gomocs.com
Men’s Basketball Concludes Three-Game SoCon Road Trip at UNCG on Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team concludes its three-game road trip to kick off the Southern Conference slate when it travels to Greensboro, N.C., to face UNCG on Wednesday night inside the Greensboro Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Chattanooga (9-6, 1-1 SoCon) is...
gomocs.com
Recap: Palmer Ends Strong Scuffle Streak
CHATTANOOGA---Chattanooga Mocs sophomore Brayden Palmer's run at 133 came to an end in the Southern Scuffle, presented by Compound Sportswear. He lost in the Championship tilt to Oklahoma State 3-time All-American and NCAA Finalist Daton Fix. Fix claimed a 7-3 decision. Palmer battled but couldn't get the reverse or takedown...
gomocs.com
Recap: Palmer Heads to Semis
CHATTANOOGA---Day one is in the books for the Southern Scuffle, presented by Compound Sportswear. McKenzie Arena was treated with high drama and a fantastic performance from sophomore Brayden Palmer. Palmer marched to the semifinals with three wins. He opened with a dominating 8-0 major decision over Maryland's Connor Quinn. The...
Will lost holiday travel luggage end up in North Alabama?
In addition to 12,825 cancelled flights and more than 34,000 delays, there were also reports of baggage chaos.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Alabama this week
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Whataburger will open its newest Alabama location in Albertville. The drive-thru will open at 11 am on that day, according to one local source.
WAFF
U.S. Marine and Alabama native killed in Marshall County crash
WAFF's Megan Plotka was the only reporter on the scene on Monday morning. Alabama gas prices rise 15 cents over the last 7 days. Police say one person was shot and killed around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. New Hope police officer bit by dog during chase. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022...
Two Marshall County teens killed in separate crashes on Sunday night
Two crashes on Sunday night have claimed the lives of two teenagers, authorities said.
cahabasun.com
Trussville man makes lifetime of artifact discovery
After an hour of looking through arrowheads under glass, sharks’ teeth in a wooden box and pottery pieces stacked on shelves in a south Trussville bedroom, Mike Roper wasn’t finished. “We haven’t even scratched the surface,” he said. After another hour, he said he had probably...
Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes I-20 Eastbound Lanes in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, has caused a road closure. All lanes of Interstate 20 eastbound near the 193 mile marker in Calhoun County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Traffic is currently being diverted off at the 191 mile marker exit until further notice. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
WAAY-TV
18-year-old killed in Albertville crash
An 18-year-old driver died in an Albertville crash. The Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent’s Office announced early Monday that it responded to a crash in the area of 301 South Hambrick Street in Albertville. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Albertville Fire, Marshall Medical Centers EMS,...
Kay Ivey names short-term replacement for Autauga County sheriff; appoints Blount County judge
Gov. Kay Ivey announced three appointments today, including a temporary replacement for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died Monday after a brief battle with cancer. Sedinger, 72, a Vietnam War combat veteran, was buried today with full military and law enforcement honors, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Sedinger was set to begin his third term on Jan. 16. Chief Deputy David Hill will fill the position until that date, the governor’s office said.
weisradio.com
Piedmont Man Charged With Murder In New Year’s Eve Shooting
The Piedmont Police, Fire and EMS responded to a shooting incident at a residence in the 4000 Block of Old Piedmont Gadsden Hwy just after 11 pm Saturday. When first responders arrived on the scene, they observed a 13 year old male of Piedmont who had been fatally shot. During...
