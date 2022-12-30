ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

gomocs.com

Recap: Palmer Ends Strong Scuffle Streak

CHATTANOOGA---Chattanooga Mocs sophomore Brayden Palmer's run at 133 came to an end in the Southern Scuffle, presented by Compound Sportswear. He lost in the Championship tilt to Oklahoma State 3-time All-American and NCAA Finalist Daton Fix. Fix claimed a 7-3 decision. Palmer battled but couldn't get the reverse or takedown...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

Recap: Palmer Heads to Semis

CHATTANOOGA---Day one is in the books for the Southern Scuffle, presented by Compound Sportswear. McKenzie Arena was treated with high drama and a fantastic performance from sophomore Brayden Palmer. Palmer marched to the semifinals with three wins. He opened with a dominating 8-0 major decision over Maryland's Connor Quinn. The...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
cahabasun.com

Trussville man makes lifetime of artifact discovery

After an hour of looking through arrowheads under glass, sharks’ teeth in a wooden box and pottery pieces stacked on shelves in a south Trussville bedroom, Mike Roper wasn’t finished. “We haven’t even scratched the surface,” he said. After another hour, he said he had probably...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes I-20 Eastbound Lanes in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, has caused a road closure. All lanes of Interstate 20 eastbound near the 193 mile marker in Calhoun County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Traffic is currently being diverted off at the 191 mile marker exit until further notice. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

18-year-old killed in Albertville crash

An 18-year-old driver died in an Albertville crash. The Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent’s Office announced early Monday that it responded to a crash in the area of 301 South Hambrick Street in Albertville. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Albertville Fire, Marshall Medical Centers EMS,...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
AL.com

Kay Ivey names short-term replacement for Autauga County sheriff; appoints Blount County judge

Gov. Kay Ivey announced three appointments today, including a temporary replacement for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died Monday after a brief battle with cancer. Sedinger, 72, a Vietnam War combat veteran, was buried today with full military and law enforcement honors, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Sedinger was set to begin his third term on Jan. 16. Chief Deputy David Hill will fill the position until that date, the governor’s office said.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Piedmont Man Charged With Murder In New Year’s Eve Shooting

The Piedmont Police, Fire and EMS responded to a shooting incident at a residence in the 4000 Block of Old Piedmont Gadsden Hwy just after 11 pm Saturday. When first responders arrived on the scene, they observed a 13 year old male of Piedmont who had been fatally shot. During...
PIEDMONT, AL

