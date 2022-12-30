BPS wants students, teachers and staff to wear masks for the first eight days of school, but won't punish anybody who refuses

The Mariano family announced yesterday they have closed their BC Baking on Como Road in Readville, at least "for a little while:" We are going to take this hiatus to regroup and figure out what’s in store for the future of BC Bakery. We love and appreciate all our customers and the community. You have become like family to us, so this was a very hard and ultimately sad decision to make, but it is what’s best for our family at the moment.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO