Washington, DC

DC Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Friday:

DC 2 Evening

8-1

(eight, one)

DC 2 Midday

5-4

(five, four)

DC 3 Evening

8-2-4

(eight, two, four)

DC 3 Midday

2-4-7

(two, four, seven)

DC 4 Evening

6-1-5-2

(six, one, five, two)

DC 4 Midday

1-2-9-3

(one, two, nine, three)

DC 5 Evening

6-5-3-0-7

(six, five, three, zero, seven)

DC 5 Midday

6-7-4-6-2

(six, seven, four, six, two)

Lucky For Life

08-13-35-42-47, Lucky Ball: 1

(eight, thirteen, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: one)

Mega Millions

01-03-06-44-51, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 3

(one, three, six, forty-four, fifty-one; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $785,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 246,000,000

