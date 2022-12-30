Locker Room Preview: Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard announced as guest
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the New Year’s matchup at Lambeau Field against the 12-3 Minnesota Vikings, Local 5’s Burke Griffin gears up for another edition of Locker Room.
Joined by co-host Jarrett Bush, the two will highlight the positives, critique the negatives, and look forward to the final regular season game against the Detroit Lions.Catch up on the latest from Local 5’s Locker Room show
Packers star wide receiver Allen Lazard is scheduled to join the show live to talk about how his season has gone, how the rookies have developed, and perhaps what we could expect from Lazard next season.
Join Local 5 News for Locker Room at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center on Tuesday, January 3, at 6:30 p.m.
