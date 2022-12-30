ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To LeBron James Wife Video

LeBron James may be a billionaire and one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, but he likes to play video games like a regular dude. On New Year's Eve, James' wife Savannah shared a video on her Instagram of the King ringing in 2023 with some Madden action. It looks like Bron was playing with the Minnesota Vikings.
NBC Sports

Klay's 54-point explosion causes LeBron, Twitter to go wild

For the last month, Klay Thompson has been sending a clear message to his critics: He's not done. Not even close. The five-time NBA All-Star reiterated that by dropping a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' thrilling 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center.
New York Post

Draymond Green responds to Evan Turner calling Warriors dynasty ‘lame as f–k’

It’s not quite “you come at the king, you best not miss,” nor is it “speak of the devil, and he shall appear.” Perhaps this is somewhere in between. Regardless, Draymond Green has found himself in yet another verbal tussle in public with a peer. This time, it involves Evan Turner, who has been co-hosting the Point Forward Podcast with Andre Iguodala, part of Dan Le Batard and John Skipper’s Meadowlark Media company. On the podcast, Turner referred to the Warriors dynasty, which saw the team reach the NBA Finals from 2015-2019 consecutively — winning titles in 2015, 2017, and...
Yardbarker

Western Conference Executive Believes Klay Thompson Could Consider L.A. When Warriors Contract Ends

The old ties between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson just had the dust knocked off of them. For years, Thompson has been linked to joining the Lakers because of his history with the Purple and Gold. Mychal, Klay’s dad, won back-to-back titles with the Lakers during the Showtime Era and is currently a radio broadcaster for the organization. It creates the assumption that Klay would do the same since he grew up a Lakers fan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Kuminga, Wiggins among five Warriors ruled out vs. Hawks

The Warriors can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries this season. Andrew Wiggins has been out since Dec. 5 and will miss his 14th consecutive game when the Warriors host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Superstar guard Steph Curry has been sidelined for more than two weeks with a left shoulder subluxation, and now, Jonathan Kuminga is the latest player to join the Warriors’ injury report.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Makes Bold Statement About LeBron James

One doesn’t have to be a basketball savant to realize that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t going to compete this season. Even if they were to make a big move — which they’re not — they’d still need to get hot right now to straighten the ship and start going toe-to-toe with contenders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Poole leads Golden State against Atlanta after 41-point outing

Atlanta Hawks (17-19, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (19-18, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts the Atlanta Hawks after Jordan Poole scored 41 points in the Golden State Warriors' 118-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors are 16-2 on their...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

