie of all time'. Check out the emotional trailer below, but make sure you have a box of tissues at the ready:. If you're a lover of tragic love stories involving...
‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’
Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans aren’t happy with Jenna Ortega and Netflix after learning she shot iconic ‘Wednesday’ scene with COVID-19
It’s now common knowledge that Jenna Ortega filmed Wednesday‘s now-iconic dance scene whilst having COVID-19. But now, some fans are taking issue with the scene even being allowed to happen. The film industry, as with most industries, has been blighted by COVID-19 as productions were shut down for...
Brendan Fraser Shocked To Discover Adam Sandler Threatened To Quit A Movie For Him
Sandler revealed to “The Whale” star that he had to fight a director — and Pauly Shore — to get Fraser one of his earliest roles.
ComicBook
Maggie Thrett, Star Trek Actress, Dies at 76
Star Trek actress Maggie Thrett passed away at the age of 76. She's most known as playing Ruth in the episode "Mudd's Women" in the original series. For a lot of Star Trek fans, they never forgot seeing Karen Steele, Susan Denberg and Thrett together in that entry. In that episode, the Enterprise crew was helpless against their charms. (Well, except for Spock.) Roger Carmel's dastardly Harry Mudd has been giving the three women a drug called Venus to get them to do his bidding. The actress was born Diane Pine in 1946. She had some other appearances on hit TV of that era. Wild, Wild West, McCloud, and I Dream of Jeannie especially. Thrett also found success in the 1968 comedy Three In the Attic alongside Christopher Jones, Judy Pace and Yvette Mimieux. Her nephew Chris Pine posted about the actress on Facebook after her passing. It's a lovely remembrance that you can read down below!
Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes
Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
game-news24.com
Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought
After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes
At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
wonderwall.com
Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique after training for 'Dune' sequel, more news
Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique in sexy selfie. "Dune: Part Two" is the new Peloton … or it is for Josh Brolin, anyway. The 54-year-old actor, who's been filming the movie's upcoming second installment, showed off his newly chiseled abs, pecs and arms — along with an understandably proud-looking smile — in a bathroom selfie on Instagram on Friday (Dec. 9). "Dune did it," he captioned the shot, which earned a pile of fire emojis from his wife, Kathryn Brolin. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was impressed, too, and shouted-out his "sexy, muscly" so-and-so pal in the comments, as did Johnny Knoxville, Dave Bautista and a number of other stars. Josh returns as Gurney Halleck in "Dune: Part Two," along with new cast members including Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. Sadly, we'll have to wait until Nov. 3, 2023, for the sci-fi franchise's sequel (and, presumably, Josh's abs).
Kevin Smith's Reaction To Finding Out That's Sigourney Weaver In Avatar 2 Is Pretty Great
Sigourney Weaver is 73. But she plays a teenager in Avatar: The Way of Water. And that blew Kevin Smith's mind.
One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend
Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
wegotthiscovered.com
Those Ben Affleck rumors may prove that Marvel is the real home of Batman, not DC
While Marvel fans were primed for some kind of announcement about either Henry Cavill or Dwayne Johnson signing up for the MCU experience, the latest rumors are pointing to another erstwhile DC hero potentially hopping over to the rival superhero franchise instead. According to some new — and very unconfirmed at this time, it has to be stated — intel, Ben Affleck is in talks with Marvel Studios to play the role of minotaur supervillain Dario Agger in an unknown upcoming project.
Laura Dern Says Her Relationship With Her Ex-Husband Influenced Her ‘Marriage Story’ Performance
Laura Dern was married to musician Ben Harper for many years. She revealed how that translated to her film 'Marriage Story.'
