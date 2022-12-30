SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department requested the assistance of the Chatham County SWAT team for a situation at The Landings. According to officials, CCPD were called to a home at The Landings around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for a report that an elderly dementia patient who was acting very confused about their surroundings, had a firearm, and was refusing to let another person inside the residence leave.

