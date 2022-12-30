Blood drives to be held at 5 San Diego locations on Jan. 4

SAN DIEGO — Blood drives will be held at five San Diego County Credit Union branches on Jan. 4, the financial institution announced Friday.

SDCCU said there’s an extremely low inventory of blood right now, with some hospital shelves almost empty. The institution said it was encouraged to host this event in an effort to help the community and patients affected by the shortage.

The blood drives will be hosted at the following locations from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Click on the site to register and schedule your appointment to donate.

More information about donating blood can be found here .

SDCCU said blood drives are especially critical during this time of year, following a busy winter season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.