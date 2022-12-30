The U.S. Supreme Court has already established that corner crossing from one piece of public land to another is legal, a hunters’ advocacy group says in a court filing. Backcountry Hunters and Anglers makes that claim in a brief that the U.S. District Court for Wyoming will consider in Iron Bar Holdings v. Bradly Cape, a civil trespass case that has implications for access to 8.3 million acres of public land in the West. In that lawsuit, North Carolina businessman Fred Eshelman, who controls Iron Bar Holdings, claims four Missouri hunters trespassed in 2020 and 2021 by stepping over a corner of his 22,042-acre Elk Mountain Ranch in Carbon County.

WYOMING STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO