Read full article on original website
Jessie Colors
4d ago
Instead of stating the obvious about staying home and not spreading germs. Why doesn’t this article contain warning signs of a child getting dangerous symptoms of the flu? Like what to look for and when to take the baby to the hospital
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Family Returns Home After New Year Break, Finds Bullet Holes in their Home; One Bullet Hit the RefrigeratorBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
actionnews5.com
1-month-old’s father left son covered in bruises, Ohio mom says
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) – A night out to ring in the new year for a young mother in Cleveland ended in catastrophe when she said she came home to find her 1-month-old covered in bruises. Police said they are searching for the baby’s father, who is wanted for alleged...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland mom claims 1-month-old son’s father left him covered in bruises
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A night out for New Year’s Eve for a young Cleveland mother ended in catastrophe when she came home to find her 1-month-old son covered in bruises. Mackenzie Smith, 21, said her child’s father encouraged her to go out for New Year’s Eve and take some time off, but now she’d do anything to have stayed home instead.
Ohio man found shot to death on apartment balcony identified
Cleveland police are investigating after a man was shot to death on his apartment balcony Friday evening.
cleveland19.com
Warrensville Heights grandmother forced out of flooded apartment due to stench
WARRENVSILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Instead of watching her family unwrap presents, a Warrensville Heights grandmother watched her apartment flood on Christmas Day. It has been a week and the damage still hasn’t been fixed. “I’m sad,” said tenant Yulonda Lloyd. “My heart is hurt because I worked for...
whbc.com
VIRUS UPDATE: Numbers Down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A drop in new, reported coronavirus cases in Ohio as of last week’s report. There were just over 13,000 new cases reported, 193 from Stark County. But the CDC still has all area counties at Medium level for spread of the...
cleveland19.com
Triple shooting at Cleveland gas station kills Euclid man, injures 2 others
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid man died and two other men were injured after a shooting at a gas station on the city’s East side Monday evening. Cleveland police said the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. at the Valero Gas Station in the 6200 block of Woodland Ave.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of killing Akron mom, injuring her 5-year-old daughter
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Team arrested a man wanted for the murder of a 38-year-olld Akron mom and injuring her five-year-old daughter on New Year’s Eve. Christopher Mason, 39, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at a home near the...
cleveland19.com
Solon firefighter reunites with New Year’s baby he helped deliver on highway
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Solon firefighter got to reunite with the city’s 2022 New Year baby who was so ready to come into the world, she was delivered right on the side of the highway. In the early hours of Jan. 1 a year ago, Solon firefighters from...
Meet the first babies born in Northeast Ohio in 2023
New year, new life! Cleveland Clinic and Mercy Health in Lorain shared photos of two of the first babies to be born in 2023.
cleveland19.com
2 women shot on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police were called out to the city’s East side Tuesday afternoon for a report of a double shooting. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 16000 block of Throckley Ave. This is in the city’s Lee Harvard neighborhood. Both victim’s are women....
cleveland19.com
Lorain man dies after being shot multiple times outside a home
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain man died after being shot multiple times on New Year’s Eve. Lorain police said officers responded to a home in the 2300 block of Reeves Ave. around 10 p.m. after hearing several shots in the area. When they arrived, Michael Evans III, 24,...
cleveland19.com
$1M bond set for Cleveland man accused of murdering girlfriend, burying her body in Pennsylvania
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man of killing his girlfriend and burying her body in Pennsylvania pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday. Anthony Kennedy, 43, was taken into custody in Allegheny County, PA on Nov. 30. Kennedy’s girlfriend, Adrianna Taylor, 23,...
Cleveland reports first pediatric influenza death in 19-month-old child
The City of Cleveland has had its first pediatric death of the season due to influenza, according to a press release from the Cleveland Department of Public Health.
Ohio 8th grader allegedly strip searched by school officials, mother sues
WIILOUGHBY, Ohio (WTRF) — The mother of an Ohio eighth grader filed a federal lawsuit last week against Willoughby-Eastlake Schools Board of Education and three Eastlake School Middle employees after she alleges that a nurse’s aide strip searched her daughter, according to ABC News. The lawsuit contends that the unnamed middle school student “begrudgingly agreed” […]
WKYC
Cleveland Clinic welcomes first newborn of 2023
CLEVELAND — It didn't take long for the first Cleveland Clinic newborn of 2023 to be welcomed into his new world in the early hours of Sunday morning!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for car break-in suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted 44-year-old man. Investigators say Brian Bodenschatz is accused of breaking into multiple cars in the downtown Cleveland area. According to police, the incidents have taken place in recent weeks. There is also a...
cleveland19.com
2 men shoot each other in Akron, police say
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were rushed to a local hospital Monday after they shot each other outside a business on E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue in Akron. Akron police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave. around 11:18 a.m. When officers arrived,...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a man wanted for drug dealing in the Cleveland area. According to the U.S. Marshals, Robby Nelson, 35, is described as a white man, 5′10″ and weighing about 210 pounds. Anyone with information is...
cleveland19.com
South Euclid police search for missing Brush High School student
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Zaniya Frazier was last seen by her mom around 5 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022. Her mom told police Zaniya got into a black SUV with several friends, but has not been heard from since.
Man found dead from gunshots in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man was found dead from gunshot wounds on Friday in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Cleveland police responded to an apartment building on the 11000 block of Parklawn Drive around 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Upon arrival, the male was found on a balcony with gunshots to his face and head. Officers attempted medical aid on the victim but he was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim.
Comments / 4