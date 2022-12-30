FOXBORO -- David Andrews ambled to the podium and smiled behind the microphone. "We're still alive," he said. By beating the Dolphins on Sunday, 23-21, the Patriots maintain control of their own destiny. One more win in Buffalo next week, and they're in the playoffs. Even if they lose to Buffalo, with a little help from the Jaguars, Jets and others... they could actually make the postseason with a losing record.

