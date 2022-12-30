Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SavannahTed RiversSavannah, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The nuclear bomb that was dropped and lost at seaCristoval VictorialSavannah, GA
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next monthKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
Related
wtoc.com
Mayor Van Johnson addresses choosing new Savannah police chief
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says Lenny Gunther is the kind of police chief Savannah residents want. The city conducted a national search with focus groups, according to the Mayor. However, when asked today, he wasn’t able to say how many applications they went through. He hopes...
wtoc.com
‘I feel motivated to do more:’ Savannah city leaders working to lower gun violence
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In 2022, there were more than 350 instances of gun violence in Savannah, according to data from the Savannah Police Department. As a new year begins, these numbers have Savannah leaders and the faith based community wanting to see change. “I feel motivated to do more....
wtoc.com
Trials delayed due to staffing issues in the Chatham Co. District Attorney’s Office
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Four men accused of kidnapping and murdering a 24-year-old woman appeared in Chatham County Superior Court on Tuesday for a jury trial. However, that trial didn’t end up happening. The judge is warning prosecutors they’re running out of time to hold a trial at all.
wtoc.com
New judges being sworn in Tuesday at Chatham Co. Courthouse
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is a big day as many candidates are finally taking office after being elected last year. Two judges will officially take over inside of the Chatham County Courthouse. Tuesday morning they will honor the current Judge of Chatham County Superior Court, Judge Louisa Abbot. She...
Glass recycling returning to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After more than five years without, glass recycling is returning to Savannah. Last year, Savannah City Council approved an agreement to bring the program back to the city. “I’m excited to share that this program is officially online,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said in his weekly press conference. The details of […]
Jasper County residents fighting proposed development near historic waterway
JASPER COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – A multi-million dollar project in Jasper County could be a boon to the area, but some folks believe progress is coming at the expense of nature and their homes. The Chelsea South project is proposed for a 290-acre property near Okatie Highway (Highway 170) intersection and Snake Road. That’s near […]
wtoc.com
CCPD requests SWAT team’s assistance for situation at The Landings
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department requested the assistance of the Chatham County SWAT team for a situation at The Landings. According to officials, CCPD were called to a home at The Landings around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for a report that an elderly dementia patient who was acting very confused about their surroundings, had a firearm, and was refusing to let another person inside the residence leave.
SWAT Team assists in situation with armed elderly person at The Landings
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) responded to a situation involving an armed elderly person with dementia at The Landings Saturday night. According to police, the person was acting very confused about their surroundings around 11:30 p.m. The individual had a firearm and refused to let someone else inside the home […]
wtoc.com
Water main break causing traffic issues along DeRenne Ave.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A water main break is causing traffic issues on DeRenne Avenue on Tuesday morning, according to the Savannah Police Department. Police say the left turn lane from Bull Street to DeRenne Avenue is closed as well as the right turn lane from White Bluff to DeRenne Avenue.
wtoc.com
The newest old house in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hills-Galloway House looks like a perfect fit here in Savannah. “Pretty much the original building is completely intact,” says the home’s owner Peter Galloway. It’s a home full of history. “The rafters are original...you have huge HL hinges they’re from about 1720...the...
wtoc.com
Collapsed sewer line causing traffic issues along DeRenne Ave.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A collapsed sewer line is causing traffic issues along DeRenne Avenue, according to the City of Savannah. The issue is along DeRenne Avenue between Abercorn and Bull streets. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible. According to the city, it could impact rush hour...
wtoc.com
Coats collected staying to help those in our community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Winter coats are now going to kids in need. WTOC help fill up the Canady’s Heating and Air van with coats you donated. The coats will help keep families right here in our community warm. We want to thank everyone who donated for making this...
Meet Beaufort’s first baby born in 2023
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The New Year is finally here which means a whole new group of the year’s first babies. Join us in welcoming this new life to the world! Nolan Gray Swanson was born at Beaufort Memorial Collins Birthing Center on January 1, at 11:30 a.m. making this baby the first to be […]
WJCL
Memorial Health in Savannah welcomes first baby of 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Memorial Health University Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the new year at 6:28 a.m. on Sunday. Eliana Mae was born weighing 7 lbs, 10 ounces. Memorial Health said it was proud to help Eliana Mae enter the world as the first baby born in 2023 at Memorial Health.
WJCL
Authorities: 57-year-old man found shot overnight in Savannah; investigation underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Footage from the scene. Police in Savannah are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital. According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of Magazine Avenue around 5 a.m. Tuesday and found a 57-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
wtoc.com
24/7 staffing added to fire station in Register
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -The fire station in Register has been around for years, but it now has something new...but not any new equipment. Firefighters crank the saws every day to make sure they’re ready if needed on a call. Station Three in Register now has three two-person teams to staff it 24/7.
wgxa.tv
GSP: Savannah man, Washington Co. teen arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- The Georgia State Patrol said two people attempting to outrun law enforcement have been arrested following a crash in Baldwin County. Troopers say the Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested GSP’s assistance in pursuing a vehicle that sped away from deputies on Deepstep Rd. near State Route 24 around 5:44 pm Sunday.
Suspect wanted in North Augusta road rage shooting arrested in Candler County
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The suspect wanted by the North Augusta Department of Public Safety in a road rage shooting has been arrested. According to the incident report, authorities were dispatched to a wreck involving two gray vehicles on the I-20 exit ramp at West Martintown Road in North Augusta, and while on the […]
wtoc.com
2 men found guilty of murder for 2021 shooting on White Bluff Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two Savannah men have been sentenced to life in prison for killing a man on White Bluff Road. A Chatham County jury convicted 20-year-old Xavier Dennis and 24-year-old Cameron Blige of felony murder. Court records show at the time of the murder, Blige was on probation...
WSAV-TV
Stray bullet ends up in a 12 year old’s bedroom; Mother’s warning to others
Stray bullet ends up in a 12 year old’s bedroom; Mother’s warning to others. Stray bullet ends up in a 12 year old’s bedroom; …. Stray bullet ends up in a 12 year old’s bedroom; Mother’s warning to others. Savannah mayoral race heats up as...
Comments / 1