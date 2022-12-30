Read full article on original website
OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE
JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
WBKO
Warren Co. EMA explains COWS activation policy
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials with Warren County Emergency Management explained the Community Outdoor Warning Sirens after the storms on Monday night and Tuesday morning. “We only activate the COWS when any portion of Warren County is under a tornado warning,” the agency wrote in a social media post....
wnky.com
KSP officer goes viral after changing woman’s flat tire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- A Kentucky State Police officer has gone viral on social media after changing a woman’s flat tire in Barren County. Officer Parker was looking for a traffic hazard near the area the woman, Rita Smith Rhinehart, was stranded in. He saw her car on the side...
WBKO
Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP addresses December’s Emmett Till protests in city
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green - Warren County NAACP President Ryan Dearbone and others gathered on Dec. 30, 2022 to address the December 2022 protests for Justice for Emmett Till that took place in the city. Demonstrators gathered Dec. 3 in Bowling Green as groups called for ‘Justice...
WBKO
Bowling Green man charged with trafficking fentanyl after juvenile found unconscious
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is facing drug trafficking charges after a juvenile was found unconscious Monday, Jan 3. According to court records, EMS was dispatched to 1831 Normal Street for a 16-year-old female not breathing. The female juvenile was taken to Greenview Hospital for medical...
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Daniel Tarnagda
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - January’s Hometown Hero of the Month is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. On the first Sunday of every month, Hughes & Coleman will choose a previously recognized Hometown Hero to receive a $500 check for their favorite charity or organization, honoring them as the Hughes & Coleman Hero of the Month.
Barren County constable accused of assaulting, handcuffing woman after argument
GLASGOW, Ky. (WKRN) — Glasgow police officers took a Barren County constable into custody on New Year’s Day in connection with a domestic violence incident. The Glasgow Police Department said authorities responded to a domestic complaint along Cranbrook Drive on Sunday, Jan. 1. According to officials, the investigation determined that 29-year-old Joseph Ramey of Glasgow, […]
wcluradio.com
Jason Matthew Goode
Jason Matthew Goode, 47, of Bowling Green, KY, formerly of Monroe County, KY, passed away Friday, December 30th, at Medical Center of Bowling Green, KY. Jason was born in Scottsboro, AL on March 9, 1975, a son of Sharon (Smith) and Gene Goode. Jason attended Mt. Gilead Church of Christ,...
WBKO
New Year’s baby born at Med Center Health
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the ball began to drop, and many were ringing in the new year, Sabine Muratovic and Jordan Pratt were in a hospital room preparing for the birth of their son. Silas J. Muratovic was born just 33 minutes into the new year, making him...
WBKO
Beshear appoints Bowling Green native as commonwealth attorney
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear has appointed Kori Beck Bumgarner Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 8th Judicial Circuit to fill the vacancy left by incoming Circuit Judge, Chris Cohron. Bumgarner will take office Jan. 2, 2023. “I am honored Governor Beshear has appointed me to serve as...
WBKO
KY Fruits and Vegetables Conference gathers in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable Conference began today at the Sloan Convention Center, bringing together farmers and growers from across the Commonwealth. The conference is meant to allow farmers to share their ideas and innovations from the year, bringing out the best in the state’s...
Woman wanted by police in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police is reaching out to the public to help them find a wanted woman. The police department posted a picture of 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher on social media in hopes someone may know where she is. Authorities say she has an active arrest warrant, but would not say […]
whopam.com
Hopkinsville woman charged with first-degree criminal abuse
Hopkinsville police have charged a Hopkinsville woman with first-degree criminal abuse after she allegedly burned a child’s feet with hot water. According to the police report, 27-year-old Faith Holland allegedly immersed the 16-month old victim in hot water, causing severe burns to the victim’s feet. She is also accused of grabbing the victim by the arm in a way the caused bruising, causing bruises across the victim’s body—possibly caused by pinching—and there was an apparent cigarette burn on the victim’s hand.
wnky.com
Road reopened after wreck in Warren County
WOODBURN, Ky. – The road is now reopened as of 12:50 p.m. Tuesday. WOODBURN, Ky. – Petros Road is closed at the 4700 block due to a collision. The Warren County Sheriff’s Offices says it will post an update when the road has reopened. Please seek an...
WBKO
Greenville in Muhlenberg Co. among the hardest hit cities by flooding
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WBKO) - As heavy rain from an overnight storm caused flooding in several areas of Muhlenberg County, Greenville was one of the hardest hit cities. The storm came through on Monday, Jan. 2, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Greenville Fire Department...
WBKO
BG Humane Society asking for donations for food assistance program
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’ve got a picky pet at home, the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society could use your help. The Humane Society has reached out to the community, asking for help with their food assistance program. The program has been in place for several...
whopam.com
Medical issue likely a factor in Todd County motorcycle accident
A medical episode was likely a factor in a motorcycle accident New Years Day on US 79 in Todd County that sent a man to the hospital. Guthrie Police Sgt. Eric Pinkett investigated and determined Brent Coyler of Clarksville had been southbound near KY 181 about 4:30 p.m. when he apparently experienced a medical issue and passed out, causing him to lay the motorcycle down.
WBKO
T.J. Samson welcomes New Year’s Day baby
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Team members and medical staff at T.J. Samson Community Hospital welcomed the first baby of 2023. Anastasia Toni Rose McCorkel was born at at 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 1 weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces and was delivered by Dr. Catherin Feese. Her parents are Arriel...
Ohio Co. Sheriff warns public of Mega Millions phone scam
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it has been made aware of a new phone scam going around.
WBKO
High water warnings around western Ky. as severe weather causes flooding
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - As storms roll through western Kentucky, officials say areas are seeing severe damage including flooding. Muhlenberg County was under a tornado warning, and also had some flash flooding. Ohio County experienced power outages for about 70 customers this morning. Muhlenberg County Schools officials say they...
