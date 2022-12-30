ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play3 Day” game were:

0-1-8, WB: 2

(zero, one, eight; WB: two)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Evening’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Evening” game were:. 12-13-15-19-22-30-35-39-46-48-55-56-57-59-66-67-72-75-77-80, BE: 13. (twelve, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-seven, eighty; BE: thirteen)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

CT Lottery

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (nine, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-five) (twelve, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-four, forty, forty-one) Lucky For Life. 14-24-34-45-47, Lucky Ball: 1. (fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, forty-five, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: one) Mega Millions. 25-29-33-41-44, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 4. (twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-four;...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

$100,000 Cash5 Winner in CT on New Year's Day

Someone who played Cash5 in Connecticut on New Year’s Day is starting the year as the winner of $100,000. The winning numbers of the Jan. 1 drawing were 2-14-20-25–31 and the winning ticket matched all five. Learn more about Cash5 here. There is a Powerball drawing on Monday...
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut Turnpike Opens – Today in History: January 2

On January 2, 1958, Governor Abraham Ribicoff officially opened the Connecticut Turnpike—today the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike—to traffic. Ten months later, the last three miles, including the bridges over the Mianus and Byram rivers, opened connecting the Stamford area to the New England Thruway. At the time of construction the Connecticut Turnpike was the longest urban highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, in what is believed to be the first execution of a transgender woman in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request. McLaughlin spoke quietly with a spiritual adviser at her side as the fatal dose of pentobarbital was injected. McLaughlin breathed heavily a couple of times, then shut her eyes. She was pronounced dead a few minutes later. “I am sorry for what I did,” McLaughlin said in a final, written, statement. “I am a loving and caring person.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Beautiful Library in Connecticut

There’s nothing like spending a quiet day in the library, browsing the seemingly endless rows of books. While the small local library you grew up with may have its own distinct charm, there's nothing quite like this library that can be found in the iconic Connecticut city of New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, CT
The Associated Press

Idaho slayings suspect agrees to extradition to face charges

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A criminology graduate student accused of the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University — a short drive from the murder scene across the state border — will be transported to Idaho within 10 days. Students at the University of Idaho and nearby residents lived in fear for weeks as authorities seemed stumped by the mysterious and brutal stabbings on Nov. 13. Idaho police appeared to make a breakthrough, however, after searching for a white sedan seen around the time of the killings and analyzing DNA evidence at the crime scene. Investigators have said they are still looking for a murder weapon and a motive for the killings. More details about the case are expected to be released after Kohberger arrives in Idaho and an affidavit is unsealed.
MOSCOW, ID
The Associated Press

2 killed in New Year’s Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year’s Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
MONTANA STATE
WTNH

CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels

Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham counties […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

Transgender woman's scheduled execution would be US first

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin, 49, will become the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003. McLaughlin’s attorney, Larry Komp, said there are no court appeals pending. The clemency request focuses on several issues, including McLaughlin’s traumatic childhood and mental health issues, which the jury never heard in her trial. A foster parent rubbed feces in her face when she was a toddler and her adoptive father used a stun gun on her, according to the clemency petition. It says she suffers from depression and attempted suicide multiple times. The petition also includes reports citing a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, a condition that causes anguish and other symptoms as a result of a disparity between a person’s gender identity and their assigned sex at birth.
MISSOURI STATE
Transportation Today News

Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently awarded a four-year contract for management of the Hartford, New Haven, and Stamford divisions of CTtransit to RATP Dev USA, a company that operates and maintains urban and intercity transportation systems on four continents. Under the contract, RATP Dev USA will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of […] The post Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project appeared first on Transportation Today.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

CDC recommends masks for four CT counties

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The CDC is recommending four Connecticut counties mask up after they reached the High/Orange category of its COVID-19 Community Levels Map. The COVID-19 Community Levels map was introduced earlier this year to inform residents on the latest CDC recommendations to keep themselves safe. Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
608K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy