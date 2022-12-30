ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Police release CCTV images of missing man, 55, last seen in Salford petrol station wearing beanie

By Christian Oliver For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Police are searching for a 55-year-old man who has gone missing in Salford.

Manchester police have released CCTV pictures of the last sighting of the man as part of their search.

It follows an appeal issued by Greater Manchester Police to find Peter, whose surname has not been given.

In an update this afternoon, GMP said Peter was last seen near the Texaco on the A580 East Lancashire Road, in Mosley Common, at around 7.38pm on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGJ9p_0jyvSQeb00

In a post shared on Twitter, the force shared CCTV images of Peter in the store, shown to be wearing a beanie hat, grey jacket and grey joggers.

They said: 'The last confirmed sighting of Peter occurred at 19:38pm on Wednesday night (December 28, 2022), at the Texaco garage on East Lancashire Road in Mosely Common.

'Below are CCTV images of the last confirmed sighting of Peter. He may no longer be wearing the beanie hat.'

Earlier today specialist officers were among those in attendance near to the Bridgewater Canal in Boothstown, Salford.

Officers were seen searching the canal, near Moss House Lane, this morning. Their search appeared to switch to woodland nearby, including the football pitches used by Boothstown Football Club, in the afternoon.

GMP says it is also conducting searches for Peter in nearby Astley, Wigan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OLvvU_0jyvSQeb00

A spokesperson for the force said: 'GMP and specialist officers are currently conducting a thorough search of a section of the Bridgewater Canal and surrounding wooded areas, around the Boothstown and Astley areas. This is due to information received regarding a missing local man, Peter.'

The 55-year-old is described as being a white male who is around 5ft 6in tall, with short grey hair on the side and longer on top.

Peter was last seen wearing a grey jacket, grey beanie, grey tracksuit bottoms and trainers. He has a tattoo on the left side of his neck which says 'Michelle', police have said.

Anyone with information about Peter's whereabouts should contact police on 0161 856 7857 or www.gmp.police.uk .

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

CCTV released after woman raped by man she asked for help in Portsmouth

CCTV images have been released after a woman was raped by an unknown man she had asked for directions in Portsmouth. The incident happened along Northern Parade on 17 August some time between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT. A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the woman, in her 40s, asked the man...
The Independent

New images of murder suspect released by police

Police hunting for a man in connection with the murder of a woman have released a new image and CCTV footage of him.Alexander Carr, 32, is wanted over the death of Michelle Hanson, whose body was found at a property in Brady Street, Sunderland, on December 2.Detectives have been searching for Carr and the charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of £10,000 for any information that leads to his arrest.👉Carr considers himself able to survive outdoors so he could be taking shelter inside outhouses/unoccupied buildings. Please ensure these are kept locked and secure & if you noticed signs of forced...
BBC

Peckham Rye: Man, 29, stabbed to death in park

A 29-year-old man has died after being stabbed in a park in south-east London. The man was found injured when police were called to Straker's Road, Peckham Rye Park, at about 20:25 GMT on Friday. He was pronounced dead a short time later. No arrests have been made and the...
BBC

Kiran Pun: Bus passenger plea in missing man murder inquiry

Detectives investigating the disappearance of a missing man have appealed for the passengers on the bus where he was last seen to come forward. Kiran Pun, 36, from Amesbury, was last seen getting off a bus at Aldershot railway station on 1 December. Hampshire Constabulary has also appealed for dash...
Still Unsolved

Teen Found Set On Fire Next To Her Car

Jessica ChambersPhoto by(Jeff Truesdell/People) One day in December — 8 years ago — a family would be faced with a tragedy. On December 6, 2014, 19-year-old Jessica Chambers was found burning after being set on fire. She was found next to her vehicle which was also set ablaze. Someone had poured a highly flammable liquid up her nose, down her throat, and all over her body. The horrifying ordeal occurred at around 8:10 pm that night.
COURTLAND, MS
New York Post

Woman attacks hubby at airport after finding ‘indecent’ images on his phone: cops

A couple’s vacation to South Carolina was over before it began — when the woman was arrested for allegedly attacking her hubby at the airport when she found lewd images on his phone. Paula Barbour, 55, was charged with third-degree domestic violence after the violent confrontation Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport, WCSC reported. Police responding to an “active domestic” incident at 2:50 p.m. found the couple in the midst of an altercation. “The suspect stated that she just wanted to get away from the victim and fly back home,” the police incident report obtained by the outlet states. She said they had arrived...
CHARLESTON, SC
Tyla

Woman who was killed by police car had ‘hands full of Christmas presents’

A 22-year-old woman who died after being hit by a police car has been described as having hands full of Christmas presents when the incident took place. Rachael Louise Moore lost her life as she was walking on Sheil Road in Liverpool at about 8.10pm on Christmas Eve, when she was struck by the marked police car.
The Independent

Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery

The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
The Independent

‘We have so many questions’: Family’s agony as father-of-three dies after being hit by police Taser

A family has spoken of its ‘trauma’ after a father-of-three died after being hit ‘multiple times’ by a Taser fired by police.Sali Byberi, 29, died after he allegedly assaulted a police officer called to investigate ‘a disturbance’ last month.Body camera footage shows officers speaking to several people before the alleged assault by Sali, according to a report by police watchdogs.The officers then attempted to arrest him before footage shows him resisting.Sali was then struck by a Taser several times by an officer, “incapacitating” him before he became suddenly unwell.Despite paramedics being called Sali tragically died there at the scene in...
The Independent

Woman arrested after elevator CCTV footage shows her assaulting domestic worker

A woman in India’s Uttar Pradesh state has been arrested on charges of assaulting and holding her domestic help hostage after a video surfaced on social media showing her dragging the worker out of an elevator.On Wednesday, a police case was filed after CCTV footage showed the 20-year-old worker being forcibly dragged inside an elevator at a high-rise building in Noida.“Shefali Koul, who lives in the Cleo County society in Sector 121, was held on Wednesday evening from her residence,” a police spokesperson was quoted as saying to news agency Press Trust of India.Ms Koul, who is a lawyer,...
The Independent

Almost 30 sheep killed in one of ‘worst’ livestock attacks seen by Kent police

27 pregnant sheep have died after “possibly the worst livestock attack we have ever had”, Kent Police said.The ewes, some of which were pregnant with twins or triplets, were attacked between Christmas Eve and 1pm on Boxing Day.It happened in a field near Deerton Street in Teynham, near Sittingbourne, Kent, and barking was heard in the area between 4 and 5pm on Christmas Day.A police spokesman said they believe the attack was carried out by one dog but “cannot rule out” that more dogs may have been involved.PC Marc Pennicott of the Kent Police rural task force said: “This is...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

718K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy