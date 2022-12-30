Read full article on original website
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Solid Waste nixes public recycling due to illegal dumping
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Public recycling bins in Shawnee Co. will be pulled in due to illegal dumping and unrecyclable items, however, some sites will be transformed to accept cardboard only. Shawnee County Solid Waste says on Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, that it will no longer provide any single-stream recycling...
JC Post
Public infrastructure improvements continue in Junction City
As the year comes to an end Junction City Manager Allen Dinkel looks back in his 515 report at all of the public improvements that have been completed or are still underway. First of all, it is a good sign that the City has moved from the “depth of the debt issues” and the City can afford to make infrastructure improvements.
WIBW
Fire causes estimated $13,000 damage to vacant house Tuesday morning in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a fire that caused an estimated $13,000 in damage to a vacant house Tuesday morning in the Highland Park neighborhood of southeast Topeka. The blaze was reported at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday at a single-story residence at 718 S.E. 26th. Topeka Fire Department officials said...
Neighbors call for halt on ONE Gas expansion
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some Topeka homeowners are upset about a city project possibly going up right in their back yards. ONE Gas Inc. currently has a building near downtown Topeka, but the new Polk Quincy viaduct construction is causing them to develop plans to move. Documents from the city’s planning commission shows ONE Gas Inc. […]
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Stormy Monday severity risk increases
A storm rolled through Emporia on the first day of 2022, dropping snow. Another storm is expected Monday afternoon, on the second day of 2023 – but it will seem more like spring than winter.
KVOE
Restaurant demolition largely complete at site of possible hotel in northwest Emporia
There is still some work to do, including cleanup, but demolition of a longstanding restaurant site in northwest Emporia is largely done. Crews have been working for several weeks to bring the former Cracker Barrel and Montana Mike’s restaurant building at 3010 Eaglecrest Drive to ground. The structure currently has a few steel beams still standing, but the rest of the building has been demolished.
JC Post
Stormont Vail Health cuts the ribbon on the Geary County campus
There was a major milestone accomplishment Tuesday in Junction City when the ribbon was cut for the Stormont Vail Health - Flinthills Campus. Dr. Rob Kenagy, Stormont Vail CEO, told a large audience at the campus ( formerly Geary Community Hospital ), that the hospital and clinic will be successful because the confidence of the community had been regained.
Junction City Community Blood Drive is set for Jan. 19 - 20
American Red Cross will conduct a Junction City Community Blood Drive Jan. 19 - 20 at the Municipal Building Gym. The hours are 11:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. on the 19 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walk-in's will be welcome and appointments will be given priority. Call 1-800-RED CROSS...
Geary County Public Works release a holiday schedule notice:
In observance of the New Year’s Holiday, the Geary County Public Works Department, Geary County Landfill and Geary County Transfer Station will all be closed Monday, January 2. They will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, January 3.
JC Post
Geary Community Hospital comes under Stormont Vail Health direction
Jan. 1 was the changeover date for Geary Community Hospital to come under the auspices of Stormont Vail Health. The ribbon cutting for Stormont Vail Health - Flint Hills campus will be at noon Tuesday.
‘We got taxed twice’: What’s up with the Walmart tax in Topeka?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local shoppers are asking for a “Walmart wake up call” after finding out they’ve been overcharged at the checkout. Shoppers at multiple Walmart locations across Topeka have reported finding additional charges on their receipts. After crunching the numbers, it appears that Walmart shoppers are in double trouble. “We got taxed twice,” said […]
WIBW
California frozen meat truck driver dies in accident near Salina
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from California was pronounced dead after his semi-truck filled with frozen meat ran off a highway near Salina. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Kansas Highway 143 at Old 81 Highway - north of Salina - with reports of a fatal crash.
Salina Post
Remaining cattle from rollover on I-135 south of Salina located Thursday
The remaining three head of cattle missing after a cattle truck rolled on Interstate 135 south of Salina Tuesday morning have been found. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that a citizen in the area reported the cattle wandering around Thursday. With the help of the Saline County Sheriff's Mounted Patrol, the cattle were caught.
Salina Post
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 2
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Biegert, Darrin Duane; 34; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic Battery: rude physical contact.
WIBW
Morris Co. K-9 finds meth in White City vehicle, driver arrested
WHITE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Morris Co. K-9 alerted handlers to the presence of methamphetamine in a vehicle in White City which led to the driver’s arrest. The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 7:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, deputies stopped a vehicle near Mackenzie and Elm St. in White City for a traffic violation.
WIBW
Emergency crews respond to crash Monday near Burlingame
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash Monday afternoon in Osage County. The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. near 125th Street and Auburn Road. The location was about seven miles northeast of the city of Burlingame. Initial reports indicated a vehicle...
WIBW
Woman injured in Topeka house fire dies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A young woman critically injured in a Dec. 26 house fire has passed away from her injuries. The family of Shantell Spranger, 20, told 13 NEWS she died Monday morning, Jan. 2, 2023, at University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. She spent the past week in the hospital’s burn unit.
Riley County Arrest Report January 3
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ZANE AUSTIN THOMAS, 27, Junction City, Aggravated Robbery; Armed w/ dangerous weapon; Aggravated kidnapping; Agg burglary; Locked dwelling for felony, theft, sex; Aggravated battery; Knowingly use weapon cause grt body harm/disfigure/death; Possession of marijuana; Bond $500,000.
JC Post
United Way looks ahead at 2023 in Geary County
United Way officials in Geary County are making their plans for 2023. One of the activities will be a St. Patrick's Day time frame potato bar. There will also be the annual VITA program. Nichole Mader, United Way Executive Director, said that's where you can get your taxes done for...
WIBW
Driver frees himself after SUV flips into Salina creek
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - One driver in Salina was able to free himself from his water-logged car after it flipped into a local creek. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that just after 1 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, emergency crews were called to Gypsum Valley Rd. - south of Schilling or near Gypsum Creek in Salina - with reports of an injury crash.
