Minnesota State

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Patriots Report Card: Defense Passes With Flying Colors Vs. Dolphins

FOXBORO -- David Andrews ambled to the podium and smiled behind the microphone. "We're still alive," he said. By beating the Dolphins on Sunday, 23-21, the Patriots maintain control of their own destiny. One more win in Buffalo next week, and they're in the playoffs. Even if they lose to Buffalo, with a little help from the Jaguars, Jets and others... they could actually make the postseason with a losing record.
Patriots Vs. Dolphins Takeaways: Defense Keeps Pats' Playoff Hopes Alive in 23-21 Win

Patriots-Dolphins takeaways: Defense remains the Pats' saving grace originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots live to fight another day. Needing a win to keep their postseason hopes alive, the Patriots scored 16 unanswered points against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday to rally to a 23-21 victory at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots Players React After Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Receives CPR on Field

A frightening scene unfolded Monday night when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals before frantic CPR was administered to the 24-year-old on the field and he was then taken away in an ambulance to a local trauma center. The Bills said Hamlin suffered...
Bill Belichick Heaps Praise on Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater After Win Vs. Dolphins

Belichick heaps praise on McCourty, Slater after win vs. Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins was bittersweet for Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater. The New England Patriots team captains may have played their final game at Gillette Stadium. While they haven't officially announced...
Packers' Jaire Alexander Does Griddy Dance in Justin Jefferson's Face

Packers' Jaire Alexander does griddy dance in Justin Jefferson's face originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings obviously don't like each other. In a pivotal Week 17 showdown holding serious playoff implications, Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander didn't take long to show animosity in Lambeau...
