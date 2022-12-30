Winning numbers drawn in ‘DC 4 Midday’ game

WASHINGTON (AP) — Outfielder and first baseman Dominic Smith agreed to a one-year contract with the Washington Nationals pending the successful completion of a physical exam, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. The 27-year-old Smith had a career-worst batting average of .194 with zero homers and 17 RBIs in 58 games with the New York Mets last season while earning a salary of $3.95 million. He was demoted to Triple-A Syracuse on May 31, when he was hitting .186 through 101 plate appearances, then returned to the majors after a three-week stint in the minors. Smith hit well during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, putting up a career-high average of .316 and a .993 OPS, but struggled at the plate since then.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 HOURS AGO