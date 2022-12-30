Read full article on original website
Parkview announces first Allen County baby born in 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The first baby born at one of Parkview’s Allen County hospitals in 2023 was a girl. For privacy reasons, there were not many details released. However, Parkview representatives did say that the first baby of 2023 was named. Leilani Rue. The adorable baby...
City of South Bend finalizes agreement with Oaklawn on funding of behavioral crisis center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans to bring a behavioral crisis center to South Bend appear to be back on track. Last month, the project suffered a major setback when a major funding partner dropped out. Now, the city of South Bend appears willing to go it alone. “Before the...
Parkview Health announces first birth of 2023
Parkview Health announces first baby of 2023.
Car crashes into Fort Wayne church Monday morning
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Waynedale Baptist Church Pastor Steve Johnson received a startling call around 6:50 Monday morning. A car crashed into his church building. “Got here as soon as I could after that,” Johnson said. He turned into the parking lot to see a silver sedan with...
Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
Peru Police Department announce Captain Hoover retirement
PERU, IN- After 26 years of service to the City of Peru, December 31st, 2022, marked the last shift for Captain Steve Hoover, badge #Z54. Throughout his career, Steve has served as a Detective Sergeant, Patrol Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, Assistant Chief and Chief of Police. For the last three years, he has been the Captain of Patrol.
One person hit, killed by train in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A person has died after a train pedestrian accident in Goshen on Tuesday. According to the Goshen Police Department, authorities were dispatched on reports of a train pedestrian accident near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing around 3:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead at the scene.
23-year-old Fort Wayne man dies in New Year's Day crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A 23-year-old man died early New Year's Day after a car crash in Fort Wayne. The Allen County Coroner says Keishon Edwards of Fort Wayne died at the scene of a crash in the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive around 3 a.m. Sunday. The cause...
Car crashes into Waynedale church
A car crashed through the wall of a Waynedale church early Monday morning as most of the region is under a Dense Fog Advisory.
Indiana Dept. of Health urges parents to have children tested for led under new law
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off. Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw. Irish fans arrive in Jacksonville ahead of...
Last day of holiday travel in Michiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Monday is officially the last day of the holiday travel season which means we could see some busy roads and busy airport terminals. It was just a week and a half ago 16 News Now was going live at the South Bend International Airport in single-digit temperatures and blizzard conditions.
Woman sentenced to home detention, probation for role in Elkhart County barn fires
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman accused of burning down barns in Elkhart County learned her sentence on Tuesday. Sherry Thomas, 33, pleaded guilty last month to one count of arson for a fire on Oct. 1, 2021, that destroyed a barn and two silos at a centennial farm in Syracuse. The other seven arson counts against Thomas were dismissed as part of the deal.
Ask the Doctor: New Year’s checklist for health
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. It’s a New Year, and many of us like to create some new goals. So, we went over a New Year’s checklist for health with Dr. Bob!
Glynn Hines chosen as new Fort Wayne City Council president
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — At Tuesday’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting, appointments were made for each of the council’s positions. Chief among them, the position of city council president, which the council awarded to long-time Democratic councilman, Glynn Hines. All councilmembers voted in favor of Hines...
Hamlin incident brings up memories of similar local cases
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported four deaths and 424 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 122,653 cases and 1,231 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
Rumble in Fort Wayne returns to the Summit City
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Drivers, start your engines!. The 24th annual Rumble in Fort Wayne is back at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this Friday and Saturday. Drivers from all over, many from the Midwest, are competing. On Saturday, doors open at 11 a.m. for spectators. Opening ceremonies...
First Alert Quick
17-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting
