KATU.com
Woman shot in leg while on walk in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot while on a walk in Southeast Portland on Sunday. It happened around 2 a.m. near Ash Street and 119th Avenue about a block away from Ventura Park Elementary School. The woman told officers she heard gunfire and then...
Elderly man’s ear chewed off in MAX station attack in Gresham
A gruesome fight at the last stop of the Blue Line in Gresham left a 78-year-old man seriously injured, with his ear chewed off and his skull exposed.
kptv.com
Elderly man has part of his face chewed off in Gresham MAX platform attack
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is in custody after a grisly attack on an elderly man on a MAX platform in Gresham early Tuesday morning, according to police. At about 2:17 a.m., officers responded to the Cleveland Station at 1200 Northeast 8th Street where witnesses reported an attack and a lot of blood.
KATU.com
Gresham MAX station attack: Source says victim's face 'half chewed off'
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police responded to reports of a violent attack early Tuesday morning at the Cleveland Transit Station. Initial reports indicated that someone had been stabbed with a knife. However, a source close to the investigation told KATU the incident was not a stabbing, but that an...
NE Portland home riddled with bullets on New Year's Day
PORTLAND, Ore. — A New Year's Day shooting leaves a home in Northeast Portland riddled with at least 20 bullet holes. Fortunately, no one was hurt. it happened on January first around 4 a.m. The homeowner has questions and also evidence showing who might be responsible. "I'm appalled who...
KATU.com
Jogger fights off attacker in Salem park, suspect later found stranded by high water
SALEM, Ore. — A woman fought off an attacker while jogging in a Salem park on Monday, and police had to later rescue the suspect after he ended up stranded by floodwaters. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old David William Baynes Belluno, was booked into the Marion County Jail on attempted kidnapping, strangulation, and 4th-degree assault charges.
Woman shot while walking in SE Portland; no arrests
Officials are investigating after an overnight shooting near a Southeast Portland elementary school left a woman injured.
Police arrest suspect accused of shooting man multiple times in east Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a suspect on Tuesday for allegedly shooting a man multiple times in east Portland on Sunday night. Officers responded to the scene at a gas station and convenience store on East Burnside Street near Northeast 122nd Avenue around 8:25 p.m. on Jan. 1. A...
Police: Teenage suspects attempt to flee cannabis shop burglary in Portland
A pair of teens were arrested early New Year's Day after burglarizing a cannabis shop, according to Portland police.
Complex
Woman Accused of Pushing 3-Year-Old Onto Train Tracks in Oregon
An Oregon woman is accused of pushing a 3-year-old child off a platform and onto the train tracks in an unprovoked attack last week. Breanna Workman, 32, has been charged with first-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault, interfering with public transportation, second-degree disorderly conduct, and recklessly endangering another person, according to a press release from the Multnomah County District Attorney.
KATU.com
Suspect in New Year's Day shooting in Portland caught with drugs, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested someone on attempted murder and other charges after he allegedly shot another man in East Portland on New Year’s Day. The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the 12100 block of East Burnside Street. Arriving officers say they...
KATU.com
Notorious Hazel Dell bar owner arrested for 7th time in 2 months
HAZEL DELL, Wash, — A locally notorious Hazel Dell bartender has been arrested for stalking - making it his 7th arrest in 2 months, adding to a long list of charges. On January 3, shortly after 2 a.m., Clark County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a report of a pickup truck and travel trailer which had rolled down the street and come to rest on a property near NE 11th Ave. in Hazel Dell. The deputies arrived to find the involved flatbed trailer was registered to Johnny Forsyth, 44, of Vancouver.
PPB: 60-year-old man arrested after East Burnside shooting
A 60-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after authorities said he shot and injured another man in Portland Sunday night.
kptv.com
Convenience store owner fed up with crime in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — The owner of Park Avenue Market in Southwest Portland said he’s at a breaking point with crime continuing to plague his neighborhood around Portland State University. Yousif Jabbary owns the convenience store on Southwest Park and Clay downtown. Over the weekend, his security cameras...
Burglar drills into Portland yarn shop
A burglar who drilled through the lock on the front door of a Portland yarn shop remains at large after the early Friday incident.
KATU.com
Portland man hospitalized after being shot multiple times near Burnside
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times on Sunday night. Around 8:30 p.m. Portland Police Bureau officers responded to calls of a shooting near E Burnside and 122nd. KATU reporter Frances Lin talked to an officer on the scene, who said...
KGW
Victim shot multiple times in east Portland
A man was shot on East Burnside near 122nd Avenue in just before 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, Portland police said. The suspect has not been located.
KATU.com
Man arrested for stealing over $4000 in Vans merch across month-long shoplifting spree
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise from a Vans store across a month-long shoplifting spree. On December 20 a Portland Police Bureau officer received a call around 2:10 p.m. from a manager at the Vans retailer in the 1200 block o,f SW Harvey Milk St. The manager said that a known chronic shoplifter was stealing from them.
orangeandbluepress.com
Woman Accused Of Shoving A Child Into Train Station Which Landed Face Onto Metal Rail In Oregon
On Wednesday, according to prosecutors, a woman was arrested for allegedly shoving a 3-year-old girl “face-first” caught-on-camera attack onto train tracks in Oregon. Dec. 28, Wednesday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office claimed that a mother and her 3-year-old daughter were standing to inform of the rails while waiting for the MAX train at the Gateway Transit Center when an Oregon woman suddenly shive the little girl from the platform onto the tracks without provocation.
KATU.com
Vancouver Police seek man who stole bridesmaid dress off porch
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver Police Department is seeking a man who stole a bridesmaid dress and a gift basket off a victim's front porch. In the pictures provided, an adult man wearing an orange jacket grey or white pants, black sneakers, glasses, and a black beanie can be seen approaching the packages on the porch. There is also a provided image of a light-colored sedan-type car driving away from the scene.,
