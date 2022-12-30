An allegedly drugged driver is accused of leading police on two separate chases overnight, the second of which ended in a rollover crash on Route 3 in Duxbury, Massachusetts. According to Massachusetts State Police, the situation began when the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Michael J. Goncalves of Plymouth, refused to stop for a trooper who was trying to pull him over for a license plate violation around 1:40 a.m. Goncalves sped off at speeds close to 100 mph, according to police. The trooper stopped following him when he got off the highway heading to Route 3A in Plymouth.

DUXBURY, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO