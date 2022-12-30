Duke Energy: Customer demand, less power than forecasted led to rolling blackouts

CHARLOTTE — In a new statement, Duke Energy said it had less power available over the Christmas weekend than it had originally estimated, which led to the decision to instate rolling blackouts.

Spokesperson Jeff Brooks said the company initially forecasted it had enough resources to last through the weekend. He said even though some generation wasn’t available because of “planned or maintenance outages unrelated to the storm,” they still thought they would be able to meet customer demand.

Then, because of the weather, Brooks said they reduced their generator power overnight -- leaving thousands of megawatts online to serve customers. He added that solar power wasn’t being created when the temporary outages started since the sun wasn’t up, but it was added later in the morning.

Brooks said Duke Energy was depending on power from independent producers and out-of-state purchases. However, he said that did not happen on Christmas Eve because other utilities were experiencing the same challenges Duke Energy faced in meeting demand during the extreme cold.

Based on the reduced and unavailable power generators, the loss of out-of-state resources, and a higher amount of customer usage than forecasted, Duke Energy decided to start the rolling blackouts, Brooks said. The decision was made in an effort to avoid a potentially larger outage that could have lasted a longer period of time.

“We understand how inconvenient and frustrating these outages have been for customers, especially occurring during a holiday season, and we deeply regret any disruptions,” the statement read. “We will work to learn from this incident to continually improve our strategy and better serve customers now and in the future. We are also working to improve the electric grid to make it stronger to help avoid outages and more resilient to serve customers in good weather and in bad.”

Brooks said they are gathering additional information to present to a regulators at the North Carolina utilities commission next week.

