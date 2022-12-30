ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Friend shares medical update on Damar Hamlin

A friend of Damar Hamlin shared a medical update regarding the status of the Buffalo Bills safety. Jordon Rooney, who runs the sports marketing company Jaster Athletes, shared an update via Twitter Monday night about the status of Hamlin. Update on Damar: His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep... The post Friend shares medical update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Pgh Hockey Now

DraftKings Ohio Promo: Here Is How to Get the Launch Offer

With NFL, NBA, NHL, and college basketball betting available, now is a good time to grab the DraftKings Ohio promo offer that will generate a $200 betting credit bankroll. Players that take advantage of this DraftKings Ohio promo will get a $200 free bet bundle instantly. All you have to do is make a $5 wager, and the reward will be released.
OHIO STATE
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Recall Tokarski; Letang On Non-Roster List

The Pittsburgh Penguins still haven’t released any details about Tristan Jarry’s injury, let alone his prognosis, but it apparently is significant. Serious enough, at least, that they have recalled goalie Dustin Tokarski from their farm team in Wilkes-Barre. The Penguins also have placed defenseman Kris Letang, who has...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Outdoors Hockey: When it Rains, it Bores

BOSTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ lineup won’t change simply because they’ll be playing outside. The rules of the game remain the same, regardless of whether it’s been played indoors or outdoors. Get past a handful of such unwavering truths, however, and almost everything has the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: A Penguins Clap Back, Leafs Hunt Smaller Trades

BOSTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins lineup, especially the blue line, will be a patchwork job for the 2023 Winter Classic. At least one member of the Penguins lineup has been paying attention to the online critics and clapped back. We’ve gone from worrying about rain to too much sun for the game today. The Toronto Maple Leafs may shift from big-game hunting to a few smaller moves before the NHL trade deadline. And Team USA begins knockout rounds at the WJCs vs. Germany.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

