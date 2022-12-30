Tempe offers safe travel choices to ring in 2023

Tempe and Valley Metro have extended streetcar and light rail service until 2 a.m. Jan. 1 for revelers to travel safely as they celebrate the new year.

In addition, Tempe officials said Coors Light Free Rides will allow people to ride for free on all Valley Metro bus, rail and paratransit services beginning at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Since the Coors Light Free Rides program began locally in 2013, there have been nearly 200,000 safe rides taken, according to a city release.

To find transit and park-and-ride information: valleymetro.org

For downtown Tempe parking information: downtowntempe.com/get-around/parking