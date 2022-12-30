ROGERS, Ark. — Back in 2021, the state government decided to lower the state tax rate over the span of four years, but with a $1.6 billion surplus in the budget, lawmakers decided to accelerate the tax cut immediately. So as you file your 2022 taxes, you may see a bit more as the new tax rate of 4.9% is now in effect. Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration says this move will save taxpayers three-quarters of a billion dollars a year compared to the old tax rate.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO