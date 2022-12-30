Read full article on original website
hairball916
4d ago
As the water goes right out to the Pacific.....but at least we got a couple miles of Choo Choo track built! 👍Democrats
Reply(1)
10
Related
mix96sac.com
More NorCal Storms On The Way This Week
Northern California kicked of the New Year with an atmospheric river dumping rain, flooding roadways, leaving thousands without power and trees down all across the region. It’s not over yet. The next big storm is expected to move in Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service, we need to...
KTVU FOX 2
Fresh snow falls in Napa County
NAPA, Calif. - Fresh snow fell Monday night on Highway 29 in Napa County. The snowflakes were captured in this video taken on the Mount St. Helena grade above Calistoga, 2,000 feet above sea level. Some drivers were caught off guard and tow trucks had to be brought in to...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE: On Wednesday, Wild Winds] Rain, Rain, More Rain…That’s Good, Right?
The National Weather Service in Eureka is predicting rain will be falling for much of this next week. They posted on Facebook, “A lot more rain is expected over the next week as storm system after storm system impacts Northwest California.”. At first, expect cooler weather and lighter rain...
Lake Tahoe residents prepare for another large snowstorm this week
The Truckee and Lake Tahoe region saw almost three feet of snow fall in one day this past weekend. Now, people in the region are preparing for another storm this week.
Early snowpack is good sign for impact on drought
We're in the middle of one of the snowiest starts to winter in decades, according to the University of California-Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Laboratory.The California Department of Water Resources will conduct its first snow survey of the season on Tuesday.The Central Sierra Snow Laboratory tracks snowpack across the state. Snowpack is snow on the ground in mountainous areas that persists until the arrival of warmer weather, according to the National Geographic Society. Melting snowpack is an important source of water for many areas.Experts say mountain runoff is a good sign for the drought, but we should remain cautiously optimistic. "It's January, we're still very, very excited about these storms rolling through," said Dr. Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist and manager of the Central Sierra Snow Lab. "But it's going to be March or April before we can start making determinations about how it's going to impact our drought, and whether or not we can ease off of our water conservation."Schwartz says there are some early signs that California could fare better this year. The Southern Sierra has lots of snow and more storms are expected.Check daily California snowfall and snow depth at the National Centers for Environmental Information.
The Mendocino Voice
High Wind Watch, more flood warnings issued in Mendocino County ahead of heavy rainfall (update 4 p.m.)
Update, 4 p.m. — The National Weather Service (NWS) has now issued a Flood Watch for multiple Mendocino County rivers, as well as a High Wind Watch for portions of the county. The Flood Watch is in effect from Wednesday at 6 p.m. through Friday at 4:30a.m., and particularly...
informedinfrastructure.com
Humboldt Quake: Damage Investigation Underway
FERNDALE, CALIFORNIA – Miyamoto International teamed up with local and state authorities to assess the damage after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake woke up the north coast of California early Tuesday morning. Miyamoto experts began a survey of the damage after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook the coastal area of...
Paradise Post
Huge boulders downed by storm near Tahoe will require exploding
Of the more surreal scenes to come out of the powerful New Year’s Eve storm of 2022, which socked Northern California with immense amounts of snow and rain, one that takes the cake is this array of giant boulders strewn across a roadway near Lake Tahoe. The rocks tumbled...
kymkemp.com
OES Coordinates Earthquake Recovery Resources After Two Significant Earthquakes Rock the North Coast
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services remains activated and continues in coordination with state and local partners to provide recovery resources to our community following two significant earthquakes affecting the county. In addition to the earthquake response, the county’s Emergency Operations Center is also monitoring and preparing for any potential impacts related to an upcoming winter storm system forecasted to reach the county within the next day.
abc10.com
Rain and snow totals across Northern California from robust atmospheric river event
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is in the midst of a dangerously wet period with no sign of storm activity slowing down. A potent atmospheric river plowed into the state this past weekend, drenching the state and causing floods, power outages, and dangerous road conditions due to the flooding, debris, and heavy snow rates in the Sierra.
Channel 6000
Rain for Portland, snow in the Gorge and bomb cyclone at sea
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most of the day Tuesday is dry in Portland except in the early morning and evening. It’s a mostly rainy, gusty week with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. Meanwhile, the Columbia River Gorge may encounter a freezing rain and...
The Weather Channel
California Floods Trigger Evacuations, Water Rescues (PHOTOS)
Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. At least one person has died and hundreds more were under mandatory or voluntary evacuations as an atmospheric river brought days of heavy rainfall that triggered flooding and landslides in California.
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for California with Second Atmospheric River
National Weather Force has issued another Long-Range Weather Advisory for California with another Atmospheric River that will last from the end of this next weekend (January 7-8) and through the middle part of the month, with multiple storm systems in a line, including the entire major metropolitan areas under either an extreme or emergency risk for flooding and mountain snow, including the Reno/Tahoe areas. This is another Raiden Storm Pattern, but since it will envelope a lot of the month, it will be the Raiden Storm Pattern of January 2023 so read on for details …
kymkemp.com
Quake Country: Rio Dell Reels as More Residences Red Tagged
The New Year’s Day 5.4 magnitude earthquake sent more than shockwaves through a small town already battered by the 6.4 magnitude quake on December 20, it left more people homeless as their residences failed to pass inspections.The town, the site of some shots used in CBS’s drama Fire Country, should perhaps be known as Quake Country, as the town’s volunteer firefighters have been key not in fighting flames (though they’ve done that, too) but in freeing trapped victims, distributing resources, and providing medical aid among many other tasks during this difficult time.
Why the Cosumnes River is unlike most in California
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — California is known for its big droughts, but the most recent storm has reminded us flooding is also part of the Golden State's weather history. The New Year's Eve storm actually started Friday with a moderately wet but warm storm. Initial snow levels were lower — around 5,000 feet — but would move up the Sierra to above 8,000 feet by Friday night. This created a "rain on snow" scenario with some lower elevation snow melting and adding additional water to the runoff.
A powerful storm in California is causing flooding, road closures and power outages
The so-called atmospheric river storm was pulling in a long and wide plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean. Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads across Northern California.
KMPH.com
Winter weather positively effecting the state, but not enough to effect the drought
The unusual winter weather bringing in double the amount of precipitation that Fresno usually sees has been having a positive effect on the state. Even though across California we have seen dangerous flood conditions, rising water levels in reservoirs and lakes have benefitted this winter. This would be the third...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County OES January 1 Update on Resources Available After Recent Earthquakes
Recovery efforts continue for those impacted by the Dec. 20, 2022 and Jan. 1 earthquakes. Just after 2:30 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, a 6.4M earthquake struck 14 miles from Fortuna, CA. On Sunday, Jan. 1 a magnitude 5.4 aftershock occurred approximately 30 miles south of Eureka, CA just after 10:30 a.m. Community members are advised to be prepared to drop, cover, and hold on in the event of additional aftershocks. For earthquake safety tips, visit: ready.gov/earthquakes.
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary M5.4 Earthquake Strikes in Humboldt County: USGS
A moderate New Year's Day earthquake rattled parts of Northern California, according to the United States Geological Survey. The 5.4 magnitude temblor was reported at 10:35 a.m. Sunday near Rio Dell in Humboldt County. Caltrans at around 11 a.m. said State Route 211 at Fernbridge was shut down while crews...
Watch: Video captures moment magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes Northern California
The earthquake was reported about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell, California, and the United States Geological Survey said it was an aftershock from the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck the region last month.
Comments / 7