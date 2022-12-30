Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDBJ7.com
Man sought, wanted for Campbell County felony probation violation
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for a felony probation violation. Billy Wes Adams, Jr. of Campbell County is wanted. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 434-332-9580 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County’s new chief of police steps into the new role
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County’s new police chief started the position January 1. Chief of Police Michael Poindexter is following in the footsteps of former Chief Howard Hall. Roanoke County appointed Poindexter after Hall announced he would retire at the end of the year. WDBJ7 spoke with Chief...
Franklin News Post
Death and fire investigation underway in Collinsville
MARTINSVILLE — Authorities in Henry County are investigating a death and a fire that occurred at the same location in Collinsville on Friday. Henry County Sheriff’s Captain Wayne Davis confirmed to the Martinsville Bulletin on Saturday that the sheriff’s office was assisting the Henry County Department of Public Safety and the Henry County Fire Marshal’s Office with the investigation and declined to provide any details, deferring to them.
WDBJ7.com
Hollingsworth & Vose expanding operation in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Hollingworth & Vose is investing over $40 million to expand its operation in Floyd County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. Youngkin’s team says the expansion will create 25 jobs. The funds will be used to add over 28,000 square feet...
WSLS
Roanoke Mayor considering curfew for teens after weekend of gun violence
ROANOKE, Va. – A weekend of violence in the Star City has prompted Mayor Sherman Lea to think of new ways to protect the community. Over the holiday weekend, police said two teenagers were injured by a shooting along Melrose Avenue and another man was injured during a shooting on Williamson Road.
wfxrtv.com
13 Massie’s Mobile Home Park tenants head to Montgomery Co. court; Suing owners for water cut-off
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — More than a dozen tenants at Massie’s Mobile Home Park and Christiansburg-based Southwest Virginia Legal are headed to Montgomery County General District Court on Friday, Jan. 6, for a scheduled hearing against their trailer park’s current owners. “I’m looking for respect, and for...
Murder-suicide under investigation in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) says they are investigating a murder-suicide that happened on New Years’ Eve. Police say they responded to Glen Oak Drive near the intersection of Lanier Ave. at 9:23 p.m. for a well-being check. Officers forced entry into a home and say they found that 32-year-old Cheyna […]
WSLS
Roanoke teen curfew proposal, city council meetings and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The Blacksburg Town Council will hold a work session at 11 a.m. Leaders will hold a discussion of the Recommended Capital Improvement Program for the fiscal year 2023-24 through 2027-28. Council will also review an ordinance to discuss small-scale alcohol production facilities. This comes amid growing interest across the country in the small-scale custom production of alcoholic drinks.
WDBJ7.com
Woman in custody after escaping from Campbell County deputies
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who escaped custody Monday has been recaptured. Crystal Torrence, who also sometimes uses her maiden name Crystal Meyers, was captured after an attempted traffic stop and police chase in Altavista. Investigators say Torrence was driving a stolen vehicle. A man also in that vehicle ran off and is being sought, but the sheriff’s office has no name or description to release, according to CCSO Lt. Jeff Rater.
wfxrtv.com
Shooting injures 2 juveniles in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that they say seriously injured 2 juveniles. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says the shooting happened on New Years’ Eve at approximately 11:10 p.m. in the 2800 block of Melrose Ave. NW. Responding officers say they found the two juveniles outside and inside of a business in that area with gunshot wounds.
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for domestic assault after Radford standoff
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford Police say a man is in custody after a standoff Sunday. Jonathan N. Jarels, 20, of Radford was charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic assault and battery. Police were called about 10:15 a.m. January 1, 2023 regarding a disturbance in the 2000 block of...
WDBJ7.com
Shooter sought for wounding of man in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever shot a man early Sunday. Police were called at 4:56 a.m. January 1 regarding a man with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Rd NE. Officers found the man with a wound they said was serious, but didn’t appear to be life-threatening. Police said he was alert and able to talk, but has not cooperated with the investigation. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
WSLS
Radford man in custody following five-hour police standoff
RADFORD, Va. – Radford City Police were called to a home on 2nd street for a reported disturbance on Sunday morning after 10 a.m. Police say they were told that a man there was threatening to shoot law enforcement and himself if police were called to the residence. Once...
WSET
Person displaced after escaping house fire in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A person in a home in Danville was able to safely escape a house when a fire broke out in an office/yoga room, but the person is displaced after the damage to the home, the Danville Fire Department said. A total of nineteen firefighters were...
WDBJ7.com
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are dead in what Danville Police are calling a murder-suicide. Police were called at 9:23 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, to Glen Oak Drive for an urgent well-being check. Officers forced their way into the home and found a woman, Cheyna Nicole Haberer, 32, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A man, Jamison Enrique Braxton-Sears, 33, was then found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.
WSLS
One person injured in early morning Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police say they received a 911 call of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. Officers say when they arrived on scene, they found an man with a gunshot wound. They say the injury was serious but doesn’t...
WDBJ7.com
“It’s just sickening.’ Roanoke Mayor reacts to shootings over holiday weekend
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There have been two shootings in Roanoke City in less than 24 hours. Roanoke City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two teenagers injured Saturday night and another that left one man injured Sunday morning. WDBJ7 talked exclusively with Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea about...
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski County Emergency Management talks 2022 response efforts
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Emergency Management says it responded to some out-of-the-ordinary calls in 2022. “It isn’t everyday bread and butter, house fires, wrecks and medical calls, it’s what’s gonna catch you off guard?” Pulaski County Emergency Management Coordinator Brad Wright said. He...
wallstreetwindow.com
Danville Firefighter’s Story Goes Viral, Revealing Competitive Pay Gap Problem For City To All – Mike Swanson
Last week, Danville firefighter Mathew Page made a post on Facebook saying that he was being forced to leave his job due to a lack of pay when compared with what other localities pay their firefighters. He had been working in Danville for seven years and wrote that “it has been a great run, having had assignments to all 3 shifts and 3 of the 7 stations and worked with some of the best people I’ve ever had the privilege of meeting. What I thought was gonna be a 30 year career was cut short, not because I dislike my job, or because I’m tired of commuting over an hour one way to work. The problem started when prices of everything from gas to groceries started increasing exponentially and inflation started running rampant. I held out hope when I saw other local fire departments increasing starting salary to $10,000 dollars higher than ours. I was certain the city government would fix our pay to be more in line with everyone else soon. I told myself this every time I filled up my gas tank to go to work and it cost $15 more then the last time I filled it up. Fast forward to summer of this year, morale was getting lower and pay wasn’t moving.”
WDBJ7.com
Man previously reported missing from Galax found safe
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Thompson was found safe. EARLIER STORY: A Galax man has been reported missing, according to the Galax Police Department. 34-year-old Kevin Thompson, who also goes by “K-2,″ was last reported seen in Doctor’s Park November 23, 2022. Police say Thompson is 6′3″...
Comments / 0