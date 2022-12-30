ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Weldon, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOC

Felony Assault at Dewey Beach

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Police are requesting the public's help regarding a serious assault incident on New Year's Day. The Dewey Beach Police Department say on Jan. 1, around 1:37 a.m., a group of people were standing on the south bound Coastal Highway sidewalk near Bellevue Street when a 21-year-old man from Wilmington was assaulted by a white male in his 20's.
Oregon Coast Breaking News

OSP Responds To DUII Complaint Finds Felon With Weapons

On 12/19/2022 a driving complaint was called in on a Ram truck on Highway 101 for failing to drive within its lane. The truck was located and stopped for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as 51-year old Zenos J. Rodriguez of Bend, was asked to perform Safety Field Sobriety Test's. He consented, and subsequently performed poorly. Rodriguez was found to be in possession of two restricted weapons as a felon and was arrested was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he provided a breath sample and provided a urine sample. Rodriguez was lodged on the crimes of DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, 2 counts of Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and other charges. He was found to be driving while suspended and uninsured as well.
BEND, OR
WKYT 27

Kentucky State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that happened Sunday night in the Sandy Hook area of Elliott County. The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been requested to investigate the Jan. 1 shooting that took place at approximately 8:42 p.m.
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Sheriff’s office warns Kentucky residents about phone scam

MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are claiming to be the electric company and asking for payment over the phone. The scammers tell the person that if they do not pay, their service will be disconnected, […]
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
DC News Now

7 displaced, firefighter injured in Va. house fire

BUCKHALL, Va. (DC News Now) — One firefighter was injured after a house fire in Prince William County on the first day of 2023. First responders were dispatched to Yates Ford Road in Buckhall on Sunday morning. When they arrived, the fire had extended through the attic. Officials said that four adults and three children […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
palmcoastobserver.com

Man killed on I-95 when vehicle runs off road

A man was killed in a car accident on Interstate 95 on Sunday, Jan. 1. The accident happened in the northbound lanes at mile marker 292, just south of the Matanzas Woods Parkway exit in Flagler County. The crash only involved one vehicle and the driver, a 30-year-old man from North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
CBS 17

Young NC woman reported missing found dead, sheriff’s office says

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A young woman reported missing by her family has been found dead. According to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Tatyana Childress was found dead on Huffine Mill Road in McLeansville around 1 p.m. She had been reported missing on Sunday by her mother. The sheriff’s office says that no […]
MCLEANSVILLE, NC
WITN

Do you have free money waiting for you?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Our state’s treasurer claims you have a better chance at claiming cash through a state initiative than winning the Mega Millions Jackpot. Treasurer Dale Folwell says all it takes is a few taps on your smartphone to enter into NC Cash’s portal for free.
WASHINGTON STATE
WNCT

Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer

NC State Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Martin discovered that he has Ewing Sarcoma, a cancer that is similar to lymphoma and bone cancer. He has seen an outpouring of community support and he and his family are hoping for the best. Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer. NC...
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL

Wake County man wins $2 million top prize

A Fuquay-Varina man won $2 million from a scratch off ticket, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Carmelo Canepa purchased the "Platinum" scratch-off ticket for $20 from the Circle Ticket on Louisburg Road in Raleigh and won the ticket's top prize. Campena arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim...
WAKE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy