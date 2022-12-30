ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Comments / 7

hairball916
4d ago

As the water goes right out to the Pacific.....but at least we got a couple miles of Choo Choo track built! 👍Democrats

Reply(1)
10
Related
mix96sac.com

More NorCal Storms On The Way This Week

Northern California kicked of the New Year with an atmospheric river dumping rain, flooding roadways, leaving thousands without power and trees down all across the region. It’s not over yet. The next big storm is expected to move in Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service, we need to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fresh snow falls in Napa County

NAPA, Calif. - Fresh snow fell Monday night on Highway 29 in Napa County. The snowflakes were captured in this video taken on the Mount St. Helena grade above Calistoga, 2,000 feet above sea level. Some drivers were caught off guard and tow trucks had to be brought in to...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Early snowpack is good sign for impact on drought

We're in the middle of one of the snowiest starts to winter in decades, according to the University of California-Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Laboratory.The California Department of Water Resources will conduct its first snow survey of the season on Tuesday.The Central Sierra Snow Laboratory tracks snowpack across the state. Snowpack is snow on the ground in mountainous areas that persists until the arrival of warmer weather, according to the National Geographic Society. Melting snowpack is an important source of water for many areas.Experts say mountain runoff is a good sign for the drought, but we should remain cautiously optimistic. "It's January, we're still very, very excited about these storms rolling through," said Dr. Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist and manager of the Central Sierra Snow Lab. "But it's going to be March or April before we can start making determinations about how it's going to impact our drought, and whether or not we can ease off of our water conservation."Schwartz says there are some early signs that California could fare better this year. The Southern Sierra has lots of snow and more storms are expected.Check daily California snowfall and snow depth at the National Centers for Environmental Information.
CALIFORNIA STATE
informedinfrastructure.com

Humboldt Quake: Damage Investigation Underway

FERNDALE, CALIFORNIA – Miyamoto International teamed up with local and state authorities to assess the damage after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake woke up the north coast of California early Tuesday morning. Miyamoto experts began a survey of the damage after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook the coastal area of...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Paradise Post

Huge boulders downed by storm near Tahoe will require exploding

Of the more surreal scenes to come out of the powerful New Year’s Eve storm of 2022, which socked Northern California with immense amounts of snow and rain, one that takes the cake is this array of giant boulders strewn across a roadway near Lake Tahoe. The rocks tumbled...
KYBURZ, CA
kymkemp.com

OES Coordinates Earthquake Recovery Resources After Two Significant Earthquakes Rock the North Coast

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services remains activated and continues in coordination with state and local partners to provide recovery resources to our community following two significant earthquakes affecting the county. In addition to the earthquake response, the county’s Emergency Operations Center is also monitoring and preparing for any potential impacts related to an upcoming winter storm system forecasted to reach the county within the next day.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Channel 6000

Rain for Portland, snow in the Gorge and bomb cyclone at sea

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most of the day Tuesday is dry in Portland except in the early morning and evening. It’s a mostly rainy, gusty week with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. Meanwhile, the Columbia River Gorge may encounter a freezing rain and...
PORTLAND, OR
The Weather Channel

California Floods Trigger Evacuations, Water Rescues (PHOTOS)

Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. A​t least one person has died and hundreds more were under mandatory or voluntary evacuations as an atmospheric river brought days of heavy rainfall that triggered flooding and landslides in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
National Weather Force

Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for California with Second Atmospheric River

National Weather Force has issued another Long-Range Weather Advisory for California with another Atmospheric River that will last from the end of this next weekend (January 7-8) and through the middle part of the month, with multiple storm systems in a line, including the entire major metropolitan areas under either an extreme or emergency risk for flooding and mountain snow, including the Reno/Tahoe areas. This is another Raiden Storm Pattern, but since it will envelope a lot of the month, it will be the Raiden Storm Pattern of January 2023 so read on for details …
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

Quake Country: Rio Dell Reels as More Residences Red Tagged

The New Year’s Day 5.4 magnitude earthquake sent more than shockwaves through a small town already battered by the 6.4 magnitude quake on December 20, it left more people homeless as their residences failed to pass inspections.The town, the site of some shots used in CBS’s drama Fire Country, should perhaps be known as Quake Country, as the town’s volunteer firefighters have been key not in fighting flames (though they’ve done that, too) but in freeing trapped victims, distributing resources, and providing medical aid among many other tasks during this difficult time.
RIO DELL, CA
ABC10

Why the Cosumnes River is unlike most in California

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — California is known for its big droughts, but the most recent storm has reminded us flooding is also part of the Golden State's weather history. The New Year's Eve storm actually started Friday with a moderately wet but warm storm. Initial snow levels were lower — around 5,000 feet — but would move up the Sierra to above 8,000 feet by Friday night. This created a "rain on snow" scenario with some lower elevation snow melting and adding additional water to the runoff.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

Humboldt County OES January 1 Update on Resources Available After Recent Earthquakes

Recovery efforts continue for those impacted by the Dec. 20, 2022 and Jan. 1 earthquakes. Just after 2:30 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, a 6.4M earthquake struck 14 miles from Fortuna, CA. On Sunday, Jan. 1 a magnitude 5.4 aftershock occurred approximately 30 miles south of Eureka, CA just after 10:30 a.m. Community members are advised to be prepared to drop, cover, and hold on in the event of additional aftershocks. For earthquake safety tips, visit: ready.gov/earthquakes.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Preliminary M5.4 Earthquake Strikes in Humboldt County: USGS

A moderate New Year's Day earthquake rattled parts of Northern California, according to the United States Geological Survey. The 5.4 magnitude temblor was reported at 10:35 a.m. Sunday near Rio Dell in Humboldt County. Caltrans at around 11 a.m. said State Route 211 at Fernbridge was shut down while crews...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy