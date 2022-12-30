ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Dynamic Duo: Red Raiders Pair Will 'Cause Problems' Next Season - Joey McGuire

By Connor Zimmerlee
Red Raider Review
Red Raider Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IEzfF_0jyvV2uH00

Loic Fouonji and Jerand Bradley look to build on a successful 2022 season in 2023.

The star of the Texas Tech Red Raiders' 42-25 Texas Bowl win over the Ole Miss Rebels was undeniably quarterback Tyler Shough, as he shredded the Rebels defense through the air and on the ground.

However, while Shough stole the show , his two favorite receiver targets from the win shined just as bright. Joey McGuire had plenty of praise for receivers Loic Fouonji and Jerand Bradley, and believes they've only scratched the surface of their potential.

"I 100 percent believe that," McGuire said. Bradley has been really consistent all year long and won some awards. But going into that OU week, you could see 9 and 19 really taking off, really starting to feel a lot of confidence."

"It carried through bowl practice. I told Emmett (Jones) today that those two guys were going to have huge days for us."

Fouonji was the Red Raiders' leading receiver in the win, recording 100 yards receiving on seven receptions, while Bradley recorded 88 yards and Shough's lone touchdown pass on eight receptions.

This season the duo combined for 1,195 yards and nine touchdowns on 85 receptions, which McGuire believes sets them up for big seasons next year.

"They're such big bodies. They do a great job catching the football," McGuire said. "They're tough guys, and I really think they're fixing to cause a lot of problems for a lot of people."

There is a lot to be positive about for the Red Raiders this offseason, but if the duo of Fouonji and Bradley can take that next step in 2023, then this could be one of college football's best offenses.

Comments / 1

 

Red Raider Review

Red Raider Review

