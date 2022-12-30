DC Lottery
WASHINGTON (AP) _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Friday:
DC 2 Evening
8-1
(eight, one)
DC 2 Midday
5-4
(five, four)
DC 3 Evening
8-2-4
(eight, two, four)
DC 3 Midday
2-4-7
(two, four, seven)
DC 4 Evening
6-1-5-2
(six, one, five, two)
DC 4 Midday
1-2-9-3
(one, two, nine, three)
DC 5 Evening
6-5-3-0-7
(six, five, three, zero, seven)
DC 5 Midday
6-7-4-6-2
(six, seven, four, six, two)
Lucky For Life
08-13-35-42-47, Lucky Ball: 1
(eight, thirteen, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
01-03-06-44-51, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 3
(one, three, six, forty-four, fifty-one; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $785,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 246,000,000
