kwhi.com
MAJEWSKI WELCOMED AS NEW WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONER
The Washington County Commissioners Court welcomed its newest member this (Tuesday) morning. Dustin Majewski took his seat today as new Precinct 4 County Commissioner. For the past 24 years, that role belonged to Joy Fuchs, who chose not to run for re-election. Majewski says Fuchs had a tremendous impact during...
kwhi.com
NEW FAYETTE COUNTY JUDGE FIRES FORMER OPPONENT ON FIRST DAY
It didn’t take new Fayette County Judge Dan Mueller long to get to work on his first day in office. Minutes after being sworn-in, Mueller fired Fayette County Emergency Management Coordinator Craig Moreau. Moreau ran against Mueller for County Judge in the 2022 Republican Primary. He had been the...
kwhi.com
133RD BRENHAM MAIFEST SERENADE JAN. 15
The Brenham Maifest, one of Texas’ oldest springtime traditions, will soon announce the royalty for the 133rd festival. The Maifest Serenade will be held on Sunday, January 15th at 2 p.m. at the Dr. Bobbie Dietrich Memorial Amphitheatre at Hohlt Park. The Serenade will feature the announcement of the...
kwhi.com
STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION MEMBER TO BE SWORN IN WEDNESDAY AT BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL; SEN. KOLKHORST TO ADMINISTER OATH
State Board of Education (SBOE) Member Tom Maynard will be sworn in for his fourth term on the board at Brenham High School tomorrow (Wednesday). The ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. inside the high school auditorium. Senator Lois Kolkhorst will administer the oath of office, which will be witnessed by Brenham High School junior and senior students who are studying government this year. State Representative Kyle Kacal will also be on hand to give remarks at the event.
kwhi.com
ARTS FOR RURAL TEXAS RINGS IN THEIR 20TH ANNIVERSARY
Artists, locals, and tourists gathered together to help ARTS for Rural Texas close out 2022 with back-to-back Holiday Shows celebrating creative people in the region. One of those shows was held this past Saturday on New Year’s Eve at the ARTS Gorman Gallery in Schulenburg, which kicked off the beginning of their 20th Anniversary Campaign.
wtaw.com
South Texas Woman Arrested By Bryan Police On Multiple Charges In Brazos And Robertson Counties
A Bryan police officer stopping a car for not dimming their headlights at 1:30 in the morning arrests the driver on multiple charges from two counties. 33 year old Stephanie Soto was charged with giving a false name, possessing drug paraphernalia, two warrants from Bryan municipal court, and felony warrants from Robertson County accusing her of online impersonation and something called unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.
fox44news.com
Bryan woman killed in Burleson County crash
Burleson County, Tx (FOX44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a 33-year-old Bryan woman was killed in a Saturday afternoon traffic crash near Snook in Burleson County. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it happened about 2:30 p.m. Saturday on FM-60 – about four miles west of Snook....
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY NIGHT
An Austin man was arrested on multiple charges Friday night. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:55, Officers were notified by Communications in reference to a Chevy Z-71 pickup that had just been stolen in the 200 block of South Blue Bell Road. Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the call and was able to locate the suspected stolen vehicle traveling on Blue Bell at the Highway 290 East frontage road. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer and Sgt. Ashley Burns conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle and were able to detain the driver, Ivan Chavez Martinez, 23 of Austin. The vehicle was confirmed stolen and Martinez was taken into custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Once in custody, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer located suspected methamphetamines as well as marijuana on Martinez, who was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANTS
Two people were arrested over the Holiday Weekend in separate incidents on outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Friday morning at 11:20, Cpl. Jimmy Ha conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2200 block of Highway 290 East for a license plate violation. Contact was made with the driver, Gabriel Molina Guerrero, 30 of Houston, who showed to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Harris County for Driving While Intoxicated. Guerrero was taken into custody on warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED AFTER RESISTING
A Brenham man was arrested Saturday after he resisted. Brenham Police report that Saturday afternoon at 5:00, Officer Connor Caskey responded to the 2300 block of Old Chappell Hill Road in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival Officer Caskey observed one of the subjects walking away from a Deputy and observed them entry a vehicle. Caskey made contact with Gregory Britton, 60 of Brenham, who had the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person as well as open containers visible in the vehicle. Officer Caskey went to detain Britton, who resisted both inside and outside the vehicle before being taken into custody. Britton was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in for Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport.
KBTX.com
Brazos County hospital welcomes its first baby of 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Health in College Station welcomed its first baby of the new year. The baby’s name is Madilynn Renee Breeding, and she was born at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday to Madison Breeding. According to St. Joseph Health in College Station, there have been...
kwhi.com
CITY OF NAVASOTA WARNING OF EMAIL SCAM INVOLVING POLICE CHIEF IMPERSONATOR
The City of Navasota is cautioning the public about an email impersonation scam. The city says the scam involves someone posing as the Navasota police chief or falsely claiming to represent the City of Navasota or Navasota Police Department. The scammer, using the email address policechiefmichaelmize@gmail.com, asks the recipient to...
kwhi.com
CUBS AND CUBETTES BASKETBALL TEAMS BACK IN ACTION TUESDAY NIGHT
The Brenham Cub Basketball Team gets back into district action this (Tuesday) evening as they get set to host the Lake Creek Lions. Brenham is 12-8 overall, and 0-1 in district. Lake Creek is 15-7 overall with an 0-1 district record. KWHI will have live coverage this (Tuesday) evening from...
wtaw.com
Deadly New Year’s Weekend Crashes In Brazos And Burleson Counties
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating New Year’s weekend crashes in Brazos and Burleson counties. One was New Year’s Eve at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Elmo Weedon Road east of Bryan. An eastbound pickup drove off the road, went through a barbed wire fence, and struck a tree. The driver who was killed was identified as 18 year old Garrett Ingram of College Station. One passenger was taken to a Bryan hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.
Fort Bend County to install new and re-elected officials at top of 2023
Newly elected and re-elected officials will be sworn into office in a Jan.1 ceremony. (Courtesy Marissa Briones) On Jan. 1, 2023, Fort Bend County officials who won or kept their positions in the November elections—including County Judge KP George—will be sworn in at a ceremony held at 10 a.m. at the Fort Bend County Justice Center.
KBTX.com
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Two Brazos Valley men that happen to be a father and son duo have bonded out of jail after they were arrested on Christmas Eve for theft. College Station Police have charged Randall Fred Eubank, 59, of North Zulch with three counts of theft of property $2,500<30K, and Aubrey Gibson Eubank 28, of College Station with 1 count of the same.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES
A Brenham woman was arrested Monday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 12:05, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2400 block of South Chappell Hill street after observing a wanted subject enter the vehicle. Cpl. Dudenhoffer made contact with the driver, Cheryl Lynn Maynard, 45 of Brenham, who was taken into custody on warrants for Motion to Revoke Probation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Property between $100 and $750, and Theft under $100. During a search of Maynard’s vehicle, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer located Ecstasy tablets and she was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Maynard was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in and released to jail staff.
kwhi.com
DEALER PAYMENTS OF SPECIAL/VEHICLE INVENTORY TAXES TO MOVE TO APPRAISAL DISTRICT TAX OFFICE
The new year will bring about a change in how dealers pay their special inventory and vehicle inventory taxes in Washington County. On December 13th, Washington County Commissioners approved collection of the Special Inventory Tax/Vehicle Inventory Tax (SIT/VIT) to be transferred from the tax office at the courthouse to the consolidated tax office on Niebuhr Street, beginning with the 2023 tax collection year.
News Channel 25
Texas HS football coach's family accepting donations after fiery bus crash
BRYAN, Texas — A Texas family is asking for donations after a fiery crash that killed one person and seriously injured two others. Among those injured was Rudder High School Assistant Coach, Calvin Hill. The overnight crash involved an SUV and a Santa's Wonderland bus near Post Oak Mall,...
