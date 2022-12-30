Read full article on original website
kgncnewsnow.com
Lubbock Auto Chase and Crash
A stolen vehicle auto crash led to the arrest of a fourteen-year-old-boy crash in Lubbock, early Wednesday morning. At 1:30 a.m. police got a report of a stolen car at 1st and Akron Avenue. Police attempted to stop the vehicle and the chase was on. The car was being driven...
2-year-old dies at Lubbock hospital after crash in Midland County
According to a DPS crash report, the 2-year-old child was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
fox34.com
60th Street structure fire: no injuries reported, cause undetermined
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at 1323 60th street. LFR was dispatched at 5:52 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 5:58 p.m. The involved structure was a one-story, single-family residence that was unsecured and vacant at the time of the fire.
everythinglubbock.com
Downed powerline causes North Lubbock fence fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A downed power line started a fence fire that spread to the grass and nearby trees at 102 N. Avenue P by Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church. Lubbock Fire Rescue was dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. According to LFR, no structures were damaged by the fire.
fox34.com
5 juveniles arrested following pursuit, crash in Central Lubbock early Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Five juveniles were arrested following a vehicle pursuit and crash early Monday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said officers were dispatched to area of 1st Street and Akron Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. for reports of a stolen vehicle. An officer located the...
everythinglubbock.com
1 seriously injured in Ave. Q crash early Sunday, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the scene of a traffic collision early New Year’s Day (Sunday). The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. in the 2600 block of Avenue Q. One person was transported to University Medical Center by...
fox34.com
LPD provides update on fatal crash along Ave. Q early Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 57-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Central Lubbock, according to a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. Two others suffered moderate injuries, and a third individual suffered minor injuries. The crash was reported around 1:16 a.m. in the...
fox34.com
Traffic delays expected after crash on Marsha Sharp
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in southwest Lubbock. The crash occurred just after 1:33 p.m. on Sunday on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Upland Avenue. The eastbound lanes of Marsha Sharp have been blocked off. Traffic delays are expected while crews clear the...
fox34.com
Passenger dies from injuries after crash on New Year’s Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A serious crash early New Year’s Day has left one woman dead. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near 26th Street and Avenue Q just after 1 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found 57-year-old Elizabeth Prado seriously injured. Police stated Prado was a passenger in an...
fox34.com
New Year’s Day shooting leaves one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured in an early New Year’s Day shooting in west Lubbock. Just before 2 a.m., police responded near 50th Street and Frankford Avenue for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found one person with moderate injuries. No one has been arrested...
Lubbock Woman Shocked After Breaking New Year’s Resolution For 8th Year Straight
"How did I let it happen again? I really thought this was going to be my year." She was only 3 days into her New Year's journey toward peace and self-love when she went off the deep end and did everything she said she wouldn't do this year. "Why does...
fox34.com
‘Her worst fear was fire’: family mourning after deadly fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On December 23rd families were gathering and preparing for the holidays, but the family of Belinda and Bud Purdy recognized a trailer that was on the news, a trailer that burned down. Sarah Canales, stepdaughter of Belinda says, “So we all found out through the news...
fox34.com
4 injured in crash at Quaker & South Loop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Quaker Avenue will be closed to southbound traffic from 67th Street to South Loop 289 while police work the scene of a crash. Police say four people have suffered minor injuries. We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.
everythinglubbock.com
Covenant Health welcomes its first baby of 2023 in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s a girl!. On Tuesday, Covenant Health announced the birth of its first baby of 2023. D’Kota Walls and Colby Crispin welcomed their daughter, Fallon, into the world Monday morning at Covenant Children’s. Fallon was born at 7:59 a.m. and weighed 8 pounds...
fox34.com
Boil water notice for Buffalo Springs Lake
BUFFALO SPRINGS LAKE, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Water Control and Improvement District of Buffalo Springs Lake has issued a boil water notice due to a service line break and the temporary shutdown of the water system. They advise residents of 50-56 Pony Express Trail, 12-29, 42-47C, and 6-10...
