KLTV
Hemphill man formally sentenced for 2020 murder following post-court disappearance
TxDOT to make multiple improvements to High Street bridge...
KLTV
Family of Livye Lewis finally give victim impact statements as Matthew Edgar receives sentence
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Hemphill man who disappeared following his conviction for the 2020 murder of a 19-year-old woman has formally received his official sentencing. Matthew Hoy Edgar was convicted of the 2020 murder of Livye Lewis. However, after failing to show up for the third day of his sentencing hearing on Jan. 27, 2022, Edgar remained missing until he was apprehended by Sabine County authorities on Thursday, Dec. 29. Authorities said he was ultimately found after being spotted on the back porch of a home in the northeastern part of Sabine County.
KSLA
Captured convicted murderer Matthew Edgar to be sentenced in Sabine County
SABINE COUNTRY, Texas (KSLA) - A convicted murderer, who was finally caught after being on the run for 11 months, is to be sentenced Tuesday. On Jan. 3, Tuesday, Matthew Edgar, who was on the run for 11 months and was recently captured on Dec. 28, 2022, will be sentenced in a Sabine County court.
Police Release More Details in Arrest of East Texas Most Wanted Fugitive
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. East Texas most wanted fugitive, Matthew Hoy Edgar, was arrested after almost a year on the run through some extensive work from several law enforcement agencies and is back in a Sabine County, Texas jail.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
KTRE
Former Sabine County DA ‘ecstatic’ Mathew Edgar arrested
Fitness instructor, client who lost 100 pounds share advice for sticking with New Year's resolutions.
KLTV
New exhibit at Discovery Science Place teaches specialties
Matthew Hoy Edgar is seen being escorted out of the Sabine County courthouse following his sentencing on Tuesday.
Sabine County murderer recaptured; Victims friends speak out
SABINE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas convicted murderer was finally arrested after being on the run for a year. Matthew Edgar was found sitting on the back porch of a Sabine County home and is now sitting in Sabine County Jail. Edgar has been convicted of killing his...
KTRE
Livye Lewis’ family speaks on capture of her killer, Matthew Edgar
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - After the capture of convicted murderer Matthew Edgar, who spent nearly a year on the run, Darci Bass, the mother of victim Livye Lewis, said a wave of emotions hit her after she heard the news. “Of course I got excited, but I was like ‘no...
KSLA
kjas.com
scttx.com
kjas.com
ktalnews.com
