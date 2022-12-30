Read full article on original website
Related
Railroad under fire for costly decrease in coal shipments
Union Pacific Railway, one of two railroad companies that haul coal out of the Powder River Basin, is under fire for curtailing shipments to customers, including power plants. The failure to meet customer coal demand has resulted in less coal-fired power generation and higher costs to ratepayers for natural gas purchases to replace coal power.
Feds set deadline for West Fork Dam comments
Federal authorities have set a Feb. 13 deadline for comments on a proposal to build a 264-foot-high concrete dam in the Medicine Bow National Forest in Carbon County. The proposed West Fork Dam and reservoir would impound 6,500 acre-feet of irrigation storage in the Little Snake River Valley and parts of Colorado. Another 1,500 acre-feet would maintain a “minimum bypass flow” into Battle Creek and the Little Snake, Yampa, Green and Colorado Rivers downstream.
Home visits for at-risk babies, families get a funding bump
Bipartisan federal legislation to increase funding for home-visiting programs that serve hundreds of Wyoming families became law Thursday when President Joe Biden signed the $1.7 billion federal spending package. Home visits involve professionals making house-calls on expectant families and those with newborns to provide support, advice and health checkups. The...
More states consider extending postpartum Medicaid coverage
Lawmakers in several conservative-led states — including Wyoming, Montana, Missouri and Mississippi — are expected to consider proposals to provide a year of continuous health coverage to new mothers enrolled in Medicaid. Medicaid beneficiaries nationwide are guaranteed continuous postpartum coverage during the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency. But...
Hunters claim in filing that courts have OK’d corner crossing
The U.S. Supreme Court has already established that corner crossing from one piece of public land to another is legal, a hunters’ advocacy group says in a court filing. Backcountry Hunters and Anglers makes that claim in a brief that the U.S. District Court for Wyoming will consider in Iron Bar Holdings v. Bradly Cape, a civil trespass case that has implications for access to 8.3 million acres of public land in the West. In that lawsuit, North Carolina businessman Fred Eshelman, who controls Iron Bar Holdings, claims four Missouri hunters trespassed in 2020 and 2021 by stepping over a corner of his 22,042-acre Elk Mountain Ranch in Carbon County.
2022 photography: Train tableau, Trump tour and candid critters
A visit from former President Donald Trump and a high-profile political take-down. Floods, and elsewhere, drought. Wyoming’s frozen landscapes, intrepid rail lines, spectacular skies and many animals. In 2022, WyoFile’s photographers captured political passions and intra-party divisions, the state’s idiosyncratic characters, its natural wonders and the players behind the...
Moose drool
Drawn to the salty flavors of road treatment residue, ungulates in Wyoming are known to lick vehicles in the winter. Photographer Timothy Mayo captured a pair of massive bull moose slurping away at an SUV in Grand Teton National Park last week. Though exciting to witness, wildlife officials highly discourage...
Wyo seeks 6,282-acre land swap for new Colorado River Basin dam
Wyoming moved to expedite the construction of a 280-foot-high concrete dam in the Medicine Bow National Forest last month by proposing a 6,282-acre land exchange. The state wants 1,762 acres of federal property for a dam and reservoir on the West Fork of Battle Creek in the Sierra Madre Mountains, according to a Nov. 30 letter and map from Jenifer Scoggin, the director of Wyoming’s Office of State Lands and Investments. In exchange, Wyoming would transfer ownership of up to 4,520 acres of state school trust lands to the federal government. That school trust land lies inside the boundaries of the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest.
WyoFile
Cheyenne, WY
872
Followers
1K+
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT
WyoFile is an independent, nonprofit, member-supported public-interest news service reporting on the people, places and policy of Wyoming.http://wyofile.com
Comments / 0