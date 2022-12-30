Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals has been temporarily suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field by an ambulance. Medical professionals administered CPR to Hamlin for several minutes before he was placed on a backboard and moved to the ambulance. Players from both sides huddled around Hamlin as he was being treated, many of them visibly upset.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO