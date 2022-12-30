ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘DC 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Dist. of Columbia Lottery’s “DC 4 Midday” game were:

1-2-9-3

(one, two, nine, three)

The Associated Press

AP source: Dominic Smith, Nationals agree to 1-year contract

WASHINGTON (AP) — Outfielder and first baseman Dominic Smith agreed to a one-year contract with the Washington Nationals pending the successful completion of a physical exam, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. The 27-year-old Smith had a career-worst batting average of .194 with zero homers and 17 RBIs in 58 games with the New York Mets last season while earning a salary of $3.95 million. He was demoted to Triple-A Syracuse on May 31, when he was hitting .186 through 101 plate appearances, then returned to the majors after a three-week stint in the minors. Smith hit well during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, putting up a career-high average of .316 and a .993 OPS, but struggled at the plate since then.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Orioles acquire 1B-OF Ryan O'Hearn from Royals for cash

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles acquired first baseman Ryan O’Hearn from the Kansas City Royals for cash Tuesday. The 29-year-old O’Hearn hit .239 with a home run and 16 RBIs last season. He’s spent his first five big league seasons with the Royals. O’Hearn has played mostly first base in his career, but he’s also spent time in the corner outfield spots. O’Hearn led the majors last year with 11 hits as a pinch-hitter.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Murray becomes first female president pro tempore in Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Washington Sen. Patty Murray was elected to the Senate in 1992, she says, male senators treated her with some trepidation. But now she has outlasted almost all of them, becoming the first woman appointed president pro tempore — a senior member of the majority who presides over the Senate and is third in line to the presidency.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

