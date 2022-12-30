ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Bill Belichick said when asked about Robert Kraft being unhappy with team

There have been questions regarding the state of the New England Patriots, following a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. According to Breer, owner Robert Kraft has “expressed to people in the building that he’s not happy with the offensive coaching situation.” After losing former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Belichick made the decision to keep the replacement hire in-house by moving former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia into the vacant position of offensive play-caller.
FOX Sports

Slumping Eagles in a world of hurt without injured QB Hurts

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles are in a world of hurt without Jalen Hurts. Let’s get the bad news out of the way. For all the coachspeak from Nick Sirianni about how the Eagles win together and lose together, it’s been jarring for fans and the franchise to watch just how poorly the offense has played in consecutive losses without Hurts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Bills-Bengals game temporarily suspended after Damar Hamlin taken away in ambulance

Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals has been temporarily suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field by an ambulance. Medical professionals administered CPR to Hamlin for several minutes before he was placed on a backboard and moved to the ambulance. Players from both sides huddled around Hamlin as he was being treated, many of them visibly upset.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

NFL, sports world reaction to injury to Bills' Damar Hamlin

—- “Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland.” — Buffalo Bills on Twitter. “Please pray for our brother.” — Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Twitter. “My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love.” — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was tackled by Hamlin on the play during which the Bills safety was injured.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Bills-Bengals won't resume game this week, Week 18 unchanged

The NFL has informed the Bills and Bengals that their game suspended Monday night will not be resumed this week while the Week 18 schedule remains unchanged. The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the pivotal Bills-Bengals game at a later date. The game was suspended in the first quarter when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
FOX Sports

What to know about Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after going into cardiac arrest during his team's game against the Bengals on Monday night. The on-site medical staff immediately attended to Hamlin, who required CPR on the field. His heartbeat was restored. An ambulance then transported Hamlin to UC Medical Center where he was sedated to undergo further tests and continue treatment.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Panthers have spoken with Michigan's Jim Harbaugh about head-coaching position

The Panthers' search for a new head coach won't begin in earnest until after Sunday's season finale, but the team has already started the process of reaching out to potential candidates. As first reported by FOX Charlotte, Carolina owner David Tepper had a conversation with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh about his head coach vacancy.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Week 18 Schedule Rumor

The National Football League has yet to announce which game will be flexed into the Sunday Night Football timeslot for Week 18. But according to a report, the final game of the AFC South's season, featuring the Jaguars and the Titans, will not be flexed. "Hearing #Jaguars on #SNF is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

TCU-Georgia College Football Playoff championship game betting trends

On January 9th, the Georgia Bulldogs will take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the ninth edition of the College Football Playoff (CFP) National championship game. Georgia opened as a 13.5-point favorite at FOX Bet, with the Over/ Under (total) opening at 61.5. Per FOX Sports Research, this is the...
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX Sports

Still no clarity on Jackson's return after Ravens' loss

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — It feels as if every weekend follows a familiar pattern for the Baltimore Ravens these days. They play a hard-fought, low-scoring game in which touchdowns are scarce. Sometimes they win, sometimes they lose — and there's never any more clarity on when Lamar Jackson might be back.
BALTIMORE, MD

