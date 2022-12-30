ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

Woman shot in leg while on walk in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot while on a walk in Southeast Portland on Sunday. It happened around 2 a.m. near Ash Street and 119th Avenue about a block away from Ventura Park Elementary School. The woman told officers she heard gunfire and then...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Elderly man has part of his face chewed off in Gresham MAX platform attack

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is in custody after a grisly attack on an elderly man on a MAX platform in Gresham early Tuesday morning, according to police. At about 2:17 a.m., officers responded to the Cleveland Station at 1200 Northeast 8th Street where witnesses reported an attack and a lot of blood.
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Gresham MAX station attack: Source says victim's face 'half chewed off'

GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police responded to reports of a violent attack early Tuesday morning at the Cleveland Transit Station. Initial reports indicated that someone had been stabbed with a knife. However, a source close to the investigation told KATU the incident was not a stabbing, but that an...
GRESHAM, OR
KGW

NE Portland home riddled with bullets on New Year's Day

PORTLAND, Ore. — A New Year's Day shooting leaves a home in Northeast Portland riddled with at least 20 bullet holes. Fortunately, no one was hurt. it happened on January first around 4 a.m. The homeowner has questions and also evidence showing who might be responsible. "I'm appalled who...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Jogger fights off attacker in Salem park, suspect later found stranded by high water

SALEM, Ore. — A woman fought off an attacker while jogging in a Salem park on Monday, and police had to later rescue the suspect after he ended up stranded by floodwaters. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old David William Baynes Belluno, was booked into the Marion County Jail on attempted kidnapping, strangulation, and 4th-degree assault charges.
SALEM, OR
Complex

Woman Accused of Pushing 3-Year-Old Onto Train Tracks in Oregon

An Oregon woman is accused of pushing a 3-year-old child off a platform and onto the train tracks in an unprovoked attack last week. Breanna Workman, 32, has been charged with first-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault, interfering with public transportation, second-degree disorderly conduct, and recklessly endangering another person, according to a press release from the Multnomah County District Attorney.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Notorious Hazel Dell bar owner arrested for 7th time in 2 months

HAZEL DELL, Wash, — A locally notorious Hazel Dell bartender has been arrested for stalking - making it his 7th arrest in 2 months, adding to a long list of charges. On January 3, shortly after 2 a.m., Clark County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a report of a pickup truck and travel trailer which had rolled down the street and come to rest on a property near NE 11th Ave. in Hazel Dell. The deputies arrived to find the involved flatbed trailer was registered to Johnny Forsyth, 44, of Vancouver.
HAZEL DELL, WA
kptv.com

Convenience store owner fed up with crime in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — The owner of Park Avenue Market in Southwest Portland said he’s at a breaking point with crime continuing to plague his neighborhood around Portland State University. Yousif Jabbary owns the convenience store on Southwest Park and Clay downtown. Over the weekend, his security cameras...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man arrested for stealing over $4000 in Vans merch across month-long shoplifting spree

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise from a Vans store across a month-long shoplifting spree. On December 20 a Portland Police Bureau officer received a call around 2:10 p.m. from a manager at the Vans retailer in the 1200 block o,f SW Harvey Milk St. The manager said that a known chronic shoplifter was stealing from them.
PORTLAND, OR
orangeandbluepress.com

Woman Accused Of Shoving A Child Into Train Station Which Landed Face Onto Metal Rail In Oregon

On Wednesday, according to prosecutors, a woman was arrested for allegedly shoving a 3-year-old girl “face-first” caught-on-camera attack onto train tracks in Oregon. Dec. 28, Wednesday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office claimed that a mother and her 3-year-old daughter were standing to inform of the rails while waiting for the MAX train at the Gateway Transit Center when an Oregon woman suddenly shive the little girl from the platform onto the tracks without provocation.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Vancouver Police seek man who stole bridesmaid dress off porch

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver Police Department is seeking a man who stole a bridesmaid dress and a gift basket off a victim's front porch. In the pictures provided, an adult man wearing an orange jacket grey or white pants, black sneakers, glasses, and a black beanie can be seen approaching the packages on the porch. There is also a provided image of a light-colored sedan-type car driving away from the scene.,
VANCOUVER, WA

