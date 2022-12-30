ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 4

Jessie Colors
4d ago

Instead of stating the obvious about staying home and not spreading germs. Why doesn’t this article contain warning signs of a child getting dangerous symptoms of the flu? Like what to look for and when to take the baby to the hospital

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

1-month-old’s father left son covered in bruises, Ohio mom says

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) – A night out to ring in the new year for a young mother in Cleveland ended in catastrophe when she said she came home to find her 1-month-old covered in bruises. Police said they are searching for the baby’s father, who is wanted for alleged...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland mom claims 1-month-old son’s father left him covered in bruises

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A night out for New Year’s Eve for a young Cleveland mother ended in catastrophe when she came home to find her 1-month-old son covered in bruises. Mackenzie Smith, 21, said her child’s father encouraged her to go out for New Year’s Eve and take some time off, but now she’d do anything to have stayed home instead.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

VIRUS UPDATE: Numbers Down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A drop in new, reported coronavirus cases in Ohio as of last week’s report. There were just over 13,000 new cases reported, 193 from Stark County. But the CDC still has all area counties at Medium level for spread of the...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

2 women shot on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police were called out to the city’s East side Tuesday afternoon for a report of a double shooting. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 16000 block of Throckley Ave. This is in the city’s Lee Harvard neighborhood. Both victim’s are women....
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain man dies after being shot multiple times outside a home

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain man died after being shot multiple times on New Year’s Eve. Lorain police said officers responded to a home in the 2300 block of Reeves Ave. around 10 p.m. after hearing several shots in the area. When they arrived, Michael Evans III, 24,...
LORAIN, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio 8th grader allegedly strip searched by school officials, mother sues

WIILOUGHBY, Ohio (WTRF) — The mother of an Ohio eighth grader filed a federal lawsuit last week against Willoughby-Eastlake Schools Board of Education and three Eastlake School Middle employees after she alleges that a nurse’s aide strip searched her daughter, according to ABC News. The lawsuit contends that the unnamed middle school student  “begrudgingly agreed” […]
WILLOUGHBY, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Clinic welcomes first newborn of 2023

CLEVELAND — It didn't take long for the first Cleveland Clinic newborn of 2023 to be welcomed into his new world in the early hours of Sunday morning!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for car break-in suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted 44-year-old man. Investigators say Brian Bodenschatz is accused of breaking into multiple cars in the downtown Cleveland area. According to police, the incidents have taken place in recent weeks. There is also a...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 men shoot each other in Akron, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were rushed to a local hospital Monday after they shot each other outside a business on E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue in Akron. Akron police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave. around 11:18 a.m. When officers arrived,...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Man found dead from gunshots in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man was found dead from gunshot wounds on Friday in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Cleveland police responded to an apartment building on the 11000 block of Parklawn Drive around 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Upon arrival, the male was found on a balcony with gunshots to his face and head. Officers attempted medical aid on the victim but he was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy