Fort Wayne, IN

963xke.com

Parkview announces first Allen County baby born in 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The first baby born at one of Parkview’s Allen County hospitals in 2023 was a girl. For privacy reasons, there were not many details released. However, Parkview representatives did say that the first baby of 2023 was named. Leilani Rue. The adorable baby...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Car crashes into Fort Wayne church Monday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Waynedale Baptist Church Pastor Steve Johnson received a startling call around 6:50 Monday morning. A car crashed into his church building. “Got here as soon as I could after that,” Johnson said. He turned into the parking lot to see a silver sedan with...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Your News Local

Peru Police Department announce Captain Hoover retirement

PERU, IN- After 26 years of service to the City of Peru, December 31st, 2022, marked the last shift for Captain Steve Hoover, badge #Z54. Throughout his career, Steve has served as a Detective Sergeant, Patrol Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, Assistant Chief and Chief of Police. For the last three years, he has been the Captain of Patrol.
PERU, IN
WNDU

One person hit, killed by train in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A person has died after a train pedestrian accident in Goshen on Tuesday. According to the Goshen Police Department, authorities were dispatched on reports of a train pedestrian accident near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing around 3:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead at the scene.
GOSHEN, IN
wfft.com

23-year-old Fort Wayne man dies in New Year's Day crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A 23-year-old man died early New Year's Day after a car crash in Fort Wayne. The Allen County Coroner says Keishon Edwards of Fort Wayne died at the scene of a crash in the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive around 3 a.m. Sunday. The cause...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Last day of holiday travel in Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Monday is officially the last day of the holiday travel season which means we could see some busy roads and busy airport terminals. It was just a week and a half ago 16 News Now was going live at the South Bend International Airport in single-digit temperatures and blizzard conditions.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Ask the Doctor: New Year’s checklist for health

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. It’s a New Year, and many of us like to create some new goals. So, we went over a New Year’s checklist for health with Dr. Bob!
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Glynn Hines chosen as new Fort Wayne City Council president

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — At Tuesday’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting, appointments were made for each of the council’s positions. Chief among them, the position of city council president, which the council awarded to long-time Democratic councilman, Glynn Hines. All councilmembers voted in favor of Hines...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Hamlin incident brings up memories of similar local cases

Woman sentenced to home detention, probation for role in Elkhart County barn fires. Sherry Thomas, 33, pleaded guilty last month to one count of arson for a fire on Oct. 1, 2021, that destroyed a barn and two silos at a centennial farm in Syracuse.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Rumble in Fort Wayne returns to the Summit City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Drivers, start your engines!. The 24th annual Rumble in Fort Wayne is back at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this Friday and Saturday. Drivers from all over, many from the Midwest, are competing. On Saturday, doors open at 11 a.m. for spectators. Opening ceremonies...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

First Alert Quick

First Alert Quick
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

17-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting

17-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

