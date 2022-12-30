BPS wants students, teachers and staff to wear masks for the first eight days of school, but won't punish anybody who refuses

Read full article on original website
universalhub.com
Police say woman was driving through Roxbury with a loaded gun and drugs, although they say it was her failure to turn her lights on that first grabbed their attention
Boston Police report officers arrested a Dorchester woman on gun and drug charges after initially stopping her for driving down Quincy Street near Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury without her headlights on around 5 p.m. on Monday. Police say officers pulled Dennise Rivera, 28, over on Blue Hill Avenue near...
universalhub.com
More loud banging reported, but probably not F15s this time
Did anyone hear two loud bangs? Cambridge Street West End Boston area. It sounded like something falling out of the sky and then bang. Then it happened again. Draco: "Heard it from td garden. saw a lot of light too." Kim Pegnato reported hearing them in Melrose. Super Guppy, too,...
universalhub.com
Man sets out to prove Boston really is a walkable city - by walking from Readville to Charlestown
Alex Weech describes and photographs his walk yesterday from Sprague Road in Readville on the Dedham line to Charlestown on the Everett line. He reports it took 4 hours 7 minutes. I just heard the bells of the Cathedral of the Holy Cross echoing through the old buildings of the...
universalhub.com
Non-profit sues supermarket on its South End land to move out by the end of July so it can put up a residential tower
The Chinatown Consolidated Benevolent Association says the owner of the Cmart supermarket has known since at least 2019 its lease on association land at Washington and Herald streets would not be renewed when it ends this July and yet is acting as if the lease will actually be extended. In...
universalhub.com
Houses shook, car alarms went off, cats panicked and some people's ears began to ring: Not an alien invasion, just a pre-hockey jet flyover at Fenway
Around 2:25 p.m. people across the area, thousands of people who were not at Fenway Park for the Bruins/Penguins winter classic, suddenly heard a roar overhead, of the sort that might presage the kind of alien invasion only knowledge of Macintosh computer viruses and a stirring speech by Bill Pullman could fend off.
universalhub.com
Two shot in Mattapan Square; one dead
Boston Police report two men were shot, one fatally, at at 1601 Blue Hill Ave. in Mattapan, shortly before 6 a.m. The man who died was declared dead at the scene, police say.
universalhub.com
Readville bakery closes doors after 45 years
The Mariano family announced yesterday they have closed their BC Baking on Como Road in Readville, at least "for a little while:" We are going to take this hiatus to regroup and figure out what’s in store for the future of BC Bakery. We love and appreciate all our customers and the community. You have become like family to us, so this was a very hard and ultimately sad decision to make, but it is what’s best for our family at the moment.
