Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Friend shares medical update on Damar Hamlin
A friend of Damar Hamlin shared a medical update regarding the status of the Buffalo Bills safety. Jordon Rooney, who runs the sports marketing company Jaster Athletes, shared an update via Twitter Monday night about the status of Hamlin. Update on Damar: His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep... The post Friend shares medical update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Off the Record: Bruins ‘All In’ on Trade Market, Devils Target Young Star (+)
The feel around the NHL is that the Boston Bruins will be all in for Patrice Bergeron at or before the NHL trade Deadline. The NHL trade market is ready to pick up, but sudden uncertainty over the projected salary cap for the 2023-24 season and beyond has created a holding pattern.
Penguins Grades: Another Lead Lost, Problems Mount with 2-1 WC Loss (+)
BOSTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins have lost five straight, including a couple of overtime games. They narrowly missed overtime Monday at the Winter Classic, when Evgeni Malkin’s shot deflected off Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark but crossed the goal line a moment after time expired. Boston beat the Penguins, 2-1, at Fenway Park.
Penguins Recall Tokarski; Letang On Non-Roster List
The Pittsburgh Penguins still haven’t released any details about Tristan Jarry’s injury, let alone his prognosis, but it apparently is significant. Serious enough, at least, that they have recalled goalie Dustin Tokarski from their farm team in Wilkes-Barre. The Penguins also have placed defenseman Kris Letang, who has...
Outdoors Hockey: When it Rains, it Bores
BOSTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ lineup won’t change simply because they’ll be playing outside. The rules of the game remain the same, regardless of whether it’s been played indoors or outdoors. Get past a handful of such unwavering truths, however, and almost everything has the...
Dan’s Daily: Senators Push Trade, Penguins Dumping Points
(Somewhere Between Boston & Las Vegas) — The Pittsburgh Penguins bolted after another blown lead but I had one more morning in Boston before I’m off to Las Vegas. Afterall, I’m a limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin’ n’ dealin’ son of a gun.
Dan’s Daily: A Penguins Clap Back, Leafs Hunt Smaller Trades
BOSTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins lineup, especially the blue line, will be a patchwork job for the 2023 Winter Classic. At least one member of the Penguins lineup has been paying attention to the online critics and clapped back. We’ve gone from worrying about rain to too much sun for the game today. The Toronto Maple Leafs may shift from big-game hunting to a few smaller moves before the NHL trade deadline. And Team USA begins knockout rounds at the WJCs vs. Germany.
Penguins’ Defensive Breakdown: What Happened on GWG?
BOSTON — It should have been simple. There were five Pittsburgh Penguins in a defending position against just three attacking Boston Bruins. Yet, in a flash, the Penguins’ advantage became a disadvantage, and Taylor Hall had a clear path to the net while Jake DeBrusk went to the net.
(UPDATED) Penguins practice: Letang Missing; Raising Level of Play
BOSTON — Kris Letang did not participate in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ late-afternoon practice at Fenway Park Sunday. He did accompany the team here, but is not expected to play in their outdoors game against Boston Monday and is believed to have left Boston shortly after the workout concluded.
