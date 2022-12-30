ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris Hilton thrills fans with re-release of 'Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)': 'Welcome back queen'

By Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Paris Hilton is channeling her inner pop princess once again.

The socialite-turned-businesswoman took to her social media pages Friday to announce the re-release of her song "Stars Are Blind," which was originally released in 2006.

"Surprise! I just dropped an updated version of 'Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version),'" Hilton wrote on Instagram . "This song has always meant so much to me, it felt right to close out 2022 with a refreshed version."

She added that fans can expect "more new music to come in the new year."

Hilton had previously teased the possibility of new music with a trio of TikTok videos leading up to the song’s Friday drop.

“Me (on my way) to the recording studio after User409279 said we need to bring back Y2K pop,” an animated video of Hilton read Tuesday.

Co-written and produced by Fernando Garibay and featured on her debut album "Paris," the breezy, reggae-infused midtempo track peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went on to sell half a million copies digitally .

Hilton recently performed the song during a DJ set at LA Pride in the Park in June , appearing alongside fellow 2000s pop princess Christina Aguilera , who headlined the all-day concert.

Hilton’s fans were clearly sliving for her revival of the aughties pop hit Friday.

“Pop music has been saved!!!!” tweeted user @ParisRunsPop.

'It's a workout': See Paris Hilton 'sliving' at Coachella as her bodyguard tries to keep up

“Welcome back Queen,” Ashley Hilton wrote on Twitter. “Definitely needed this!”

“It’s so good,” tweeted user alexa vogue. “I’m just as happy as I was the first time I heard it in 2006.”

Despite only releasing one album to date, Hilton has never left music completely behind. In recent years, Hilton has made herself a fixture in the world of EDM music with her DJing career, which saw her play a residency at The Pool After Dark in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in 2014.

Hilton also lent her vocals to the EDM singles "I Blame You," a collaboration with Lodato, in 2020 and "Melting" by Electric Polar Bears in 2021.

Christina Aguilera takes aim at 'Don't Say Gay' law, parties with Paris Hilton at LA Pride

'My heart is broken': Paris Hilton says her chihuahua Diamond Baby is missing, offers reward

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Paris Hilton thrills fans with re-release of 'Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)': 'Welcome back queen'

