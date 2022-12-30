Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alabama Moves Up in Latest AP Poll
The Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team moved up one spot to No. 7 in this week's AP Poll. The team earned 1,132 points after defeating Mississippi State 78-67 on Dec. 28 in its first conference game of the year. Purdue remains the top-ranked team, followed by Houston at No....
Alabama Basketball Moves Up Once Again in Latest AP Top 25, Coaches Poll
The Crimson Tide is once again the highest-ranked team in the Southeastern Conference after beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs last week.
footballscoop.com
UAB Staff Tracker (2022-23)
UAB officially became the first job to open in the 2022-23 coaching cycle when Bill Clark stepped down back in June, citing health reasons. Offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent stepped in as the interim head coach and led the program to a bowl game before finishing the season 7-6 while setting a number of offensive records.
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Kicker's Huge Announcement
One week after announcing his decision to declare for the NFL Draft, Alabama kicker Will Reichard has changed his mind. "After much prayer and guidance, I realized that I wasn't ready to step away from Alabama football and the college experience," Reichard said in a statement. "I have decided ...
Alabama Basketball 2023 Signee To Join Team Early
Nate Oats left an extra scholarship spot open for the 2022-2023 season, but a longtime Alabama signee will soon fill that empty spot. Davin Cosby, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, is one of four Alabama signees from the 2023 recruiting cycle. Cosby told On3's Joe Tipton of his plans to enroll early in the spring semester on Saturday night.
Alabama Football: One offseason distraction best to ignore
It is officially the offseason for Alabama Football. Though four games will be played on Jan. 2 and a big one, on Jan. 9, many Crimson Tide fans have turned their focus to anticipation for the 2023 season. Distracting attention toward next season, some Crimson Tide fans are dreading a...
Happy 16th Anniversary, Coach Saban!
16 years ago to the day, Nick Saban made an announcement that he had accepted an offer to become the 27th head football coach at the University of Alabama. The moment came as a shock to many around the football world as Saban had vehemently denied the rumors just weeks earlier and has gone down as one of the most important moments in the history of the game since then.
Why Alabama will return to College Football Playoff in 2023
Alabama football capped off its 2022 season in style on New Year’s Eve, defeating Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl. Bryce Young put on a show in his presumably final college game, throwing for 321 yards and five touchdowns. The defense also played very well, racking up eight sacks and two takeaways on the day.
golobos.com
UAB OC/Interim Head Coach Vincent Named Offensive Coordinator
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bryant Vincent, who spent the past five seasons with UAB as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and led UAB to a 7-6 season and a win in the 2022 Bahamas Bowl as UAB’s interim head coach, has been named offensive coordinator by Danny Gonzales. The 47-year old has been a Division I offensive coordinator since 2014.
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama DB takes aim at CFP committee after Sugar Bowl
Former Alabama safety Eddie Jackson fired shots at the College Football Playoff committee after Alabama defeated Kansas State in the AllState Sugar Bowl. Jackson appeared to be watching the Michigan and TCU matchup in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl when he made it clear he felt neither team should have got the nod over Alabama.
247Sports
Nick Saban sends message about Alabama entering 2023
Every team at Alabama must establish its identity and goals. And Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban expects his 2023 squad to do just that following Saturday's Sugar Bowl win over Kansas State. Equipped with the 2023 cycle's top recruiting class, Alabama expects to reload despite losing a number of expected early-round picks, including Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., who have not yet announced their plans.
Nick Saban Reveals Message To Alabama For 2023 Season
The 2022 season didn't go as planned for Alabama. Nick Saban's team went 10-2 during the regular season and didn't make the College Football Playoff for the first time since it began. That said, the Crimson Tide still finished with 11 wins for the 12th straight season after beating the...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama
An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
Carbon Hill, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Dora High School basketball team will have a game with Carbon Hill High School on January 02, 2023, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
alabamawx.com
CANCELLED — Tornado Warning Continues for Portions of Hale, Perry Co. Until 12 pm
…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FOR NORTHERN. AT 1134 AM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO. WAS LOCATED NEAR FAUNSDALE, OR 9 MILES NORTHWEST OF UNIONTOWN, MOVING. NORTHEAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD…TORNADO. SOURCE…RADAR INDICATED ROTATION. IMPACT…FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham’s Tragic and Historic 2022 Homicide Toll, By the Numbers
Birmingham ended 2022 with the families and friends of 144 homicide victims left grieving. The year was deadliest in recent history and only a few homicides short of being the deadliest in the Magic City’s entire history. The city on Dec. 22 marked its 142nd homicide, making 2022 the...
5 Best Burger Places in Birmingham, AL
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
wvtm13.com
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alabama double in December
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — COVID-19 is becoming more prevalent in Central Alabama as we close out 2022 and begin 2023. 530 people in Alabama are in the hospital with COVID-19 at last check. The state started the month of December with just 264 people hospitalized with the virus, meaning that number doubled in the last month.
Homicide investigation underway on 1st Avenue North in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are at the scene of a homicide that occurred Monday night. Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of 1st Avenue North on calls of a person shot at roughly 10 p.m. BPD confirmed a homicide investigation is underway at the scene. A public information officer is currently en route […]
Comments / 0