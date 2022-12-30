MA Lottery
BOSTON (AP) _ These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Friday:
Lucky For Life
08-13-35-42-47, Lucky Ball: 1
(eight, thirteen, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: one)
MassCash
03-16-27-31-35
(three, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-five)
Mega Millions
01-03-06-44-51, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 3
(one, three, six, forty-four, fifty-one; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $785,000,000
Numbers Evening
0-2-1-3
(zero, two, one, three)
Numbers Midday
2-5-7-3
(two, five, seven, three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 246,000,000
