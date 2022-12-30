Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Sports World Reacts To LeBron James Wife Video
LeBron James may be a billionaire and one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, but he likes to play video games like a regular dude. On New Year's Eve, James' wife Savannah shared a video on her Instagram of the King ringing in 2023 with some Madden action. It looks like Bron was playing with the Minnesota Vikings.
LeBron James Reacts to Klay Thompson's 54-Point Explosion vs. Hawks
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had the attention of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James
NBA Fans Flame Kevin Durant After Massive Bald Spot Goes Viral Online
NBA Twitter roasts Kevin Durant for viral picture.
WATCH: Rare Video of Steph Curry Trash Talking Ja Morant
Steph was on fire during the Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies series
Kevin Durant Reacts to Donovan Mitchell's 71-Point Game vs. Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers star caught the attention of Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant with 71 vs. the Chicago Bulls
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Kevin Garnett's Tweet About LeBron James Went Viral
Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett sent out a tweet about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
Kyrie Irving Reveals He Knew Donovan Mitchell Was 'Locked In' Before 71-Point Game After Playing Call Of Duty With Him
Kyrie Irving said that Donovan Mitchell was locked in for his 71-point performance earlier in the day when the pair played Call of Duty.
Terrence Ross Reveals Why LeBron James Was Pissed Off With The Orlando Magic Bench
Terrence Ross revealed what happened during the bench altercation between LeBron James and the youngsters on the Orlando Magic.
NBC Sports
Klay's 54-point explosion causes LeBron, Twitter to go wild
For the last month, Klay Thompson has been sending a clear message to his critics: He's not done. Not even close. The five-time NBA All-Star reiterated that by dropping a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' thrilling 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center.
Draymond Green responds to Evan Turner calling Warriors dynasty ‘lame as f–k’
It’s not quite “you come at the king, you best not miss,” nor is it “speak of the devil, and he shall appear.” Perhaps this is somewhere in between. Regardless, Draymond Green has found himself in yet another verbal tussle in public with a peer. This time, it involves Evan Turner, who has been co-hosting the Point Forward Podcast with Andre Iguodala, part of Dan Le Batard and John Skipper’s Meadowlark Media company. On the podcast, Turner referred to the Warriors dynasty, which saw the team reach the NBA Finals from 2015-2019 consecutively — winning titles in 2015, 2017, and...
"They rose my game up to a different level!" - Tim Hardaway names the toughest point guards
Sometimes, the best players in the NBA weren't the most celebrated ones
Yardbarker
Western Conference Executive Believes Klay Thompson Could Consider L.A. When Warriors Contract Ends
The old ties between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson just had the dust knocked off of them. For years, Thompson has been linked to joining the Lakers because of his history with the Purple and Gold. Mychal, Klay’s dad, won back-to-back titles with the Lakers during the Showtime Era and is currently a radio broadcaster for the organization. It creates the assumption that Klay would do the same since he grew up a Lakers fan.
Video: Jordan Poole Thrived After Being Helped Up By An Attractive Woman Sitting Courtside
Jordan Poole was on one after he was helped up by an attractive fan sitting courtside.
The Brooklyn Nets All-Time GOAT Pyramid
Jason Kidd sits at the top of the Nets' GOAT pyramid. Kevin Durant can surpass him if he wins a championship with the Brooklyn Nets.
Yardbarker
Savannah James Shared A Hilarious Video Of LeBron James Playing Madden To Celebrate The New Year
LeBron James is someone that fans would expect to be at the hottest social gathering for an occasion like New Year's Eve. Almost the entire world parties and spends time with their loved ones to bring in the new year, but LeBron James has proved to be different yet again.
NBC Sports
Kuminga, Wiggins among five Warriors ruled out vs. Hawks
The Warriors can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries this season. Andrew Wiggins has been out since Dec. 5 and will miss his 14th consecutive game when the Warriors host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Superstar guard Steph Curry has been sidelined for more than two weeks with a left shoulder subluxation, and now, Jonathan Kuminga is the latest player to join the Warriors’ injury report.
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Makes Bold Statement About LeBron James
One doesn’t have to be a basketball savant to realize that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t going to compete this season. Even if they were to make a big move — which they’re not — they’d still need to get hot right now to straighten the ship and start going toe-to-toe with contenders.
Video: LeBron James Hosts An Exclusive Party For His 38th Birthday
LeBron James throws a party for his 38th birthday.
FOX Sports
Poole leads Golden State against Atlanta after 41-point outing
Atlanta Hawks (17-19, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (19-18, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts the Atlanta Hawks after Jordan Poole scored 41 points in the Golden State Warriors' 118-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors are 16-2 on their...
Comments / 2