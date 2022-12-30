ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
5NEWS

Arkansas tax rates historically low entering 2023

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans will owe the state less this year thanks to legislation signed by Governor Asa Hutchinson. In August 2021, Governor Asa Hutchinson signed legislation dropping the state's income tax to 4.9% effective immediately. It made the state's tax rate the lowest since the 5% income tax rate was introduced in 1929. During Hutchinson's time in office as governor, he entered with the highest income tax rate of 7% and now leaves with the lowest for the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Arkansas’ Bates, Cash statues receive final approvals, ready for bronzing

A clay sculpture of musician Johnny Cash (left) by Kevin Kresse of Little Rock and a clay sculpture of Daisy Gatson Bates (right) by Benjamin Victor of Boise, Idaho, sit in the governor’s conference room during the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission meeting with the National Statuary Hall Steering Committee. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Economists predict ‘mild recession’ as Arkansas gears up for 2023 legislative session

A mild recession and a holiday spending hangover. That’s what economic forecasters predict for 2023 as lawmakers head to the state Capitol in January.   Rising interest rates and persistent inflation will push the economy into a downturn, experts say, and those economic clouds could also cause the 94th General Assembly to consider any robust spending programs […] The post Economists predict ‘mild recession’ as Arkansas gears up for 2023 legislative session appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Top 8 Stories of 2022

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2022 had its fair share of insane headlines in Northeast Arkansas. Our first memorable story took us to Monette, AR, for the rebuilding of a town after an EF-4 tornado. The Monette Manor Nursing Home took a direct hit from the storm. During the tornado, 20...
MONETTE, AR
THV11

Severe storms leave thousands without power in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, Ark. — Thousands of Arkansans are facing power outages following severe storms that hit the state throughout Monday. As of 10:15 a.m., more than 7,000 Arkansas households were still dealing with some form of power outage as a result of the storms. The total number sits at 9,747...
ARKANSAS STATE
deltadailynews.com

Several homes in Arkansas damaged as tornado watches in effect throughout the South

(NEW YORK) — Multiple homes were damaged in Jessieville, Arkansas, on Monday after a possible tornado passed through the area, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Garland County Sherriff’s Office Deputy Courtney Kizer said 14 homes were damaged, with at least two homes so severely damaged that several families would not be able to live in them again.
JESSIEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas doctors not surprised by life expectancy drop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A new report from the CDC shows life expectancy in the U.S. is continuing to drop. According to final mortality data released last week, life expectancy decreased in 2021 for the second consecutive year. This is the lowest it has been since 1996. The...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Specialty crops took hard hit in 2022, drought responsible for lower yields

Severe drought and some of the highest temperatures seen in years caused many Arkansas fruit and nut crops to suffer yield losses in 2022. July and August had less than average rainfall throughout the state, resulting in severe or moderate drought conditions for much of the state, according to the United States Drought Monitor.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Gas prices rise for first time in 6 weeks

For the first time in six weeks, AAA reported a rise in gas prices. According to AAA, the statewide average price of gas is $2.77, nearly 10 cents more than a week ago. Though prices have jumped, officials stated that drivers in Arkansas are paying the fourth lowest gas price in the country.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Jonesboro keeps top spot in ASM boys’ poll; Bergman jumps to No. 1 in Class 3A

Arkansas Sports Media High School Boys Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 31. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings:
JONESBORO, AR
talkbusiness.net

State spending $20 million to modernize court system

The state Administrative Office of the Courts is spending $20 million to modernize its court management system, allowing better access to legal documents and better communication with Arkansans, such as text reminders of court dates. Funding came from the state’s share of COVID-based federal American Rescue Plan funding. It was...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

4 area schools stay in ASM girls’ rankings, Conway remains No. 1

Arkansas Sports Media High School Girls Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 31. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
CONWAY, AR
KHBS

Lower Arkansas state tax rates in effect for 2022 tax returns

ROGERS, Ark. — Back in 2021, the state government decided to lower the state tax rate over the span of four years, but with a $1.6 billion surplus in the budget, lawmakers decided to accelerate the tax cut immediately. So as you file your 2022 taxes, you may see a bit more as the new tax rate of 4.9% is now in effect. Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration says this move will save taxpayers three-quarters of a billion dollars a year compared to the old tax rate.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy