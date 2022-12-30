ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

95.3 The Bear

Alabama Moves Up in Latest AP Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team moved up one spot to No. 7 in this week's AP Poll. The team earned 1,132 points after defeating Mississippi State 78-67 on Dec. 28 in its first conference game of the year. Purdue remains the top-ranked team, followed by Houston at No....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
footballscoop.com

UAB Staff Tracker (2022-23)

UAB officially became the first job to open in the 2022-23 coaching cycle when Bill Clark stepped down back in June, citing health reasons. Offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent stepped in as the interim head coach and led the program to a bowl game before finishing the season 7-6 while setting a number of offensive records.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Basketball 2023 Signee To Join Team Early

Nate Oats left an extra scholarship spot open for the 2022-2023 season, but a longtime Alabama signee will soon fill that empty spot. Davin Cosby, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, is one of four Alabama signees from the 2023 recruiting cycle. Cosby told On3's Joe Tipton of his plans to enroll early in the spring semester on Saturday night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Happy 16th Anniversary, Coach Saban!

16 years ago to the day, Nick Saban made an announcement that he had accepted an offer to become the 27th head football coach at the University of Alabama. The moment came as a shock to many around the football world as Saban had vehemently denied the rumors just weeks earlier and has gone down as one of the most important moments in the history of the game since then.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
golobos.com

UAB OC/Interim Head Coach Vincent Named Offensive Coordinator

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bryant Vincent, who spent the past five seasons with UAB as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and led UAB to a 7-6 season and a win in the 2022 Bahamas Bowl as UAB’s interim head coach, has been named offensive coordinator by Danny Gonzales. The 47-year old has been a Division I offensive coordinator since 2014.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama DB takes aim at CFP committee after Sugar Bowl

Former Alabama safety Eddie Jackson fired shots at the College Football Playoff committee after Alabama defeated Kansas State in the AllState Sugar Bowl. Jackson appeared to be watching the Michigan and TCU matchup in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl when he made it clear he felt neither team should have got the nod over Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Nick Saban sends message about Alabama entering 2023

Every team at Alabama must establish its identity and goals. And Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban expects his 2023 squad to do just that following Saturday's Sugar Bowl win over Kansas State. Equipped with the 2023 cycle's top recruiting class, Alabama expects to reload despite losing a number of expected early-round picks, including Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., who have not yet announced their plans.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Message To Alabama For 2023 Season

The 2022 season didn't go as planned for Alabama. Nick Saban's team went 10-2 during the regular season and didn't make the College Football Playoff for the first time since it began. That said, the Crimson Tide still finished with 11 wins for the 12th straight season after beating the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama

An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
ALABAMA STATE
Highschool Basketball Pro

Carbon Hill, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

CARBON HILL, AL
wvtm13.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alabama double in December

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — COVID-19 is becoming more prevalent in Central Alabama as we close out 2022 and begin 2023. 530 people in Alabama are in the hospital with COVID-19 at last check. The state started the month of December with just 264 people hospitalized with the virus, meaning that number doubled in the last month.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Homicide investigation underway on 1st Avenue North in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are at the scene of a homicide that occurred Monday night. Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of 1st Avenue North on calls of a person shot at roughly 10 p.m. BPD confirmed a homicide investigation is underway at the scene. A public information officer is currently en route […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

