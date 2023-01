The Soldotna Alaska State Troopers K-9 Team conducted a traffic stop on Thursday, December 29 at 3:00 a.m., near Mile 27.5, Kenai Spur Highway resulting in an arrest of the driver for possession of Methamphetamine and possession of heroin. The driver and sole occupant of a green 1998 Pontiac Grand...

NIKISKI, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO