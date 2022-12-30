Read full article on original website
NECN
MBTA Announces Upcoming Service Interruptions on Orange, Green, Red Lines
The MBTA announced a series of upcoming service interruptions on the Orange, Green and Red lines on Monday. Because of the continued demolition of the Government Center Garage by HYM Construction, Orange and Green line service changes will take place in January in the downtown Boston area, the MBTA said.
NECN
‘Nothing Gets Done:' Residents Fed Up With Car Vandalism in East Boston
Vandals struck an East Boston street, again, for the second time in a month on Tuesday—causing thousands of dollars worth of damage. At least five vehicles were keyed on Bremen Street on Tuesday. The same thing happened to a few vehicles on the same block back on Dec. 5, according to Boston police.
NECN
Tanám at Bow Market in Somerville's Union Square Is Closing
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. One of the few Filipino dining spots in the Greater Boston area is shutting down. According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Tanám at Bow Market in the Union Square section of Somerville is closing its doors, with an Instagram post from owner Ellie Tiglao saying the following:
NECN
Car Crashes Into Boston Barbershop
A car slammed into a barbershop in Boston's Brighton neighborhood Monday night. Photos from the scene showed damage to the 34 Barbershop on Washington Street with some bricks and other debris strewn on the sidewalk. Initial information was extremely limited, but Boston police confirmed there was a report of a...
NECN
4 People Thrown From Car as It Rolls Over in Quincy, Bursts Into Flames
Police and fire crews were at the scene of a car that drove off the road in Quincy, Massachusetts, rolled down an embankment and burst into flames on Monday morning. A preliminary investigation reveals the vehicle was traveling down Ricciuti Drive shortly after 6 a.m. when it struck the curb, went airborne and rolled several times down a large hill, ejecting four people from the car. Police said the car landed on its roof just feet from Interstate 93 south before catching fire.
NECN
Car Slams Into Front of Macy's Store in Saugus
A car crashed into a Macy's storefront Monday afternoon in Saugus, Massachusetts, damaging the building. Saugus police say a 72-year-old man was backing out of his parking spot when he accidentally accelerated into the doorway of the store located at 1185 Broadway. No one was injured in the incident at...
NECN
Forklift Accident in Danvers Sends 1 to Hospital
One person was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after a forklift accident in Danvers, Massachusetts, according to fire officials. The incident happened at 30 Endicott Street, and one person was taken to the hospital for evaluation with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Danvers Fire Department. The accident resulted...
NECN
Man, 30, Dead After Car Strikes 2 Utility Poles, Rolls Over in Chelmsford
A 30-year-old Massachusetts man is dead after he crashed his car on New Year's Day in Chelmsford, police announced. Chelmsford police say the Billerica man was driving in the area of 143 Littleton Road around 8:15 p.m. when his car struck two utility poles and rolled over. The man suffered life-threatening injuries in the wreck and was taken by ambulance to Lowell General Hospital, where he later died, police said.
NECN
Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges
The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
NECN
Students in Some Mass. School Districts Urged to Mask Up After Break
Back to class means back to masks for some students and staff in Massachusetts. In an effort to keep flu and COVID cases down, some school districts have asked students to mask up after returning from holiday break. The move is temporary and is only a suggestion, not a requirement.
NECN
Alleged Drugged Driver Leads Police on Two Chases, Ending in Rollover Crash
An allegedly drugged driver is accused of leading police on two separate chases overnight, the second of which ended in a rollover crash on Route 3 in Duxbury, Massachusetts. According to Massachusetts State Police, the situation began when the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Michael J. Goncalves of Plymouth, refused to stop for a trooper who was trying to pull him over for a license plate violation around 1:40 a.m. Goncalves sped off at speeds close to 100 mph, according to police. The trooper stopped following him when he got off the highway heading to Route 3A in Plymouth.
NECN
New Safety Measures Go Into Effect at Medford High School After Violent Incidents
As students in Medford, Massachusetts return to class for the first time Tuesday after holiday break, they'll notice some changes on Medford High School's campus. Following a few violent incidents last year, there will be new security measures on campus, designed to keep students safer. The situation at Medford High...
NECN
Large Fire Breaks Out at Commercial Building in Lawrence
Crews were battling a large fire Monday night at a commercial building in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Firefighters were called to Broadway and Canal streets after flames broke out on the top floor of the 6-story building for commercial use and storage. No injuries were reported, and there was no one inside...
NECN
New Details in Chelsea Market Basket Parking Lot Stabbing
The man accused of stabbing another man over a parking spot outside of a Market Basket supermarket in Chelsea, Massachusetts, appeared in court Tuesday. The person who was stabbed is recovering from the wound to his back and his young son was in the back seat of the car when it happened, according to court proceedings.
NECN
Mass. Man Killed in I-95 Crash in Rhode Island
A Massachusetts man has died following a crash on New Year's Eve in Rhode Island, state police announced. The vehicle was traveling Saturday morning on Interstate 95 northbound, south of Kingstown Road, in Richmond, when it crashed, according to authorities. Witnesses say the car was driving erratically and crashed into...
NECN
NH Driver Charged With DWI, Reckless Conduct After Leading Police on 6-Town Chase
A New Hampshire man is facing drunken driving, reckless conduct and several other charges after leading police on a chase through multiple towns early Tuesday morning. Ryan Sharkey, 40, of Enfield, is charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated second offense, operating after suspension, misuse of plates and driving an unregistered motor vehicle, state police said. He also had an active probation and parole warrant and a bench warrant for his arrest.
NECN
Woman, 23, Killed in New Year's Day Crash on I-495 in Chelmsford; 2 Others Injured
A man lost control of his pickup truck while driving on Interstate 495 on New Year's Day in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, striking the guardrail, going airborne and then hitting another car head-on on the opposite side of the highway, killing that driver and seriously injuring its passenger, authorities said. The 29-year-old,...
NECN
Authorities Seek Escaped New Hampshire Transitional Housing Resident
Authorities in New Hampshire are searching for an incarcerated man who did not return to his unit after his shift at an off-site job Monday. According to the New Hampshire Department of Corrections, Joseph Balestier, 21, is a minimum-security resident at the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit in Manchester. He was last seen on South Willow Street around 10:40 p.m. Monday and was supposed to return to Calumet House on midnight Tuesday, but never made it back. He is now considered an escapee.
NECN
Boston Doctors Explain ‘Dramatic Uptick' in COVID Wastewater Levels as XBB Subvariant Spreads
Massachusetts COVID-19 wastewater levels have reached heights not seen since last winter's omicron surge in what Boston doctors are calling a "dramatic" and "striking" increase. Virus levels started rising at the end of November and have now reached their highest point in about a year, data from the Massachusetts Water...
NECN
Hundreds Take Part in Annual L Street Brownies New Year's Day Plunge
Hundreds of swimmers are taking a dip in the Boston Harbor for the annual L Street Brownies New Year's Day Plunge. The L street Brownies are the oldest “polar bear” club in America. the plunge has been a Southie tradition since 1904. It all started at the L Street Bathhouse, where South Boston’s immigrants who lived without plumbing went to bath.
