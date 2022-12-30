Read full article on original website
Felony Assault at Dewey Beach
DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Police are requesting the public's help regarding a serious assault incident on New Year's Day. The Dewey Beach Police Department say on Jan. 1, around 1:37 a.m., a group of people were standing on the south bound Coastal Highway sidewalk near Bellevue Street when a 21-year-old man from Wilmington was assaulted by a white male in his 20's.
Police make 5 notable DWI arrests in Capital Region
New York State Police arrested five individuals caught driving while intoxicated with significant BAC levels.
OSP Responds To DUII Complaint Finds Felon With Weapons
On 12/19/2022 a driving complaint was called in on a Ram truck on Highway 101 for failing to drive within its lane. The truck was located and stopped for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as 51-year old Zenos J. Rodriguez of Bend, was asked to perform Safety Field Sobriety Test's. He consented, and subsequently performed poorly. Rodriguez was found to be in possession of two restricted weapons as a felon and was arrested was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he provided a breath sample and provided a urine sample. Rodriguez was lodged on the crimes of DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, 2 counts of Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and other charges. He was found to be driving while suspended and uninsured as well.
delawarevalleynews.com
Police Chase In Bensalem Ends In Crash Stemming From Assault On Police
A Croydon woman is in trouble with the law after an incident last night, about 10:45PM. Sources said that said there was an assault near the WAWA at Street Road and Kingston Way. A woman ran from that incident to a vehicle and proceeded to drive on Street Road towards...
wpde.com
Off-duty NC officer charged with murder after shooting during domestic dispute
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WSOC/CNN NEWSOURCE) — An off-duty police officer in North Carolina is facing a first-degree murder charge. According to a press release he was involved in a domestic dispute Sunday morning and was found at the scene stabbed multiple times. Police said he had fired his service...
WKYT 27
Kentucky State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting
SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that happened Sunday night in the Sandy Hook area of Elliott County. The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been requested to investigate the Jan. 1 shooting that took place at approximately 8:42 p.m.
NC man serving life for murder-for-hire TV case to be paroled, but defendant is denied — for now
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County man who has been serving a life sentence in a murder-for-hire case that became the subject of a true-crime TV episode is going to be released from state prison. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been granting parole for some inmates convicted of […]
Sheriff’s office warns Kentucky residents about phone scam
MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are claiming to be the electric company and asking for payment over the phone. The scammers tell the person that if they do not pay, their service will be disconnected, […]
7 displaced, firefighter injured in Va. house fire
BUCKHALL, Va. (DC News Now) — One firefighter was injured after a house fire in Prince William County on the first day of 2023. First responders were dispatched to Yates Ford Road in Buckhall on Sunday morning. When they arrived, the fire had extended through the attic. Officials said that four adults and three children […]
palmcoastobserver.com
Man killed on I-95 when vehicle runs off road
A man was killed in a car accident on Interstate 95 on Sunday, Jan. 1. The accident happened in the northbound lanes at mile marker 292, just south of the Matanzas Woods Parkway exit in Flagler County. The crash only involved one vehicle and the driver, a 30-year-old man from North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Kentucky State Police announce traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police announce periodic checkpoint locations, focusing on enforcing traffic laws throughout areas of the state.
cbs17
Granville County man wins $200,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Granville County man is $200,000 richer after buying a lucky scratch-off lottery ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery on Tuesday identified Willie Baker Jr. of Creedmoor as the latest big winner of its Lincoln game. He bought his $5 ticket from a Family Fare...
stnonline.com
Dedicated North Carolina School Bus Driver Retires After 45 years of Service
North Elementary School in North Carolina held a party on Friday in honor of Mary Lou Holloway, for retiring after 45 and a half years of service as a school bus driver, reported The Caswell Messenger. Holloway started driving school buses for Jones Elementary School in 1977. She reportedly stayed...
Young NC woman reported missing found dead, sheriff’s office says
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A young woman reported missing by her family has been found dead. According to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Tatyana Childress was found dead on Huffine Mill Road in McLeansville around 1 p.m. She had been reported missing on Sunday by her mother. The sheriff’s office says that no […]
WITN
Do you have free money waiting for you?
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Our state’s treasurer claims you have a better chance at claiming cash through a state initiative than winning the Mega Millions Jackpot. Treasurer Dale Folwell says all it takes is a few taps on your smartphone to enter into NC Cash’s portal for free.
live5news.com
‘Merry Christmas’: Woman wins $700K lottery prize, plans to donate money to church
FREMONT, N.C. (Gray News) - A woman in North Carolina is getting a holiday bonus thanks to the lottery. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Donna Denton recently hit a $700,000 jackpot on a $10 Triple 777 ticket. Denton reportedly purchased the winning ticket at a Fremont Food Mart...
All households can now apply for NC heating bill assistance program
The program is federally funded and provides a one-time payment to help with heating bills.
North Carolina Chick-fil-A Fined For Paying Workers With Meals And For Letting Teenagers Use Hazardous Machine
The Department of Labor has ruled that a North Carolina Chick-fil-A franchisee mustpay a fine of $6,450 to address the child labor violations. And the sum of $235 owed to seven workers.
WNCT
Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer
NC State Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Martin discovered that he has Ewing Sarcoma, a cancer that is similar to lymphoma and bone cancer. He has seen an outpouring of community support and he and his family are hoping for the best. Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer. NC...
WRAL
Wake County man wins $2 million top prize
A Fuquay-Varina man won $2 million from a scratch off ticket, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Carmelo Canepa purchased the "Platinum" scratch-off ticket for $20 from the Circle Ticket on Louisburg Road in Raleigh and won the ticket's top prize. Campena arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim...
