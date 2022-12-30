ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Recreational marijuana dispensaries on the rise in Vermont

By LISA RATHKE
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
Capital Cannabis Company, a Montpelier, Vt., dispensary selling recreational marijuana for adult use, is shown on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. The number of recreational marijuana dispensaries in Vermont has grown from three to about 25 in the first three months that state allowed such sales, and several more are expected to open soon. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — In the first three months that Vermont has allowed the retail sale of marijuana for adult recreational use, the number of dispensaries around the state has grown from just three to about 25, with several more are expected to open soon.

Vermont is among nearly two dozen states that have legalized recreational marijuana, including New York, where the first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana opened on Thursday in lower Manhattan.

At the beginning of October when Vermont legalized retailers’ ability to sell adult-use recreational marijuana, only four shops were licensed and just three were open for business that first weekend. Now 25 such dispensaries have opened around the state as of about a week ago and another four announced they plan to open within a month, according to Nellie Marvel of the Vermont Cannabis Control Board. Seven others have received licenses.

Aside from Burlington, Rutland and Middlebury, retail cannabis shops are now open in Brattleboro, Derby and Montpelier as well as in the small towns of Cambridge and Barton, among other communities.

In Vermont’s capital city of Montpelier, a steady stream of customers shopped at Capital Cannabis Co. on Friday. The store, which opened in November, had its two biggest days in sales last week, owner Lauren Andrews said. Customers stocking up before the storm and buying gifts contributed to the increase in sales, she said.

“We are developing a very strong loyal customer base already,” Andrews said.

In Derby, sales have also been strong at The High Country dispensary, said co-owner Brian Fisher, who said numbers tripled heading into the holidays as they were able to expand inventory.

Vermont’s inaugural weekend on Oct. 1 was expected to be “a soft opening,” similar to the rollout of recreational marijuana sales in other states and in Canada, as more product manufacturers and testing facilities came online and as more people harvested the plant, James Pepper, chair of the state Cannabis Control Board, said at the time.

Since then the board has licensed more indoor cultivators — as well as retailers and outdoor cultivators who harvested in October and recently got their products on the shelves, he said Thursday.

“So this is probably a high point for our supply chain,” he said.

“We’re seeing a very steady entry of new products on the market every single day,” Pepper said.

Comments / 10

Keith Rowe
4d ago

Cannabis prices plummet in Massachusetts. 20$ 1/8. 130 ounces. Vermont can't compete with that.. New York will eventually be the biggest market. New Jersey weed sales first week did all of what Vermont did in a month. Rhode Island did 2.1 million in first week with only five dispensaries.

Reply(2)
2
Megan Quinn
3d ago

its good for people in so many ways.. oh my God seriously??? why put competition into a freaking news article.. your a joke

Reply(1)
2
