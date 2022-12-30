ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyNorthwest

Revisiting KIRO Newsradio’s top blogs of 2022

It has been an interesting year so far at MyNorthwest, and to round out the rest of the year, we are bringing you a recap of some of KIRO Newsradio’s top blogs of 2022. 1. Mass tech layoff could spell disaster for Seattle (November 10, 2022) After Meta, Twitter,...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Green crabs illegally sold at a Seattle market confiscated

A species of green crab being illegally sold at a seafood market in Seattle’s Beacon Hill Neighborhood was confiscated by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) in December. In early December WDFW, police received a tip that the market was selling live “green crabs.” Invasive species sold...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Washington sues plastic surgery provider for fake reviews

A Seattle-area plastic surgery provider is facing a federal lawsuit for allegedly posting fake positive reviews online and intimidating or bribing patients to remove negative reviews, Washington state prosecutors said Thursday. Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office says Allure Esthetic and its owner, Dr. Javad Sajan, misled patients and the public...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

What to do when your luggage makes it to Seattle, but you don’t

Traveling this holiday season isn’t for the faint of heart with all of the flight delays, cancellations, and ensuing commotion. Thousands of travelers have been stranded at airports and hotels, desperately trying to make their flights home or to their holiday destination — leading to a potentially big separation between the passenger and their bag.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Western Washington deals with flood waters across region

King tides combined with a storm caused flooding in parts of the Puget Sound area Tuesday, with officials in King, Pierce, Snohomish, and Thurston counties reporting high water levels. In Everett, tides went over the top of a levy, prompting concerns of a breach. Rachael Doniger, a spokesperson with the...
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest

King County seeing increasing ‘white powder’ fentanyl

Ahead of what is traditionally one of the biggest party weekends of the year, Seattle-King County Public Health is issuing a warning about an alarming trend. Fentanyl, a dangerous and powerful synthetic opioid, is coming in new forms that resemble other drugs. “In addition to coming in counterfeit pills, we’re...
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Man charged in Washington armed courthouse standoff

A man accused of carrying guns into a Washington state courthouse, triggering a lockdown and standoff earlier this month, is facing six felony and several misdemeanor charges. David Hsu, of Woodinville, was charged Thursday with six counts of second-degree unlawful firearm possession and misdemeanors including carrying a concealed weapon, unlawful display of a weapon and disorderly conduct, The Daily Herald reported.
WOODINVILLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Tacoma votes for lower speed limits to reduce accidents

You might want to drive a little bit slower through “nonarterial streets” in Tacoma. The new lower speed limit signs are up. The Tacoma City Council voted in favor of Ordinance No. 28825, to lower some speed limits with the goal of reducing speeds to eliminate serious crashes, increase community safety, and encourage the use of public transit.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle police investigate road rage shooting near Riverview

A man was transported to Harborview Medical Center early Saturday morning after a shooting in a road rage incident near the Riverview neighborhood in Seattle. Seattle police report they responded to several shots fired at 2:39 am. near the entrance of the Duwamish River Trail and Highland Park Way Southwest.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Only a few power outages remaining in North Bend after windstorm

The power is back on for thousands of customers across the region Thursday, following the largest windstorm of the season. Homes and businesses in the North Bend, Snoqualmie, and Skykomish areas were without electricity for nearly 24 hours, after high winds took out a transmission line, cutting power from just east of Issaquah to just west of Snoqualmie Pass.
NORTH BEND, WA
MyNorthwest

Travel woes ongoing in Washington state amid winter storm

Freezing rain, ice and snowy conditions complicated road and air travel in Washington state, where mountainous portions of two major roadways were closed in both directions Saturday afternoon, officials said. Interstate 90 was closed along more than 70 miles (113 kilometers) because of freezing rain and avalanche danger, state transportation...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

