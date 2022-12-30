Read full article on original website
Law & Order: SVU's Tamara Tunie Names Season 7 Episode Blast As Her All-Time Favorite
Tamara Tunie started playing medical examiner Dr. Melinda Warner on "Law and Order: SVU" in 2000 and has appeared in over 200 episodes to date. According to an interview that Tunie did with "The Locher Room," a big part of why she has been able to play the role of a medical examiner so well is because she was around death a lot growing up.
Dann Florek's Favorite Law & Order Episode Goes All The Way Back To The Very First Season
Dann Florek has spent a lot of time working in the "Law and Order" franchise. He played Captain Donald Cragen on the original "Law & Order" for Seasons 1-3 in the early '90s, and was later transferred over to the spin-off, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," where he continued playing the same role through the first 14 seasons of the show, with sporadic appearances after that. He's even appeared in a few episodes of "Law & Order: Organized Crime."
Who Did That '70s Show's Kurtwood Smith Voice On Rick And Morty?
"Rick and Morty" has been at the pinnacle of pop culture for some time now, whether you like it or not. Though the series started as merely an homage to "Back To the Future," it has proven worth the viewers' attention. After finally gaining momentum to air seasons consistently, creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon honored other mediums with their craft (via Polygon). The fan-favorite anime episodes are a love letter to the Japanese style while the highly rated "The Ricklantis Mixup" is a genuinely captivating and heart-wrenching episode in the vein of "The Wire."
Embodying Jamie Dutton's Sadness On Yellowstone Affects Wes Bentley On Screen And Off
"Yellowstone" acted as a comeback for Wes Bentley. The actor had a breakout role in 1999's "American Beauty," but his career trajectory was quickly derailed by his own demons and struggles with drugs. The actor is open about his addictions today, revealing in a 2010 New York Times interview that his addiction began after "American Beauty" and eventually he was working simply to afford his tortured lifestyle.
Westworld Star James Marsden Laments The Series' Untimely Cancellation
"Westworld" is perhaps one of the biggest science fiction shows of the last decade, with a large cast of A-list actors and an ambitious storyline that shifted in scope throughout its four seasons. Many believed "Westworld" was intended to run for six seasons initially, but HBO ultimately decided to cancel the series after Season 4 (per The Hollywood Reporter).
Prince Harry's Alleged Reason For Not Taking Shots at Camilla Gives Important Insight Into His Relationship With King Charles
Prince Harry is ready to tell his truth, but the royal family might not be totally ready to hear it. With the release of Harry’s new memoir Spare just around the corner on Jan 10, insiders and fans alike have begun speculating what the book will focus on and all the potential impacts it may have on the rest of the family. According to a new source for the Daily Mail, one person might stay completely untouched throughout the whole thing: Queen Consort Camilla. Per the source, Harry has been reportedly warned by his father King Charles III that speaking...
Photo of Snowcat Machine That Reportedly Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg Has Fans Concerned
A Jeremy Renner fan has shared an image of a Snowcat machine that reportedly ran over Renner’s leg this weekend. Renner was hospitalized for his injuries. Fans beyond the initial poster on Twitter are definitely concerned about his health and well-being. He’s one of the most popular actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Yellowstone Fans Think Season 2 Provided Major Foreshadowing For Plot Points In Season 5
Well into its fifth season, Taylor Sheridan's massively popular neo-western "Yellowstone" has saddled up plenty of hyper-dramatic storylines for its loyal fanbase to keep track of during its 50-plus episodes so far. From its start, the show's appeal has been driven largely by the proven formula of the extended Dutton family's never-ending struggle to protect their sprawling Montana ranch from baddies closing in on all sides.
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
Netflix Cancels 1899 (& Why That Seems Short-Sighted)
The Netflix series "1899," a mystery thriller set on a steamship full of European migrants at the turn of the 20th century, has been canceled after a single season. The series was released on November 17, 2022, and the international production was helmed by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the creators of Netflix's previous success with German language programming, "Dark." The cast of "1899" included Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, and Miguel Bernardeau.
Playing A Parent To Adults In Blue Bloods Presented A Whole New Challenge For Tom Selleck
Tom Selleck has entertained audiences for over a decade as Commissioner Frank Reagan on the series "Blue Bloods" (via IMDb). While many would think playing one of the high-ranking members of a multigenerational dynasty of law enforcement personnel would be difficult enough to overcome, it turns out there is another aspect of the character that Selleck found to be tougher than expected.
Why Shelly Wayne From Blue Bloods Looks So Familiar
Grieving mother Shelly Wayne is first introduced on a Season 7 episode of "Blue Bloods." Angry that the murder of her son, Charles, hasn't been solved, she lashes out in public at Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) over the NYPD's investigation. Frank is sympathetic, having long ago lost his own child Joe. The commissioner then discovers that Charles was shot unintentionally by someone already incarcerated. However, Shelly is still angry that the police ignore her group of grieving mothers.
Sarah Chalke And Katherine Heigl Immediately Clicked The First Time They Met For Firefly Lane
The Netflix drama "Firefly Lane" is based on the book of the same name by Kristin Hannah and was developed for television by Maggie Friedman. The series follows the friendship between famous daytime talk show host Tully Heart (Katherine Heigl) and housewife Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) over several decades. After meeting as teenagers in the '70s, the two became fast friends. Years later, Tully is in the public eye due to her popular daytime talk show while Kate is in the midst of a divorce and is trying to get back into working after years of being a housewife.
Grey's Anatomy's Chandra Wilson Kept Pronouncing Ambulance Wrong In The Show's Early Days
"Grey's Anatomy" has officially certified its status as the little medical drama that could. Not only has the NBC series made household names out of many of its well-paid cast members, including Katherine Heigl, Patrick Dempsey, Sandra Oh, and Jesse Williams, but the show has also managed to run for a staggering 19 seasons with no end in sight.
Seinfeld Star Wayne Knight Sides With Fans On The Series' Dissatisfying Ending
Wayne Knight is arguably best known for his portrayal of Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) and Kramer's (Michael Richards) irksome neighbor Newman on "Seinfeld." But why? Perhaps it's the way Newman and Jerry exchange snarky salutations. Or could it have anything to do with Kramer and Newman wrongly accusing Keith Hernandez of spitting on them JFK-style in Season 3? Or maybe it's simply the hilariously joyful way Newman exclaims, "Jambalaya," when he revels in his Season 7 Soup-Nazi order? Regardless of the reason, Newman is even Jerry Seinfeld's favorite character outside of the main cast.
Tell Us More, Paramount+: Streamer Drops Teaser For Grease Series Rise Of The Pink Ladies
The musical "Grease" opened in 1971 courtesy of creators Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, and within a few short years, Hollywood took note of its potential. The result was a now-divisively-aged 1978 film of the same title, which would go on to become one of the most recognizable musical features of all time. It stars John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John as Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, respectively: two high school kids who fall in and out of love before reuniting, at last, not allowing their greaser gang connections to disrupt their romance.
Miguel Sapochnik's House Of The Dragon Exit Might've Been More Personal Than Initially Suggested
"Game of Thrones" remains one of the biggest shows in HBO's wheelhouse (via Business Insider), even after being off the air for a few years now. Despite the mixed reception to the ending of the series, HBO executives clearly still believe in the franchise, and many spin-offs have been planned as a result, including the current prequel, "House of the Dragon."
Why Melody From CBS' The Equalizer Looks So Familiar
Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah), a guardian angel and defender for those with no one and nowhere to turn, has had a great deal of supporting characters backing her up among the cast of "The Equalizer" since the show premiered in 2021. One such supporting character is Melody "Mel" Bayani, a longtime friend of Robyn's and former U.S. Air Force sniper who now owns a bar. Melody, alongside her hacker husband, Harry Keshegian (Adam Goldberg), helps Robyn when she needs it.
Whatever Happened To Jamie And Candic From MTV's Catfish?
In 2016, "Catfish" hosts Nev Schulman and Max Joseph had a rather unique situation of deception on their hands with married military couple Candic and Jamie Palmer. In Season 5, Episode 16, Candic contacts the MTV reality series for assistance in coming clean to Jamie about her recent bout of emotional cheating. Despite being married to him for seven years and sharing a young daughter, the 27-year-old McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania, resident isn't able to connect with her husband on an emotional level.
How The Imperfects Grounded The Superhero Genre For Star Italia Ricci
Created by Shelley Eriksen and Dennis Heaton, "The Imperfects" is a 2022 sci-fi TV show that aired a single eight-episode season on Netflix, which premiered on September 8. Although the series was ultimately canceled after that one season, it still managed to amass a significant fanbase, with numerous viewers taking to its bright and charismatic rendering of classic young adult fiction tropes within a fantasy context.
