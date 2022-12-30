ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Wentworth, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Mayor Van Johnson addresses choosing new Savannah police chief

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says Lenny Gunther is the kind of police chief Savannah residents want. The city conducted a national search with focus groups, according to the Mayor. However, when asked today, he wasn’t able to say how many applications they went through. He hopes...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

New judges being sworn in Tuesday at Chatham Co. Courthouse

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is a big day as many candidates are finally taking office after being elected last year. Two judges will officially take over inside of the Chatham County Courthouse. Tuesday morning they will honor the current Judge of Chatham County Superior Court, Judge Louisa Abbot. She...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Glass recycling returning to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After more than five years without, glass recycling is returning to Savannah. Last year, Savannah City Council approved an agreement to bring the program back to the city. “I’m excited to share that this program is officially online,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said in his weekly press conference. The details of […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

CCPD requests SWAT team’s assistance for situation at The Landings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department requested the assistance of the Chatham County SWAT team for a situation at The Landings. According to officials, CCPD were called to a home at The Landings around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for a report that an elderly dementia patient who was acting very confused about their surroundings, had a firearm, and was refusing to let another person inside the residence leave.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Water main break causing traffic issues along DeRenne Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A water main break is causing traffic issues on DeRenne Avenue on Tuesday morning, according to the Savannah Police Department. Police say the left turn lane from Bull Street to DeRenne Avenue is closed as well as the right turn lane from White Bluff to DeRenne Avenue.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

The newest old house in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hills-Galloway House looks like a perfect fit here in Savannah. “Pretty much the original building is completely intact,” says the home’s owner Peter Galloway. It’s a home full of history. “The rafters are original...you have huge HL hinges they’re from about 1720...the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Collapsed sewer line causing traffic issues along DeRenne Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A collapsed sewer line is causing traffic issues along DeRenne Avenue, according to the City of Savannah. The issue is along DeRenne Avenue between Abercorn and Bull streets. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible. According to the city, it could impact rush hour...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Coats collected staying to help those in our community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Winter coats are now going to kids in need. WTOC help fill up the Canady’s Heating and Air van with coats you donated. The coats will help keep families right here in our community warm. We want to thank everyone who donated for making this...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Meet Beaufort’s first baby born in 2023

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The New Year is finally here which means a whole new group of the year’s first babies. Join us in welcoming this new life to the world! Nolan Gray Swanson was born at Beaufort Memorial Collins Birthing Center on January 1, at 11:30 a.m. making this baby the first to be […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WJCL

Memorial Health in Savannah welcomes first baby of 2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Memorial Health University Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the new year at 6:28 a.m. on Sunday. Eliana Mae was born weighing 7 lbs, 10 ounces. Memorial Health said it was proud to help Eliana Mae enter the world as the first baby born in 2023 at Memorial Health.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

24/7 staffing added to fire station in Register

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -The fire station in Register has been around for years, but it now has something new...but not any new equipment. Firefighters crank the saws every day to make sure they’re ready if needed on a call. Station Three in Register now has three two-person teams to staff it 24/7.
REGISTER, GA
wtoc.com

2 men found guilty of murder for 2021 shooting on White Bluff Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two Savannah men have been sentenced to life in prison for killing a man on White Bluff Road. A Chatham County jury convicted 20-year-old Xavier Dennis and 24-year-old Cameron Blige of felony murder. Court records show at the time of the murder, Blige was on probation...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy