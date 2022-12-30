ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

thelevisalazer.com

OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE

JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Warren Co. EMA explains COWS activation policy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials with Warren County Emergency Management explained the Community Outdoor Warning Sirens after the storms on Monday night and Tuesday morning. “We only activate the COWS when any portion of Warren County is under a tornado warning,” the agency wrote in a social media post....
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

KSP officer goes viral after changing woman’s flat tire

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- A Kentucky State Police officer has gone viral on social media after changing a woman’s flat tire in Barren County. Officer Parker was looking for a traffic hazard near the area the woman, Rita Smith Rhinehart, was stranded in. He saw her car on the side...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Daniel Tarnagda

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - January’s Hometown Hero of the Month is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. On the first Sunday of every month, Hughes & Coleman will choose a previously recognized Hometown Hero to receive a $500 check for their favorite charity or organization, honoring them as the Hughes & Coleman Hero of the Month.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKRN News 2

Barren County constable accused of assaulting, handcuffing woman after argument

GLASGOW, Ky. (WKRN) — Glasgow police officers took a Barren County constable into custody on New Year’s Day in connection with a domestic violence incident. The Glasgow Police Department said authorities responded to a domestic complaint along Cranbrook Drive on Sunday, Jan. 1. According to officials, the investigation determined that 29-year-old Joseph Ramey of Glasgow, […]
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Jason Matthew Goode

Jason Matthew Goode, 47, of Bowling Green, KY, formerly of Monroe County, KY, passed away Friday, December 30th, at Medical Center of Bowling Green, KY. Jason was born in Scottsboro, AL on March 9, 1975, a son of Sharon (Smith) and Gene Goode. Jason attended Mt. Gilead Church of Christ,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

New Year’s baby born at Med Center Health

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the ball began to drop, and many were ringing in the new year, Sabine Muratovic and Jordan Pratt were in a hospital room preparing for the birth of their son. Silas J. Muratovic was born just 33 minutes into the new year, making him...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Beshear appoints Bowling Green native as commonwealth attorney

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear has appointed Kori Beck Bumgarner Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 8th Judicial Circuit to fill the vacancy left by incoming Circuit Judge, Chris Cohron. Bumgarner will take office Jan. 2, 2023. “I am honored Governor Beshear has appointed me to serve as...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

KY Fruits and Vegetables Conference gathers in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable Conference began today at the Sloan Convention Center, bringing together farmers and growers from across the Commonwealth. The conference is meant to allow farmers to share their ideas and innovations from the year, bringing out the best in the state’s...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Woman wanted by police in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police is reaching out to the public to help them find a wanted woman. The police department posted a picture of 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher on social media in hopes someone may know where she is. Authorities say she has an active arrest warrant, but would not say […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
whopam.com

Hopkinsville woman charged with first-degree criminal abuse

Hopkinsville police have charged a Hopkinsville woman with first-degree criminal abuse after she allegedly burned a child’s feet with hot water. According to the police report, 27-year-old Faith Holland allegedly immersed the 16-month old victim in hot water, causing severe burns to the victim’s feet. She is also accused of grabbing the victim by the arm in a way the caused bruising, causing bruises across the victim’s body—possibly caused by pinching—and there was an apparent cigarette burn on the victim’s hand.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Road reopened after wreck in Warren County

WOODBURN, Ky. – The road is now reopened as of 12:50 p.m. Tuesday. WOODBURN, Ky. – Petros Road is closed at the 4700 block due to a collision. The Warren County Sheriff’s Offices says it will post an update when the road has reopened. Please seek an...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Medical issue likely a factor in Todd County motorcycle accident

A medical episode was likely a factor in a motorcycle accident New Years Day on US 79 in Todd County that sent a man to the hospital. Guthrie Police Sgt. Eric Pinkett investigated and determined Brent Coyler of Clarksville had been southbound near KY 181 about 4:30 p.m. when he apparently experienced a medical issue and passed out, causing him to lay the motorcycle down.
TODD COUNTY, KY
WBKO

T.J. Samson welcomes New Year’s Day baby

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Team members and medical staff at T.J. Samson Community Hospital welcomed the first baby of 2023. Anastasia Toni Rose McCorkel was born at at 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 1 weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces and was delivered by Dr. Catherin Feese. Her parents are Arriel...
GLASGOW, KY

