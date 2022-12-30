ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Jessie James Decker ‘Knows’ What a Good Mom She Is Amid Kids’ Abs-Shaming Controversy: ‘We Tune Out the Noise’

By Michelle McGahan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Ignoring the haters. Jessie James Decker opened up about the backlash she received after sharing a photo of her children’s abs last month.

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker’s Family Photos Over the Years

Read article

The “I Still Love You” singer, 34 — who shares daughter Vivianne, 8, and sons Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4, with husband Eric Decker — made headlines over Thanksgiving weekend after posting an image of her kids on vacation. The little ones proudly posed for the camera in their bathing suits, but body-shamers immediately criticized the kids’ physiques — and their abs in particular.

“I feel like I know what a great mom I am, and I know my truth. So, it doesn't bother me," the Dancing With the Stars alum told Fox News on Friday, December 30, about her response to the harsh comments, adding that she doesn’t “think too deep” about it and knows it “comes with the territory [of being famous].”

James Decker and her husband, 35, “tune out the noise,” she explained, noting that the pair are “proud” of their kids for being active and excelling in sports.

In the immediate aftermath of the comments, the Kittenish founder didn’t hold back when discussing her thoughts about the online hate she and her children received. Hours after the criticism came pouring in, James Decker told one Instagram commenter, “It’s a sad world we live in today when having healthy fit kids who are super active, play sports [and] build muscle naturally is ‘weird.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hz4z8_0jyvVvvd00
Courtesy of Jessie James Decker/Instagram

In response to another troll, the country singer wrote, “From one mother to another. Please don’t call my children’s appearance strange just because they don’t look the way you think they should? It’s unkind ❤️.”

The following day, James Decker continued to defend her children on social media and elaborate on her thoughts about body image.

“When I posted the pix of our vacation and included the kids being silly flexing on the beach on our thanksgiving trip I had NO clue it would get the reaction it did,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “But Being accused of photoshopping abs on my kids (I can’t help but laugh) or … the polar opposite over ‘overtraining’ our kids makes me realize how bizarre our world has gotten regarding the body and what’s normal and what’s not.”

Demi Lovato, Khloe Kardashian and More Stars Who’ve Hit Back Against Body-Shamers

Read article

While multiple celebs came to the Deckers’ defense — including Candace Cameron Bure , Victoria Fuller , Jamie Lynn Spears and more — the family soon poked fun at the backlash in a holiday-themed Instagram post several days later.

“Santa says drink your milk,” James Decker captioned a photo of the former NFL star posing shirtless on December 1, quipping, “These are fake abs.”

As the fashion designer puts the drama behind her, she’s gearing up for her annual gig picking the Powerball winner on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest .

Inside Jessie James Decker’s Family Drama Through the Years: A Timeline

Read article

"I always get so giddy and so excited about it,” she told Fox News on Friday. “I love hearing [the winners’] stories … their journey … and how much it would mean to them and what they want to do with it."

D ick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacres t starts at 8 P.M. ET/7 P.M. CT on ABC December 31.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Loren and Alexei Brovarnik’s Family Album With 3 Kids

The Brovarnik bunch! 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are the proud parents of three — and they are always keeping fans updated on their self-proclaimed family chaos. “It’s chaotic,” Loren exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2022 about becoming a mother of three after welcoming daughter Ariel that September. “Some people, like, […]
extratv

Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details

There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
CLEARWATER, FL
Us Weekly

Savannah Chrisley Says She ‘Can’t Get Married’ or ‘Have a Kid’ While Parents Todd and Julie Chrisley Are in Jail

Putting her life on pause? Savannah Chrisley opened up about feeling like she can’t live life to the fullest while her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, serve their prison sentences. “In my mind, I’m like, ‘I can’t move on with my life,’” Savannah, 25, told her soon-to-be-sister-in-law, Emmy Medders, during a Tuesday, December 27, […]
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
WASHINGTON, DC
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Reveals for 1st Time That Wife Janelle Briefly ‘Moved Out’ Years Before Official Split: ‘She Was Done’

History repeating itself? Sister Wives’ Kody Brown and estranged wife Janelle Brown had struggles well before they confirmed their split in December. “The family was in a bad place because Janelle moved out,” Kody, 53, revealed during part 2 of Sister Wives: One-on-One special, which aired on Sunday, January 1. “She was done. She moved […]
UTAH STATE
Us Weekly

Victoria Lamas’ Dad Lorenzo Lamas Says She Is ‘Smitten’ With Leonardo DiCaprio: ‘She Likes Him Very Much’

Father knows best? Victoria Lamas’ dad, Lorenzo Lamas, revealed that his daughter is “smitten” with Leonardo DiCaprio after the pair sparked dating rumors earlier this month. “I know she likes him very much,” the Falcon Crest alum, 64, told the New York Post on Thursday, December 29. “I think they met last month. I’m […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump on Tropical Getaway With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey: See Photos

Vacation mode! Before Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey welcome their first child, they are enjoying their holiday season with a tropical getaway. The pregnant Flight Attendant star, 37, shared a handful of Instagram Story photos from their vacation on Friday, December 30. “Parents,” Cuoco captioned a beach selfie with Pelphrey, 40, in which her bare baby bump was […]
Us Weekly

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Enjoyed a Combined Family Christmas in Mexico: ‘Baby It’s Warm Outside’

Party people! Nina Dobrev and Shaun White celebrated the holidays with a combined family getaway to Mexico — and there was plenty of Christmas spirit to go around. “Baby it’s warm outside 🎄🇲🇽,” Dobrev, 33, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 28, showing off her squad’s vacation pad decorations. “It’s a #feliznavidad Christmas ❤️.” One […]
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

273K+
Followers
26K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy