Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
Revisiting KIRO Newsradio’s top blogs of 2022
It has been an interesting year so far at MyNorthwest, and to round out the rest of the year, we are bringing you a recap of some of KIRO Newsradio’s top blogs of 2022. 1. Mass tech layoff could spell disaster for Seattle (November 10, 2022) After Meta, Twitter,...
Green crabs illegally sold at a Seattle market confiscated
A species of green crab being illegally sold at a seafood market in Seattle’s Beacon Hill Neighborhood was confiscated by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) in December. In early December WDFW, police received a tip that the market was selling live “green crabs.” Invasive species sold...
Canceled flight to Seattle costs Alaska man chance for heart transplant
Thousands of people across the country had their holidays disrupted because of airline cancellations. But for one man, his canceled flight to Seattle meant putting a life-saving surgery on hold indefinitely. Patrick Holland was hoping to spend his Christmas at Harborview Medical Center. After waiting on a transplant list, the...
Washington sues plastic surgery provider for fake reviews
A Seattle-area plastic surgery provider is facing a federal lawsuit for allegedly posting fake positive reviews online and intimidating or bribing patients to remove negative reviews, Washington state prosecutors said Thursday. Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office says Allure Esthetic and its owner, Dr. Javad Sajan, misled patients and the public...
What to do when your luggage makes it to Seattle, but you don’t
Traveling this holiday season isn’t for the faint of heart with all of the flight delays, cancellations, and ensuing commotion. Thousands of travelers have been stranded at airports and hotels, desperately trying to make their flights home or to their holiday destination — leading to a potentially big separation between the passenger and their bag.
Seattle home prices ‘cool down’ as 2022 wraps up
Metro Seattle is used to being #1 when it comes to housing. For the past decade or more, the #1 meant the hottest market with the fastest-growing home prices. We’re closing out 2022 at the top of another list, the most rapidly cooling urban area in the U.S. While...
Hundreds participate in Polar Bear Plunge at Alki Beach to kick off the new year
Hundreds of people got a brisk start to 2023 as they participated in the annual Alki Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s Day. At the event, participants jumped into the chilly waters at Alki Beach to wash off the old and bring in the new for a fresh start to the year.
King Tides bring devastating floods to Seattle’s South Park neighborhood
King Tides brought devastating floods to Seattle’s South Park neighborhood and more than a dozen families were forced to evacuate on Tuesday. While the waters of the Duwamish River have receded in the days since, widespread damage remains. Nicholas Michiels’ home on South Kenyon Street has power again, but...
Alaska Airlines working to reunite travelers with luggage
Following a significant series of cancellations, travelers tell KIRO 7 they’ve been waiting days for their bags and aren’t sure when they’ll get them back. An Alaska Airlines spokesperson told KIRO 7 the airline has returned “more than a total of 6,000 bags so far.”. An...
Woman hit with rock during Seattle robbery, police investigating
Seattle police are investigating after a woman was hit with a rock during a robbery on Tuesday, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 6 a.m. Tuesday, an officer was flagged down in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue. The woman told police that a man approached her at...
Ring in 2023 with free public transit on New Year’s Eve
Looking to ring in 2023 at a New Year’s Eve party but not sure how to get around the city and still enjoy the festivities? King County Metro is partnering with Sound Transit, Community Transit, Everett Transit, and the Seattle Streetcar to ring in the New Year with free public transit.
Western Washington deals with flood waters across region
King tides combined with a storm caused flooding in parts of the Puget Sound area Tuesday, with officials in King, Pierce, Snohomish, and Thurston counties reporting high water levels. In Everett, tides went over the top of a levy, prompting concerns of a breach. Rachael Doniger, a spokesperson with the...
King County seeing increasing ‘white powder’ fentanyl
Ahead of what is traditionally one of the biggest party weekends of the year, Seattle-King County Public Health is issuing a warning about an alarming trend. Fentanyl, a dangerous and powerful synthetic opioid, is coming in new forms that resemble other drugs. “In addition to coming in counterfeit pills, we’re...
‘A burst of heavy precipitation’ takes aim at North Sound
The rains and wind are not over yet. The National Weather Service in Seattle is saying ‘a burst of heavier precipitation’ is coming to the North Sound overnight. Meanwhile, power outages are growing across the region. Thousands are without power. “Crews are out in full force; however, high...
Man charged in Washington armed courthouse standoff
A man accused of carrying guns into a Washington state courthouse, triggering a lockdown and standoff earlier this month, is facing six felony and several misdemeanor charges. David Hsu, of Woodinville, was charged Thursday with six counts of second-degree unlawful firearm possession and misdemeanors including carrying a concealed weapon, unlawful display of a weapon and disorderly conduct, The Daily Herald reported.
Tacoma votes for lower speed limits to reduce accidents
You might want to drive a little bit slower through “nonarterial streets” in Tacoma. The new lower speed limit signs are up. The Tacoma City Council voted in favor of Ordinance No. 28825, to lower some speed limits with the goal of reducing speeds to eliminate serious crashes, increase community safety, and encourage the use of public transit.
Seattle police investigate road rage shooting near Riverview
A man was transported to Harborview Medical Center early Saturday morning after a shooting in a road rage incident near the Riverview neighborhood in Seattle. Seattle police report they responded to several shots fired at 2:39 am. near the entrance of the Duwamish River Trail and Highland Park Way Southwest.
West Seattle Low Bridge to remain closed for two weeks for repairs
The Spokane Street Swing Bridge, also known as the West Seattle Low Bridge, suffered mechanical damage during the ice storms last week and will be closed for at least two weeks, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT). According to SDOT, crews are working as quickly as possible to...
Only a few power outages remaining in North Bend after windstorm
The power is back on for thousands of customers across the region Thursday, following the largest windstorm of the season. Homes and businesses in the North Bend, Snoqualmie, and Skykomish areas were without electricity for nearly 24 hours, after high winds took out a transmission line, cutting power from just east of Issaquah to just west of Snoqualmie Pass.
Travel woes ongoing in Washington state amid winter storm
Freezing rain, ice and snowy conditions complicated road and air travel in Washington state, where mountainous portions of two major roadways were closed in both directions Saturday afternoon, officials said. Interstate 90 was closed along more than 70 miles (113 kilometers) because of freezing rain and avalanche danger, state transportation...
MyNorthwest
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 0