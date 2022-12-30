ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Unified Government encourages seniors to apply for tax rebates

By Mike Coutee
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=123uzq_0jyvY2aO00

KANSAS City, Kan. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is asking seniors to apply for tax rebates that launch on Jan. 3.

The Unified Government said seniors can apply to get financial help with rebates for their homes and utilities.

Kansas City, Kansas, police shoot, kill man who stole police cruiser

In addition, seniors can call 311 to make an appointment to complete applications at any of the available locations. If needed, the county can arrange for free transportation to their appointment.

If you need transportation, you’re encouraged to make arrangements 48 hours in advance.

There have been changes to rebate programs in 2022; here are the updated qualifications and requirements.

Homestead Safe Senior Rebate Program: Wyandotte County residents born before January 1, 1967, blind or disabled before 2022, and own their home for an entire year or have dependent minors under the age of 18 living with them, with an annual income of $37,750 or less may be eligible for a tax refund.

With the new Senior Veteran Rebate, a disabled veteran or spouse of a disabled veteran may qualify if their annual income is $50,000 or less.

Kansas City’s most popular snacks in 2022

Utility & Sales Tax Rebate Program: Seniors living in Kansas City, Kansas, and born before January 1, 1967, with an annual income of $25,000 or less the opportunity may be eligible for refunds of up to $150 for utilities (electricity, gas, water, phone).

The Unified Government Clerk’s Office will be hosting one-on-one appointments starting Jan. 3 through March 31 to help answer any questions and walk residents through their applications.

Appointments will be available at the following community centers and business locations:

  • Beatrice L. Lee Community Center: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon
  • Armourdale Community Center: Tuesdays, 1-4 p.m.
  • Joe E. Amayo Community Center: Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon
  • The Windmill KC: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Eisenhower Community Center: Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon
  • KCK Annex Building: Thursdays, 1-4 p.m.
  • City Hall, Office of the Clerk: Mondays through Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., no appointment needed

For more information regarding the tax rebate programs, transportation, and appointment scheduling, call 3-1-1 or visit the Wyandotte County Clerk’s website.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

‘We got taxed twice’: What’s up with the Walmart tax in Topeka?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local shoppers are asking for a “Walmart wake up call” after finding out they’ve been overcharged at the checkout. Shoppers at multiple Walmart locations across Topeka have reported finding additional charges on their receipts. After crunching the numbers, it appears that Walmart shoppers are in double trouble. “We got taxed twice,” said […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD considers drug policy change amid dispatcher shortage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Picture this: A loved one is experiencing a medical emergency. You pick up to phone, frantically call 911, and you’re put on hold. That’s a reality in Kansas City, Missouri, right now, and it starts with a staffing shortage. Callers in Kansas City...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Front Office Sports

Royals Considering 14 Downtown Sites for New $2B Stadium

The Kansas City Royals announced plans in November to build a $2 billion downtown stadium and district, but exactly where the team will land is still unknown. “We have looked at 14 different sites in downtown Kansas City,” said Earl Santee, global chair and founder of Populous. “It needs to be more than a ballpark. It’s about what happens before and after the game that makes a community.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Hillcrest Hope Thrift Store seeks volunteers

LIBERTY — The Hillcrest Hope Thrift Store, 7 W. Mill St. in Liberty, will be closed to shoppers the first Monday of January for "Restock Monday," when staff and volunteers will focus on sorting donations and restocking the sales floor. Hillcrest staff is seeking community service groups and individuals...
LIBERTY, MO
kcur.org

Kansas City's new and improved airport opens this spring. Here's what flyers can expect

Construction of a gleaming new $1.5 billion terminal at Kansas City International Airport is nearly down to finishing touches. Kansas City residents voted by an overwhelming margin in 2017 to go ahead with the largest infrastructure project in the city’s history, trusting in promises that the new terminal would create a much-improved passenger experience and be good for the region’s economy. Supporters said it would likely result in more flights in and out of Kansas City, including international flights.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Your House Your Home: Getting organized in the New Year

Grandmother describes helping woman who escaped being held captive in Excelsior Springs. Nearly three months after an extensive investigation began into a rape and kidnapping, Rose Crowley is speaking about the morning she helped a woman on her granddaughter’s front porch. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. “And people act...
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy